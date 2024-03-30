We’ve already seen more Premier League goals today than on any other day this season – and we’ve still got one more match to go.
That fixture is Brentford v Manchester United, which gets underway at 20:00 GMT.
The hosts make two changes from the 2-1 loss at Burnley in Gameweek 29.
Keane Lewis-Potter and Yehor Yarmoliuk replace the benched Frank Onyeka and the banned Sergio Reguilon.
Bryan Mbeumo is again only a substitute, following his recent return from a lengthy layoff.
The visitors are unchanged from the side that began the FA Cup victory over Liverpool a fortnight ago.
Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez all recover from injury to make the bench.
GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS
Brentford XI: Flekken, Collins, Ajer, Jorgensen, Roerslev, Jensen, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Lewis-Potter, Wissa, Toney.
Subs: Strakosha, Maupay, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Trevitt, Kim.
Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Mainoo, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund.
Subs: Heaton, Maguire, Kambwala, Martinez, Mount, Casemiro, Eriksen, Amrabat, Antony.
1 hour ago
Great work Casemiro... last opportunity to create something, does a half a**ed step over and just gives the ball away.