We’ve already seen more Premier League goals today than on any other day this season – and we’ve still got one more match to go.

That fixture is Brentford v Manchester United, which gets underway at 20:00 GMT.

The hosts make two changes from the 2-1 loss at Burnley in Gameweek 29.

Keane Lewis-Potter and Yehor Yarmoliuk replace the benched Frank Onyeka and the banned Sergio Reguilon.

Bryan Mbeumo is again only a substitute, following his recent return from a lengthy layoff.

The visitors are unchanged from the side that began the FA Cup victory over Liverpool a fortnight ago.

Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez all recover from injury to make the bench.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Collins, Ajer, Jorgensen, Roerslev, Jensen, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Lewis-Potter, Wissa, Toney.

Subs: Strakosha, Maupay, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Trevitt, Kim.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Mainoo, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Subs: Heaton, Maguire, Kambwala, Martinez, Mount, Casemiro, Eriksen, Amrabat, Antony.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek