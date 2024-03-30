393
  1. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Great work Casemiro... last opportunity to create something, does a half a**ed step over and just gives the ball away.

  2. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 14 Years
    1 hour ago

    Looool

  3. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    How unlucky are we Toney owners? That was something else

    1. Uncle toney
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      Yup, my luck this season has absolutely unreal

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        57 mins ago

        You had Bowen today, have a rest 😛

        1. Uncle toney
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          And still he got no bonus 😆

  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    58 mins ago

    Play Petrovic or Onana when they play each other in 31?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Onana, for the save points.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        55 mins ago

        Maybe he can save a Palmer pen.

    2. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 3 Years
      53 mins ago

      Petrovic because he’s at home and Man Utd will concede. On the other hand, I’m bad at picking goalkeepers this year

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        53 mins ago

        Chelsea won't concede?

        1. GREEN JUMPERS
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Didn’t catch the Chelsea game today. Just reading that Petrovic didn’t shine

    3. Zladan
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Has to be Onana. After watching Petrovic today, I struggle to see how he saves anything with those poppadom wrists.

  5. Uncle toney
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Toney BAPS?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      56 mins ago

      9

      1. Uncle toney
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Enough to get all 3 then in a 1-1 😉

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      Joking?!?

      1. Uncle toney
        • 7 Years
        just now

        No I was serious, 1-1 with random players scoring usually means good chance of BAPS with a single return

  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    56 mins ago

    3 - Lindelof (30)
    2 - Ajer, Jensen (28)

    Toney (9)

  7. Lucky Z
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Watkins => Darwin today? Most likely will activate WC this GW

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      55 mins ago

      no unless WC

  8. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    55 mins ago

    What time do price changes happen tonight?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      54 mins ago

      200 minutes to go.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        53 mins ago

        or 140 depending on time change

        1. Boss Hogg
          • 14 Years
          52 mins ago

          Exactly!
          When does it happen?!

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 14 Years
            51 mins ago

            clocks go forward 1 hour at 1am on the last Sunday in March

            1. Boss Hogg
              • 14 Years
              49 mins ago

              Yeah. So price changes happen at 1.30am. But at 1.00 the clocks change to 2.00.
              So there is no 1.30am tonight!

              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 14 Years
                49 mins ago

                No price changes then, extra jammy.

  9. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    Manchester United theme tune Benny Hill.

  10. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Watkins > Darwin FT leaves me with this. Any good?

    Areola
     Saliba, Gabriel, Kerkez
     Salah, Saka, Foden, Palmer 
    Haaland, Darwin, Solanke

      (Dubravka, Gusto, Lascelles, Gordon)

    Bench is incredibly light I know. Not sure whether to hit the WC or just stick it out.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      47 mins ago

      What chips do you have left?
      3 Arsenal is nice but with that bench, you'll do well to get 11 starters.

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        45 mins ago

        Cheers, I know bench is a huge worry! WC & BB remaining.

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          41 mins ago

          Outside Son, you have most of the highly owned players.

          1. Bleh
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yep. Thinking to maybe hold off on Sonny now too with his upcoming blank.

    2. yeahbuddy
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      Looks good to dead end BB 34 and WC out for 35-37 doubles

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 9 Years
        just now

        ^Totally this

      2. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers, only 3 FTs between now and DGW34 worries me though.

        Thinking to maybe target BB34/WC35, and if all goes to hell then WC34/BB37.

  11. Uncle toney
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Not a bad gameweek at all for once, despite double Spurs clean sheet going so early on which was ridiculously annoying.
    Still got solo sauce to go as well

  12. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    A. Watkins to Darwin

    B. Watkins to Haaland (-4)

    WC in 35, FH in 34

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      Wait a day. Darwin could easily be benched in 31.

    2. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      I’m on A but probably won’t do it tonight.

    3. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Really dont understand point of wc so late.

  13. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Would you wc this? FH34 and BB37

    Flekken Neto
    Saliba Gabriel Udogie Gusto Doughty
    Salah Son Foden Palmer Luiz
    Haaland Toney Wissa

    Would probably make around 6 changes

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      How many would you start in 31 of those 6?

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        26 mins ago

        I guess 3: Neto, Toney, Wissa

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          25 mins ago

          and who replaces them?

          1. waltzingmatildas
            • 13 Years
            20 mins ago

            Petrovic, Muniz, Isak probably

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              15 mins ago

              I see, the GK change is whatever so it's all up to the forwards. Palace could fold away but the new forwards have great games too.

  14. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Flekken & Watkins > Kelleher & Darwin or Isak

    Neto
    Ake, Gabriel, Burn,
    Palmer, Son, Salah, Saka,
    #Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

    #Flekken, Doughty, Gusto, Gordon

    .3

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      The one who doesn't hit the post always

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Decent moves

  15. T88MYE
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    About 90pts behind in my cash leagues.

    Feel like I’m stuck in the template and will struggle to catch up!

    Neto Dub
    Porro, Ake, Saliba, Gusto, Zab
    Saka, Palmer, Son, Foden, Garnacho
    Watkins, Solanke, Haaland.

    What to do, where do I gamble?

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Should have git mcburnie and b diaz

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        * got

      2. T88MYE
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        Thanks Jacob. You should have used spell check before submitting your helpful comment.

        1. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          19 mins ago

          U want gamble? I punted on isak and it paid off. A gamble would have been getting in someone like b diaz of Sheffield

          1. T88MYE
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            Hindsight.. but going fwd not the best fixtures!

          2. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 14 Years
            14 mins ago

            Nice joke.

            1. T88MYE
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              TM - Surely you’re not suggesting B Diaz is a good investment?

    2. Onanawhatsmyname
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      25 mins ago

      Maybe Haal out to free up funds and get Salah in with Hojlund, if you want a gamble.

      1. T88MYE
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah I’m genuinely thinking Haaland out, after watching the Brentford game Hojlund doesn’t really float my boat but the move allows Garancho to Salah.

        Darwin, Isak.. and yeah Hojlund?!

  16. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Evening! 2 FT

    Neto
    Gabriel Kerkez Gusto*
    Son Saka Foden Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Solanke
    Areola // Hwang* Taylor Doughty

    - If Gusto is out, Taylor may play!
    - Looking at below...

    Hwang/Son > Salah/Havertz

    Havertz worth the punt, or better options?

    I plan to bench Watkins next week, then sell for Darwin GW33. Can't get both of Salah & Darwin in for free anyway. (Plus, possible Darwin reduced mins vs. SHU.)

    Other suggestions?

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Delete team the only option here I think

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Flol

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        Cracking bit of insight that mate

    2. Uncle toney
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Is Trent back yet? I’d be looking to get him back in

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        No

        1. Uncle toney
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Damn would be a gorgeous differential.
          So only move id do is get Salah and whatever else needed to do to afford him, maybe McTominay

  17. sankalparora07
      28 mins ago

      How bad is Lascalles and Gusto's injury? Do we expect them to play in GW31?

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Owner of both and would like to know this too!

        Game says it’s a hammy for Gusto and one to the knee for Lascelles.

        1. sankalparora07
            4 mins ago

            Doesn't look good for both then

            1. Bleh
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Nope, currently have both benched for next week. Super cheap though so at least not eating into our budgets.

      2. Ribus
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Areloa maybe out next gw? Any news?

