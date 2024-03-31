Gameweek 30 comes to a conclusion as Manchester City and Arsenal meet at the Etihad Stadium.

The two teams could hardly be in better form ahead of this fixture. City last lost a Premier League match in Gameweek 15, while Mikel Arteta’s troops boast eight consecutive top-flight wins.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Pep Guardiola makes two changes from the 2-0 FA Cup win over Newcastle United.

The injured Kyle Walker is replaced by Nathan Ake, while Kevin De Bruyne comes in for Jeremy Doku further forward.

Ederson remains out so Stefan Ortega continues in goal, while John Stones is surprisingly fit enough for a place on the bench.

As for Arsenal, Gabriel Magalhaes and Bukayo Saka are both fit to start despite leaving their respective national team camps during the international break. However, Gabriel Martinelli is only named among the substitutes.

It means there is just one alteration from the UEFA Champions League win over Porto, as Gabriel Jesus replaces Leandro Trossard in attack.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Carson, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Bobb, Grealish, Doku, Nunes, Alvarez

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Jesus, Havertz

Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko, Partey, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Martinelli, Trossard, Nketiah

