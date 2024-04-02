395
395 Comments
  1. Goat
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Start 1?

    A. Mateta (bou)
    B. Sarabia (bur)

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      A

      no worries

  2. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    Would you bring Gvardiol or maybe double up on the Arsenal def? Kiwior or White along Gabriel?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      I would double up on Arsenal with White

  3. shorey143
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Someone shake me but I’m thinking to swap Son for Havertz this week through to w35

  4. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Best 2 gks on wc for gw34 BB?

  5. Brunsvigeren
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    4.2 ITB, 1 FT, Suggestions, I Think I need to do Maddison - >? And Maybe Watkins out too?

    Neto
    Bradley, Gabriel, Ait Nouri
    Salah, Son, Palmer, Gross Maddison
    Solanke, Darwin

    Neto, V. Hecke, Pau, Watkins

  6. kanuforpresident
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    A) Play Branthwaite (Walker if fit)
    B) Bradley -4

