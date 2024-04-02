Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) follows hot on the heels of Sunday’s action, with five Premier League matches taking place this evening.

The headline news from St James’ Park is a start for Harvey Barnes.

Emil Krafth, Lewis Hall and Elliot Anderson also come in, replacing Tino Livramento, Jamaal Lascelles, Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon, who misses out through suspension.

Kieran Trippier is absent once again through injury.

Everton boss Sean Dyche also makes four changes to his first XI, as Vitalii Mykolenko, Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye and Beto all start.

Seamus Coleman, James Garner, Jack Harrison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin make way.

There are five alterations across the two teams at the City Ground.

Nuno Espirito Santo brings in Andrew Omobamidele, Danilo and Anthony Elanga for Felipe, Ibrahim Sangare and Divock Origi.

As for the visitors, Timothy Castagne and Willian drop to the bench in favour of Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson.

On the south coast, Andoni Iraola makes five alterations from the weekend’s win over Everton.

Chris Mepham, Milos Kerkez, Tyler Adams, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo drop out. In come Lloyd Kelly, Dango Ouattara, Philip Billing, Alex Scott and Ryan Christie.

Opponents Crystal Palace make one change – Will Hughes for Chris Richards.

At Turf Moor, Charlie Taylor and David Datro Fofana are recalled for Burnley.

Wolves also make two changes, with Matt Doherty and Hugo Bueno starting in place of Santiago Bueno and Tommy Doyle.

Matheus Cunha is named among the substitutes, meanwhile.

In the later kick-off, West Ham make just one change and it comes in goal, with Lukasz Fabianski replacing Alphonse Areola, who is ruled out with a groin problem.

Ange Postecoglou makes three alterations – Radu Dragusin, Pape Matar Sarr and Dejan Kulusevski drop to the bench, with Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and Brennan Johnson all handed starts.

Richarlison is named among the substitutes.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall, B Guimaraes, Longstaff, Anderson, J Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Dummett, Ritchie, Karius, Willock, Gillespie, White, Diallo, A Murphy, Parkinson

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Young, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Doucoure, Beto

Subs: Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Virginia, Gomes, Coleman, Chermiti, Garner

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina, Yates, Danilo, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Subs: Turner, Sangare, Kouyate, Toffolo, Dominguez, Niakhate, Origi, Montiel, Reyna

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson, Palhinha, Lukic, Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi, Muniz

Subs: Rodak, Reed, Jiminez, Cairney, Traore, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Castagne

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Kelly, D Ouattara, Billing, Cook, Tavernier, Scott, Christie, Solanke

Subs: Kerkez, Faivre, Adams, Kluivert, Hill, Semenyo, Unal, Aarons, Travers

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Ward, Andersen, Mitchell, Hughes, Lerma, Wharton, Eze, Ayew, Mateta

Subs: Tomkins, Schlupp, Clyne, Edouard, Ahamada, Matthews, Ozoh, Umeh, Mathurin

Burnley XI: Muric, Vitinho, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, B Larsen, Berge, Cullen, Odobert, Foster, Fofana

Subs: Vigouroux, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Manuel, Ekdal, Amdouni, Delcroix

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Doherty, Kilman, Toti, Semedo, J Gomes, H Bueno, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Lemina, Chiwome

Subs: Bentley, S Bueno, Traore, Cunha, Lemina, Doyle, Barnett, Chirewa, Fraser

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

Subs: Anang, Johnson, Cresswell, Phillips, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Earthy, Mubama

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Bentancur, Maddison, Johnson, Werner, Son

Subs: Austin, Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Richarlison, Royal, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Sarr, Davies

