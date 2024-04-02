870
  1. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    There is a big EO difference in the Salah captaincy it is 179% top 10K and 156% at 100K.

  2. thegaffer82
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    The best thing about that result as a Richarlison but not Son owner, was that Rich must be pushing for a start at the weekend now and Sonny will probably be shunted out to the left again.
    They were a bit toothless tonight so hopefully he’ll switch things up.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Another late sub for Rich. Not sure he is ready to start games even though Ange stated he was in the presser

  3. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best captain for GW32?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bussed on Palmer

    2. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Palmer or Haaland

    3. Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Salah against Manchester United, the story is written in the stars.

  4. Free Hat
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    This is the Isak Id wished for last year when I got him on WC end of season!

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      In the Wilson week?

