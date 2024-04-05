170
  1. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    1ft 0.2itb no FH, Wc35 (BB later)

    Dub (Areola)
    Gabriel Gusto Estu/Taylor (Ake)
    Salah Saka Son Palmer (Garna)
    Haaland Darwin Solanke

    Def transfer is probably now needed but I am currently short in money since I did Foden to Salah and not Son to Salah last gw 🙂

    a) Estu to max 5.1 (now cheapie?, later for 34 Saliba/White after I raise money from Son)
    b) Ake to max 5.2 (now cheapie?, later for 34 Saliba/White after I raise money from Son)

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Prefer A

    2. Djoora
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      I have same team,except Zabarniy/Bradley instead Ake/Taylor...

      I'm going Estupinan-Branthwait or Areola‐Pickford...

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Everton looks okay but I might try to analyze first Ait-Nouri's minutes. I almost got him already in with -4 and he seems very attacking with Hwang and Neto out but minutes are a question mark as always.

  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Which DGW34 player to get this week?

    GK from ARS, WOL or CPL?
    ARS mid?
    Other?

    Dubravka
    Zabarnyi, Gabriel, VVD
    Saka, Salah, Palmer, Garnacho, Gordon
    Haaland, Solanke

    Areola, Darwin, Maguire, Kabore

    1 fT, 3.1 mill. in the bank

    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Onana SHU at home?

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        But Manu no DGW 34 it seems?

    2. Malinwa
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      I would get Raya and maybe check for a 3rd pool player?
      Keep also an eye on Cunha

      1. Malinwa
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Ow, Darwin is benched 🙂

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Not sure whether I'm benching Darwin or Garnacho

    3. Sho-kun
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      It's time to change your GK

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers! Get Raya, or prioritize Saliba or Ødegaard?

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          As last ARS?

  3. Malinwa
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    A) Doughty > Aït-Nouri
    B) Roll
    C) other

    Raya
    Zabarnyi - Brantwaite - Gabriel
    Palmer - Saka - Foden - Salah
    Solanke - Darwin - Haaland

    Turner - Doughty* - Taylor - Hwang*

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

  4. Old Gregg
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Leno
    VVD—White-Gabriel
    Maddo-Son-Saka-Palmer-Salah
    Toney-Darwin

    -Morris-Lamptey-Doughty

    NO FH. WC 35

    Which move pleases

    A) doughy > Alt-Nori
    B) Maddi > sarabia
    C) Morris > Solanke
    D) Roll
    E) any suggestions

    1. Sho-kun
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I like C

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  5. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Palmers last 3 returns, 20 15 13
    Fair play to anybody who’s cap him as other picks been disappointing
    Shu next for palmer!

  6. Malinwa
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    bench one:
    A) Zabarnyi
    B) Brantwaite
    C) Ait-Nouri

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  7. FCH
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    2ft. FH34/BB37
    Lascelles to (max 4.2)
    A - Branthwaite
    B - Maguire
    C - v Hecke
    D - other?

    1. FCH
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Forget Branthwaite (4.3)

    2. MARVELLUS
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Prob B just....

  8. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Triple captain Salah in 34 when everyone will have him captain and your not gaining much or stick it on Palmer or Garnacho in 37?

    1. Sho-kun
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Salah

  9. Bruno Commando
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which 2 defenders to bench?

    1) Bradley vs Mun (A)
    2) Branthwaite vs Bur (H)
    3) Kerkez vs Lut (A)
    4) Doughty vs Bou (H)

    Which attacker to bench?

    A) Darwin vs Mun (A)
    B) Semenyo vs Lut (A)

    1. MARVELLUS
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      1 3 B

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      3 and 4
      B (although that’s difficult)

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        this

  10. Sho-kun
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Gonna WC in GW35. Also BB and FH left

    A) Areola > Raya
    B) Ake > White/Saliba

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

  11. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Zabarnyi (lut) first defensive sub ahead of Udogie(NFO)?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      No

  12. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Start Konsa(BRE) or Doughty(BOU)?

  13. dhamphiir
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Doughty to RAN for Free?
    A. Yes
    B. No

    Petrovic
    Gabriel - Gusto - Porro
    Saka - Son - Palmer - Foden - Salah
    Haaland - Darwin

    Areola - Semenyo - Branthwaite - Doughty

    0.4m ITB and 1FT
    Planning to FH34, WC35 and BB37

    1. agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Not worth it this week. Doughty better fixture

  14. BOATIES FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    bench Darwin or L Diaz?

    1. Big Chris Wood
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Neither if you can but probably Darwin if I have to choose

      1. BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers I'm leaning that way

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Diaz

  15. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wildcard 33, BB 34 and FH 37. Is this the optimal strategy?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Noooooooo!

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      "Optimal" strategy is team dependant.

  16. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Morning all,

    One of the unfortunate ones that traded out Foden for Salah this week…

    Any recommend transfers for this GW? Few glaring issues - Ake, Neto, Watkins.

    Have WC & BB remaining. 1FT £1.0 ITB

    Dubruv (Turner)
    Porro Zabarnyi Gab (Ake Gusto)
    Saka Son Salah Palmer (Neto)
    Muniz Haaland Solanke

    Cheers

    1. Big Chris Wood
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I would be boring and role, no point getting Watkins now imo

  17. Big Chris Wood
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Morning all. Want to get your opinions, I have BB and WC left. 2FT no money in the bank

    My team

    Neto Raya
    VVD Gusto Gabriel Zabarnyi Braithwaite
    Saka Foden Palmer Salah MacAllister
    Watkins Solanke Haaland

    I’m thinking BB makes sense as have 11 DGW players already. So 2FTE I can take out Watkins and Gusto and bring in Alt-Nouri and Cunha, save transfer then do Foden and Palmer to Eze and Olise. WC35.

    What do you think, would you this.

  18. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Start Gabriel + Saliba @ Brighton or just one and play Zabarnyi @ Luton or Udogie (h) to Forest instead?

    1. Big Chris Wood
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Udogie

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Double up with the best defence we’ve seen in an age! Who’s gonna score for the Seagulls? No chips will be nicked this game.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This

  19. The Parrot
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who to start in nets

    A) Pickford at home to Burnley
    B) Petrovic away to Sheffield Untied

    1. Big Chris Wood
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probs Pickford

  20. Rhodes your boat
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    How can I shave 0.3 off this wc team to BB34 FH37. Any suggestions?

    Raya Henderson
    Vvd Gabriel RAN gusto branthwaite
    Salah saka foden palmer sarabia
    Haaland Darwin solanke

    1. Big Chris Wood
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Robertson over VVD? Not sure if it works moneywise

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Vvd to Aiit Nouri

  21. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Gw34

    A) Virgil + Ode + Dub
    B) Taylor + Ode + Alisson (Taylor against shu :D)
    C) Taylor + Eze + Raya/Alisson
    D) Saliba/White + Eze + Dub

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      VVD can be Robbo if minutes seem ok at that point.

