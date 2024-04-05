Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are offering regular contributions throughout the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman reveals his big team decisions for Gameweek 32.

The priority for my team either this week or next is a new goalkeeper, so in this piece, I will try to identify the best candidate.

I’ll also do a Gameweek 32 team reveal and discuss captaincy, so it should hopefully benefit both myself and you.

IDENTIFYING A NEW GOALKEEPER

A new ‘keeper is probably the natural choice for my free transfer this week.

The position is often overlooked in FPL, yet picking the optimal shot-stopper could be the secret to a successful Double Gameweek 34.

My current options, Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) and Martin Dubravka (£4.2m), have been poor and, like many of you, I’m sick of the sight of them.

Firstly, it makes sense to target a ‘keeper who ‘doubles’ in Gameweek 34, given the additional fixture, plus the fact I plan to Wildcard in Gameweek 35. So, the player pool is instantly reduced to seven.

David Raya – Arsenal (bha, AVL, wol + CHE)

– Arsenal (bha, AVL, wol + CHE) Murara Neto – Bournemouth (lut, MUN, avl + wol)

– Bournemouth (lut, MUN, avl + wol) Dean Henderson – Crystal Palace (MCI, liv, WHU + NEW)

– Crystal Palace (MCI, liv, WHU + NEW) Jordan Pickford – Everton (BUR, che, NFO + LIV)

– Everton (BUR, che, NFO + LIV) Caoimhin Kelleher – Liverpool (mun, CRY, ful + eve)

– Liverpool (mun, CRY, ful + eve) Ivo Grbic – Sheffield United (CHE, bre, BUR + mun)

– Sheffield United (CHE, bre, BUR + mun) Jose Sa – Wolverhampton Wanderers (WHU, nfo, ARS + BOU)

When searching for a goalkeeper, there are three key routes to points: clean sheets and saves are the main ones, with additional bonus points generally coming from a combination of the two.

Obviously, it’s important to find someone who has the potential for both keeping clean sheets and making lots of saves. Ideally, they will come from a decent defensive side who concede lots of low-quality shots.