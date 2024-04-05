Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are offering regular contributions throughout the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman reveals his big team decisions for Gameweek 32.
The priority for my team either this week or next is a new goalkeeper, so in this piece, I will try to identify the best candidate.
I’ll also do a Gameweek 32 team reveal and discuss captaincy, so it should hopefully benefit both myself and you.
IDENTIFYING A NEW GOALKEEPER
A new ‘keeper is probably the natural choice for my free transfer this week.
The position is often overlooked in FPL, yet picking the optimal shot-stopper could be the secret to a successful Double Gameweek 34.
My current options, Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) and Martin Dubravka (£4.2m), have been poor and, like many of you, I’m sick of the sight of them.
Firstly, it makes sense to target a ‘keeper who ‘doubles’ in Gameweek 34, given the additional fixture, plus the fact I plan to Wildcard in Gameweek 35. So, the player pool is instantly reduced to seven.
- David Raya – Arsenal (bha, AVL, wol + CHE)
- Murara Neto – Bournemouth (lut, MUN, avl + wol)
- Dean Henderson – Crystal Palace (MCI, liv, WHU + NEW)
- Jordan Pickford – Everton (BUR, che, NFO + LIV)
- Caoimhin Kelleher – Liverpool (mun, CRY, ful + eve)
- Ivo Grbic – Sheffield United (CHE, bre, BUR + mun)
- Jose Sa – Wolverhampton Wanderers (WHU, nfo, ARS + BOU)
When searching for a goalkeeper, there are three key routes to points: clean sheets and saves are the main ones, with additional bonus points generally coming from a combination of the two.
Obviously, it’s important to find someone who has the potential for both keeping clean sheets and making lots of saves. Ideally, they will come from a decent defensive side who concede lots of low-quality shots.
