Brighton v Arsenal team news: Saka starts

Arsenal can go top of the Premier League with a win over Brighton and Hove Albion tonight.

Kick-off at the Amex is at 17:30 BST.

The headline team news from the south coast is the return to fitness of Bukayo Saka.

He is one of four players brought back into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI this evening.

Declan Rice, Jorginho and Gabriel Jesus, all rested in midweek, are also recalled.

Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Leandro Trossard drop to the bench, while Reiss Nelson misses out altogether.

Gabriel Martinelli is a substitute yet again, as is Jakub Kiwior.

Brighton head coach Roberto de Zerbi goes one better than his opposite number.

He makes five changes from the team he sent out at Brentford on Wednesday.

Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder and Danny Welbeck are all restored to the side.

They replace the benched Joel Veltman, Igor Julio, Facundo Buonanotte, Adam Lallana and Joao Pedro.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Baleba, Moder, Enciso, Adingra, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Igor, Pedro, Lallana, Barco, Fati, Veltman, Buonanotte, Peupion.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho, Saka, Havertz, Jesus.

Subs: Ramsdale, Partey, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Vieira.