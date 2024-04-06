17
Dugout Discussion April 6

Brighton v Arsenal team news: Saka starts

Arsenal can go top of the Premier League with a win over Brighton and Hove Albion tonight.

Kick-off at the Amex is at 17:30 BST.

The headline team news from the south coast is the return to fitness of Bukayo Saka.

He is one of four players brought back into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI this evening.

Declan Rice, Jorginho and Gabriel Jesus, all rested in midweek, are also recalled.

Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Leandro Trossard drop to the bench, while Reiss Nelson misses out altogether.

Gabriel Martinelli is a substitute yet again, as is Jakub Kiwior.

Brighton head coach Roberto de Zerbi goes one better than his opposite number.

He makes five changes from the team he sent out at Brentford on Wednesday.

Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder and Danny Welbeck are all restored to the side.

They replace the benched Joel Veltman, Igor Julio, Facundo Buonanotte, Adam Lallana and Joao Pedro.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Baleba, Moder, Enciso, Adingra, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Igor, Pedro, Lallana, Barco, Fati, Veltman, Buonanotte, Peupion.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho, Saka, Havertz, Jesus.

Subs: Ramsdale, Partey, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Vieira.

17 Comments Post a Comment
  1. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Let’s go Brighton!

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Deeper into the bottom half.

      1. Tasty Jerk
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Is the right answer

  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Score prediction BHA-ARS 0-2?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      2-4

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      1-2

  3. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    2 straight weeks now I've felt like I've had a good team going into the week but had nothing but blanks...

  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 19

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  5. SEXY SOLO SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Would love to witness something completely insane, like a 0.01% owned player I have scoring 50 goals in the final week, throwing the league tables inside out lol

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      I too would like to gain 250 points on everyone else.

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Would you captain him?

      1. SEXY SOLO SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Not sure, can you captain a benched player 😉

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      girouddddd

  6. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Almost a goal for Gabriel!

    1. Hakuna 10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Sitter by his standard

      1. Tasty Jerk
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Just transferred Gabriel in today for the first time, so probably my fault he missed 😀

  7. JBG
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hoooooow!? That should have been Gabriel goal

  8. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    no pressure Petrovic

