Launched in late March, the official Fantasy Challenge game is offering managers a fresh twist for Gameweek 32.

Separate from the main Fantasy Premier League (FPL) format, Fantasy Challenge is essentially a series of independent weekly Free Hits but each one comes with a stipulation.

For example, Gameweek 32 gives doubles points to all Manchester United v Liverpool players.

ENTER YOUR GAMEWEEK 32 TEAM HERE

Point-scoring is the same, it’s still a 15-man squad and the budget remains £100m. A captain and vice-captain need picking too, with prizes on offer.

But two big differences are that you’re allowed up to five players per Premier League team and the line-up can be edited at any point up until there are less than four teams left to play in the Gameweek.

So, who does Scout recommend?

FANTASY CHALLENGE GAMEWEEK 32: SCOUT PICKS

So the initial thought is to maximise this five-per-team rule and fill 10 of the 11 with ‘Red Rivalry’ assets. However, given the uncertainty over which Man United defenders will start and the strong chance that there won’t be any clean sheets in this match, an extra place has become available.

Both spots go to Chelsea names Cole Palmer (£6.0m) and Malo Gusto (£4.3m) for their appetising trip to Sheffield United.

With Liverpool, Mohamed Salah (£13.4m) is a clear place to begin considering his unbelievable record against Man United. During his last eight meetings with them in all competitions, the Egyptian has delivered 12 goals and four assists.

That’s because the Reds have only lost one of the latest 11 league games against their great rivals, including huge 7-0, 5-0 and 4-0 victories.

Darwin Nunez (£7.6m) netted twice in the 7-0 and will enjoy facing such a patched-up backline, whilst Luis Diaz (£7.6m) has scored plenty of late. When receiving double points, this fearsome front three is hard to resist.

Man United have conceded the third-most attempts (526) all season, so they’ll need to fight back via midfielders Marcus Rashford (£8.4m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m). Although midweek hero Alejandro Garnacho (£4.9m) provides better value in the main FPL game, much of this £100m budget currently remains, meaning Rashford’s recent upturn in goals (and Thursday rest?) plus Fernandes’ penalties get the nod. Furthermore, no Premier League player has created more 2023/24 chances than the latter (89). If Rashfod is benched again, we make a late switch.

Up front, it took their team-mate Rasmus Hojlund (£7.0m) a long time to bag his first Premier League goal but, once he did, it happened on six successive occasions. He’s alongside Darwin in a 3-5-2 formation.

In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) will miss out, possibly handing another start to Conor Bradley (£4.3m). And again, even if he doesn’t, we’ll see the teamsheet and can make changes anyway! A defensive double-up with Virgil van Dijk (£6.6m) makes sense as the Dutchman is the leader in his position for headed goal attempts (21).

Between the sticks is Man United’s Andre Onana (£4.9m). Ranking highly for both clean sheets and saves means he is FPL’s top-scoring goalkeeper, one who’ll anticipate a busy afternoon.

Meanwhile, there’s no pressure to grab cheap bench players so Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) is ready to step in. He’s away at Luton Town and James Tarkowski (£4.6m) hosts former side Burnley.

ENTER YOUR GAMEWEEK 32 TEAM HERE

JOIN THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE

By the way, you can join the mini-league that we’ve created.

Simply follow this link and you’ll be added automatically once you’ve entered the game.

League Code: 59d69w

FANTASY CHALLENGE PRIZES

END-OF-SEASON DRAW

Trip to New York City

Exclusive tour of the NBC Studio

Includes flights and accommodation for five nights

Eligibility to win this random draw requires you to have joined the game and entered a team before 2023/24 ends. Each Gameweek team entry is an entry to the prize draw.

WEEKLY PRIZES

The top three each receive an official Premier League Nike match ball, the EA SPORTS FC game and a bundle of FPL merchandise that includes a rucksack, t-shirt, mug and more.

On top of this, the weekly winner will get a signed Premier League shirt.