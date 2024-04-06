127
127 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Danstoke82
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Brought in Foden instead of Haaland only to see him benched…this game.

    Fully expecting a double Hatty from Haaland now

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      He will at most get a brace.

      Palace don't ship that many goals.

      Open Controls
      1. Ligdon
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Common misconception, this has 4-0 city written all over it

        Open Controls
        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes kdb hattrick

          Open Controls
      2. Danstoke82
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Just need him to be kept quiet for this week. Foolishly I went for Foden over him with my FT as just couldn’t see how Pep could justify benching Foden when he’s in this form.

        How wrong I was.

        Open Controls
  2. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Come on kdb! Two goals please!

    Open Controls
  3. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    Was it predicted that akanji benched or leaked?

    Open Controls
  4. jimbe4mXL
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Whats the best tactic for someone still having WC and free hit? Also have BB. Didnt follow the upcoming DGWs very much. My team is in a good place right now, dont want to do any drastic changes.

    Open Controls
    1. yeahbuddy
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Has to be FH34 WC35/36 BB37

      Open Controls
      1. jimbe4mXL
        • 3 Years
        just now

        TY.

        Open Controls
  5. R.C
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    How many leaks did we get and what were they?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Surprisingly, none.
      Clean sheets this time around.

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Foden benched was one

      Open Controls
    3. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Not sure - each deadline day/time seems a mixture of leaks or what turns out to be 'April Fool jokes'

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        How do Leaks get out?

        What source is the best to find the true/correct leak?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          https://twitter.com/LazyFPL/status/1776539497787720022?t=R3KoTKaOk06O9iUPTUOwXA&s=19

          Open Controls
  6. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    43 mins ago

    Aargh f'ed up. Left armband on Haaland with Palmer VC. Wanted to Captain Palmer.

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Could work out in the end.

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Should have logged in before the deadline then.

      Open Controls
    3. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Oh and the game started already? LOL . Joke

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Haaland is a great shout anyway tbh
      Camzy on here capped him I think and he's having a great season

      Open Controls
  7. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Who would you have had first sub:

    Zabarnyi
    Foden

    I put Zabarnyi first and think I may have made a mistake?

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I think you call correct with mins wise
      as unless Foden needed might not actual
      start & rested for mid-week Europe

      Open Controls
  8. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Which one of these moves would you recommend? (FH34 & BB37, 0.4 itb)

    A) Saka -> Foden
    B) Neto/Areola -> Petrovic
    C) Any other transfer?

    Neto
    Porro Gabriel Gusto
    Salah Son Saka Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Isak

    Areola Solanke Van Hecke Robinson

    Open Controls
  9. Bluetiger1
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    I hope the Premier League Title decider goes to wire with Man City, Arsenal & Liverpool all still in the hunt.

    I don't like FPL points wise as big hitters not always turn up,
    however hoping for a first half Haaland hattrick & then sub/rested second half

    Open Controls
  10. jimbe4mXL
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Played Foden, benched Muniz, hope for no Foden 10min cameo then :/

    Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    ML rival transfered out Saka for Foden & had Haaland C Foden V last week, huge swing !
    This week Foden C Haaland VC 🙁

    Open Controls
  12. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Mateta goal

    Open Controls
  13. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Mateta!

    Open Controls
  14. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Geez what a goal

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.