  1. theodosios
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Yo bros, here's a quick survey, express your opinion in percentages on who will start this weekend:

    A) Foden
    B) Ait Nouri
    C) Semenyo
    D) White

    Open Controls
    1. MShalkz
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      All start bar Nouri imo

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Can’t see Foden starting.

      Open Controls
  2. Harris1210
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    A- 30%
    B- 50%
    C - Unsure
    D (Arsenal fan here) - 80%

    Open Controls
  3. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    For GW33 & 35 only

    A) Gallagher (EVE, avl, TOT)
    B) Madueke (EVE, avl, TOT)
    C) Johnson (new, ARS, che)
    D) Other 6.1 (except Palmer)

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      D) Garnacho

      Open Controls
    2. 003
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      C, a and b are not secure

      Open Controls
    3. Frank Henderson
        2 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    4. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      Who to bench?

      A) Darwin
      B) Gordon

      Open Controls
      1. Cesc Pistols
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'd try to start both. But, if you really can't, Gordon.

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Would you bench Solanke? Gordon always gets point home

          Open Controls
          1. Cesc Pistols
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes, I would. Solanke has only 3 goals in his last 10 games.

            Open Controls
            1. Royal5
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              Think I agree. Ty

              Open Controls
    5. Cesc Pistols
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      A) Son ➡ Diaz
      B) Son ➡ Havertz
      C) Save FT

      Open Controls
      1. zon
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Why tf would you sell Son this week

        Open Controls
        1. Cesc Pistols
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          That's the kind of confirmation I needed!

          Thanks, Zon. Definitely saving the FT and hoping for a Son haul.

          Open Controls
          1. zon
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            I'm capping him. Let us hope together!

            Open Controls
    6. Bene_the_horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Hi all,

      Would love some help please? Free hit next week

      A, Sell Darwin, Buy Hojburg (bench), start Palmer.

      B, No transfer, start Darwin, bench Palmer. This way round as playing catch up in league most have Palmer but not Darwin.

      Cheers!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Bene_the_horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sorry meant Hojlund!!!

        Open Controls
      2. Cesc Pistols
        • 10 Years
        just now

        B. Makes zero sense dropping Darwin now when he has a DGW on 34.

        Open Controls
    7. the Mozmeister
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      Get Well Soon, Zoph. Lateriser did a great job on the Pod!

      Open Controls
    8. tommo-uk-
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Foden isn’t starting this week is he?

      Foden to Luis Diaz?

      Open Controls
      1. cutch
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        I'm thinking of this exact move. See my post below.

        Open Controls
      2. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yep. I’d do the same if I weren’t already maxed out on Liverpool

        Open Controls
    9. 003
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Which would 2 you prefer in your gw34 squad:
      A Virgil van Dijk
      B Luis Diaz
      C Darwin Nunez

      Open Controls
      1. cutch
        • 9 Years
        just now

        A and B, just

        Open Controls
    10. cutch
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      (Sorry for repeating, bottomed in the last article, just trying to have some answers)

      Currently I've got 3 Liverpool players: Kelleher, Bradley and Salah

      For DGW34 I want to bring in Luis Díaz (so I have to sell either Kelleher or Bradley) and Saka.

      With 2 FT, my plan is:

      - GW33: Kelleher and Foden -> Henderson and Luis Díaz (exact money)
      - GW34: Son -> Saka

      Does it make sense? Would you do it differently?

      Open Controls
      1. 003
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. tmstrand
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Yes. No.

        Open Controls
      3. Frank Henderson
          just now

          Yes. Were my plan but i'm 0.0 ITB.

          Open Controls
      4. SallySlayer
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Benching Headache
        Dubravka
        Ait Nouri - Porro - Gabriel
        Son - Salah(c) - Saka - Mbuemo - Palmer
        Haaland - Solanke - Muniz

        A) Start Muniz vs West Ham
        B) Start Mbuemo vs Sheff

        Open Controls
        1. 003
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Throw a dice

          Open Controls
        2. jonnybhoy
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. tmstrand
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          B

          Open Controls
        4. Haa-lala-land
          • 3 Years
          just now

          B by a distance.
          I feel a rest is coming for Muniz , and start for Raul possibly, whilst Munizs purple patch seems to be changing colour

          Open Controls
      5. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        I might have only two defenders with potentially Gabriel, RAN and Kerkez not starting.

        I’ve 0itb but can do Kerkez to Reguilon and then take a hit for Palmer and Son to Havertz and Diaz next week (WC35).

        Does that sound sensible?

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Two predicted starting defenders

          Open Controls
        2. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          What’s the deal with Gabriel? He is not even flagged?

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            Hasn't trained apparently

            Open Controls
            1. Royal5
              • 12 Years
              8 mins ago

              Hmm.. Need at least one on him and RAN to start

              Open Controls
              1. The Ilfordian
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Yes that’s my dilemma. Think I’ll risk it, seems good chance.

                Open Controls
          2. theplayer
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            I'm not sure Arteta actually confirmed any injury. Was just vague as usual.

            Open Controls
      6. tmstrand
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        20 mins ago

        GTG?

        Neto
        Gusto/White/Estupinan
        Ødegaard/Luis Diaz/Salah/MacA/Palmer
        Solanke/Haaland C
        (Pickford/Muniz/Zab/Mykolenko)

        Open Controls
      7. chelseabrad
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        What would you do here? 2FT 0.1 ITB, no FH, planning on WC36 BB37. Would like a LIV defender

        Dub
        Gabriel Reguilon Gusto
        Salah Foden Saka Palmer
        Haaland Darwin Solanke

        (Turner Gordon Zab Myko)

        Open Controls
        1. chelseabrad
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Turner > Kelleher maybe and roll second FT for next week?

          Open Controls
        2. tmstrand
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          I like this squad for this GW. Use 1 FT in planning for DGW34?

          Open Controls
      8. Jar Jar Winks
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        What is everyone’s strategy if you have bb and wildcard remaining. Wc 36 and bb 37?

        Open Controls
        1. jonnybhoy
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Wc 35 bb 37

          Open Controls
          1. chelseabrad
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Why 35 not 36? For 2FT?

            Open Controls
            1. jonnybhoy
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Team dependent. I need spurs players in 35. Want newcastle too

              Open Controls
      9. jonnybhoy
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Thoughts on the below? Plan to dead end 34 and WC 35. 1FT 0ITB

        Leno
        Gabriel* Saliba Gusto
        Palmer Saka Salah Foden*
        Haaland (C) Solanke Watkins

        Aerola* Hwang Zarbanyi Kabore*

        A) Foden + Gabriel to Havertz + Robertson/Virgil -4pts would do Leno to Pickford GW34.
        B) Foden to Diaz
        C) Foden to Eze
        D) Something else

        Open Controls
        1. Frank Henderson
            2 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        2. JabbaWookiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Is it madness to go without Haaland this gameweek? The only way I can get him is to ditch Salah, or two of Isak, Toney, Son and Saka. Help!

          Open Controls
          1. jonnybhoy
            • 11 Years
            13 mins ago

            Wouldnt ditch any of your players but I would be very concerned v a luton team with next to no defenders

            Open Controls
            1. JabbaWookiee
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              That's super-helpful, thanks!

              Open Controls
              1. jonnybhoy
                • 11 Years
                7 mins ago

                The players in your team should match points wise and no point ripping up team to get him

                Open Controls
                1. JabbaWookiee
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  I'm on FH next week and WC the week after so dead ending anyway. It's a tough one.

                  Open Controls
                  1. jonnybhoy
                    • 11 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    If 2FT get him. If not just go with what you have

                    Open Controls
                    1. JabbaWookiee
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Yes 2 FTs. Thinking my best bet is Toney and Foden to Haaland and Sarabia. I don't hate that. Are Brentford really that reliable? Blades showing mild signs of resurgence... Clearly trying to convince myself haha

                      Open Controls
          2. Haa-lala-land
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            You'll be better off picking Alvarez than Haaland against Luton.

            Open Controls
            1. JabbaWookiee
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              9 mins ago

              Not on recent form

              Open Controls
              1. Haa-lala-land
                • 3 Years
                7 mins ago

                Fixtures create form. Alvarez much higher Xmins than Haaland against Luton

                Open Controls
                1. JabbaWookiee
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  The guy's had 2 assists in 10 gameweeks. Doesn't excite me. Haaland can score a hattrick in 20 mins.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bushwhacker
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    If he’s needed.

                    Open Controls
                    1. JabbaWookiee
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Goal difference improvement is needed and a confidence boost pre-Real, meaning he is imo

                      Open Controls
                2. Baines on Toast...
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  take a step back from the analytics vortex and think about what you are really saying

                  Open Controls
          3. tmstrand
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 mins ago

            I'd want Haaland for the remainder of the season, including this week. Suspect he'd make up the hit necessary during that time - and then some.

            I'm bringing in Isak from GW35 and Son GW37, while going without Saka and Toney throughout, and selling Salah GW35.

            If it were me, I'd be tempted to do Saka+Toney to Haaland+Havertz/Palmer/Gordon/Mbeumo (depending on your bank and squad).

            Not sure if this is helpful..

            Open Controls
            1. JabbaWookiee
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              The only feasible move for me is Toney and Foden (I don't think Pep will risk him) to Haaland and Sarabia. For free.

              Open Controls
        3. Catastrophe
          • 13 Years
          16 mins ago

          Little lost with 2 FT and 0M ITB! No FH left, just BB.

          Petrovic
          White, Gusto, Bradley
          Salah, Son, Saka, Palmer, Foden*
          Haaland, Darwin

          (Areola, Muniz, Branthwaite, Richards*)

          Cheers

          Open Controls
        4. Nazz
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          Hi

          Anything need doing apart from getting a keeper?

          Also which keeper lol

          2 ft 6.5itb

          Kaminski
          Bradley, White, Gabriel
          Saka, Palmer C, Son, Salah, Garnac
          Isaak, Darwin

          Areola, Muniz, udoje, Pau

          Open Controls
        5. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          My question was overlooked again 😥

          Open Controls
        6. MShalkz
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Which defender(s) shall I pick up for the run in. Already used my WC and Free Hit, current defence is VVD, Gabriel, Gusto, Zabranyi and Doughty who in looking to shift on. Have 2FTs. OR: 12k

          Currently leaning towards Dalot or Ait Nouri and benching him in prep for GW34.

          Thank you!

          Open Controls
        7. RealMadrid4Ever
            12 mins ago

            Best Bowen replacement

            1. Havertz
            2. Foden
            3. Gordon
            4. Saka

            Open Controls
            1. Frank Henderson
                just now

                Saka or Havertz

                Open Controls
            2. Frank Henderson
                12 mins ago

                GK: A) Raya or B) Kelleher

                Transfers: 2FT 0,0ITB I want to roll 1.

                Foden to (not ARS or LIV mid):

                C) Mbeumo
                D) Doku
                E) Garnacho
                F) Gordon

                Open Controls
              • Saintjack01
                • 2 Years
                9 mins ago

                If you could bring any defender with 4.6 ITB long term who would it be?

                Open Controls
              • Silecro
                • 6 Years
                8 mins ago

                Play Solanke (MUN) over Watkins (ars)?

                Open Controls
                1. Count of Monte Hristo
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Yes. United don’t have that desire to defend like it really matters and lack the concentration for 90+ minutes.

                  Open Controls
              • Count of Monte Hristo
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                Evening folks.

                Foolish to go without Saka for DGW34? I have White, Saliba + Havertz currently.

                On my wildcard.

                Open Controls
              • Catastrophe
                • 13 Years
                4 mins ago

                Little lost with 2 FT and 0M ITB! No FH left, just BB.

                Petrovic
                White, Gusto, Bradley
                Salah, Son, Saka, Palmer, Foden*
                Haaland, Darwin

                (Areola, Muniz, Branthwaite, Richards*)

                Cheers.

                Open Controls

