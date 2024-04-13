Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are offering regular contributions throughout the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman shares his team and reveals his plans for Double Gameweek 34.

GAMEWEEK 32

73 points and a Gameweek rank of 1m resulted in a healthy green arrow, moving my team up to 89,195 overall.

It’s the fifth time in six rounds I’ve managed a sub-1.5m Gameweek rank, so it’s been a decent period. The hope is now I can carry that momentum into the upcoming ‘doubles’.

In terms of my transfer, I ended up one point down, having switched Jordan Pickford (£4.7m) for Martin Dubravka (£4.2m).

However, the move made sense on paper, especially with Double Gameweek 34 in mind, and I’m confident it’ll still pay off.