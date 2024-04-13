763
  DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Salah or Son for captain if Haaland is benched?

    JoeSoap
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Salah

    Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Where did you hear that Haaland benched?

      DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Above post.

        Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          I just see a bunch of numbers.

        Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          This is how rumours start

      Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Post by Fpl virgin quoting M.E.N.

  JoeSoap
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    A. Foden> Diaz
    B. Son>Diaz

    Planning for DGW34 & have 2 FTs

    Top Lad Dakes.
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      A from those. Help below mate?

    Amsterhammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

    The Yorkshire Pirlo
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

    Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

  Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Foden to Díaz done.

    Who to bench?

    1) Isak
    2) Garnacho

    Thanks

    Top Lad Dakes.
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Garno

    Sailboats
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      2

    Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Why bring in Diaz if you already had those options ?

      Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Has to be 2 now

    The Yorkshire Pirlo
      • 7 Years
      just now

      2

  Top Lad Dakes.
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    A) Morris to Mateta
    B) Areola to Henderson
    C) Foden/Garnacho to Diaz
    D) Porro to Robertson/other
    E) something else

    Dubravka (Areola**)
    Porro Saliba Gabriel (Doughty Branthwaite)
    Salah Saka Foden* Palmer Garnacho
    Solanke Darwin (Morris)

    2FT, 8.6m ITB, BB34 and WC35. Any thoughts much appreciated, I'm stuck on what to do first!

    Pedersen
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      D for bench boost I guess?

      Top Lad Dakes.
        • 7 Years
        just now

        thinking that but was wondering if I should give it a week to decide if I want Diaz or Robbo in that last slot...

        I'll most likely do all or all but one of the above moves by DGW34 deadline, so just about which one to do now, first

    JoeSoap
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Probably C

  Pedersen
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any suggestions what to do with my team? 1 Ft and 2.7m ITB.
    I lost a bet so no Salah allowed...

    Leno (Neto)
    Saliba Gabriel Reguilion (Gusto Zabarnyi)
    KdB, Saka, Foden, Palmer(VC) (Hee Chan)
    Haaland(C), Solanke, Darwin

    WC 35 and BB 34. No fh

    Top Lad Dakes.
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      sell Foden or save

      Belli2007
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Just improve your gambling skills!!!

  FallingDuck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best GK for GW33-34?

    Have 2 ft, 3 players from liverpool and 3 from arsenal.
    To consider Raya or Kelleher I must transfer out either Bradley/Darwin or Saliba/Gabriel.

    Belli2007
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bradley and Kelleher minutes will soon be at risk so don't think you swap one for another

      The problem is this week, Pickford and Henderson have poor fixtures if you go for one of those

      FallingDuck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes and I want to use atleast 1 ft this gw.
        My starting GK is Dubravka atm and I dont see a clean sheet.

  Belli2007
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Have 1FT a 0ITB. I am thinking not a great deal of upside if I change things this week and so 2FTs plus a potential hit next week maybe more value? WC 35 and BB 37.

    Neto (Dubravka)
    Bradley, Gabriel, Alt Nouri (Taylor, Doughty)
    Salah, Mac, Foden, Palmer, Saka
    Halland, Solanke (Watkins)

    Obviously Gabriel, Alt Nouri and Foden are doubts....I can't see Gabrtiel not playing against Villa unless really crocked given the status at the top of the prem as the centre back partnership is crucial.....Watkins comes in for Foden.....

    Stick?

    Top Lad Dakes.
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Stick mate, enviable position! Help above?

  The Yorkshire Pirlo
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Don’t own Haaland, A for free or B for -4?

    A) Odegaard > KDB(C)
    B) Odegaard, Semenyo > Sarabia, Haaland(C)

    Belli2007
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Are you chasing in your league(s)?

      A will be more of a differential as plenty will give armband to Haaland....

      But you are getting rid of a DGW player next week

  FredUpAlready
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Have 2 FTs, FH 34 and BB 37
    A) Darwin & Lascelles > Hojlund & Van Hecke
    B) Darwin & Lascelles > Pedro & Gvordiol/Burn

    Team atm is

    Kelleher
    Udogie Gusto Gabriel
    Saka Salah Son Palmer
    Haaland Isak Darwin

    Petrovic Garnacho Branthwaite Lascelles

    Top Lad Dakes.
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A if you back United, B if you don't - though Pedro and Gvardiol could both be minutes risks.

      Help above?

  HD7
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Haaland captain?
    Is there really a risk he is benched. He should play 60mins score two goals and then get rest with some momentum before Real

  Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    RP. How's this WC looking?

    Pickford Dubravka
    Gabriel Kilman Munoz Zabrinyi Brathwaite
    Salah Saka Havertz Diaz McAllister
    Cunha Mateta Haaland

    BB34 and 2.3m itb to bring in Palmer and Son in 35.

  Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Foden to Havertz?

    fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      No. Havertz hasn't had a rest for a while

  Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which option for next week?

    A. Mateta & Sarabia
    B. Cunha & Eze/Olise

  drughi
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    lascelles and darwin > Schär and Jpedro for free ? FH 34 and BB37

    fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Considering something similar. A bit risky to take Darwin out but you need to use the transfers so go for it

      drughi
        • 14 Years
        just now

        yeah big risk with darwin ownership

    Top Lad Dakes.
      • 7 Years
      just now

      like it if feeling is that pedro starts

      help above?

  pnitishmk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    FH in 34… which defender do I sign this week? (For 33, and then 35-38)

    a. Lewis
    b. Gusto
    c. Van Hecke

  amck27
      2 mins ago

      Have Darwin, Isak and Wissa,

      Worth dropping any for Haaland?

      To get him in I’d have to drop 1 FWD & Son. Thanks

    Udogie-style
        1 min ago

        Haaland to Alvarez for free? He surely gets more game time.

        Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          OOOhh here comes the panic, love this time of the week. Think I'll make some pop corn and watch everything unravel.

      Bleh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        People with Foden, are you benching or starting?

