  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Conor Bradley expected to miss the rest of the month with an ankle injury but hopeful of playing a part in the final weeks of the season.

    https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1780207320170893392?t=jn1TDtAFzUNbdi012Y0eqw&s=19

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Cheers

  2. Mizzzza
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    What to do here? Two free transfers.

    Need to strengthen defence, but don’t have funds without downgrading Foden or Solanke to Mateta.

    Pickford*
    Ait Nuri/Gabriel*/Gusto (Lascelles/Taylor)

    Salah*/Saka*/Palmer/Foden (Son)

    Solanke*/Nunez*/Haaland

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Depends on your value if tied up and chip strategy. Id downgrade Son to a midfielder. He will be sold a lot, and lost some of my value in him Already. If no WC sell Foden

      Eze/OliseMateta/Munoz/Mitchell

  3. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Will u capt salah or saka coming gw?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      saka on last few GW's on eye test

  4. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Will u start morris vs brentford

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      LUTON HAVE TO WIN 🙂

  5. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Need a FAQ chat-bot.

    What's your chip strategy?
    How many FTs?
    Money ITB?

    That sorta thing. Think questions would get answered more, and with more relevance, if pertinent info was included in the question.

    Seems to be missed a lot.

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      I tried that last week, and everyone said my post was too long, but then he also asked for ML position too and didn't answer 🙂

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        46 mins ago

        Lol. Sounds like when a toddler tells you how their day was.

        I think what you tried to say was: you gave the relevant info, everyone said your post (question?) was too long, then 'he' (He who? One person?) asked some random question without replying to your initial question?

        Without having any real info/context, as to what you're on about. Not sure what I'm supposed to make of that 😀

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          27 mins ago

          Ha, sorry i am dyslexic, but most physicists are 🙂

          I did give the relevant info, to that question, chips strategy but a couple who reponded said my response to his request for information thus, was too long, then 'he' who asked for the information to give what he wanted to ask the question didn't reply to your initial question in response to giving him all information he required? 🙂

          1. DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            24 mins ago

            Sheesh. Makin' ma brain hurt. Link to your post, would clear this up. Or copy paste it over, I guess

            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              17 mins ago

              LOL

              It was last week anyway.

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/04/10/double-gameweek-37-fixtures-confirmed/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26547379

              I rolled.

              My long post this week is below 🙂

              1. DARE TO BISCAN
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Lol. To be fair, that post you linked to was a whole lot of stream of consciousness blather. Didn't seem to ask a question. Nobody asked you any question about it, or replied to say it was too long (it was), like you mentioned. So, still none the wiser, as to what you're getting at.

                Okay. Now to read the latest.

                [Braces oneself]

  6. Make Arrows Green Again
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    If you're not on the above list, you're not only not great but you're not even good.

    Have a word with yourself.

  7. BoroPhil
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Would you do Reguilon or Doughty to Munoz/Pal Defender for a -4 or just play Reg (or Doughty)?

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      No

  8. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    DE 34, WC35, BB37

    Neto (turner)
    Gabriel, VVD, Doughty* (Estu, Gusto)
    Salah Saka Foden (+0.3)* Palmer (+0.4) (Son (+0.2))*
    Solanke Darwin (Muniz)*

    A. Muniz Estu to Munoz Mateta
    B. A with Son to Eze(-4)
    C. A with Havertz (-4)
    D. A to Olise (-4)
    E. Foden Son to Eze Olise
    F. Foden Son Muniz to Olise Mateta Eze (-4)
    G F but Havertz instead of Olise/Eze
    H. Estu Foden Son to White Eze Olise
    I. Estu Son Muniz to White Eze/Olise/ Mateta.
    J. Estu Son Foden Muniz to Munoz Havertz Eze/Olise Mateta (-8)
    K. Estu Son Foden Muniz to White Eze Olise Mateta (-8)
    L. Estu Son Foden Palmer to Munoz Havertz Olise Eze (-8)

    🙂

    Really tempted by a -8 J or K or L Just slumped 35 to 50K and 3rd to ML

    L is my favourite -8, i think, as I dont see myself keeping Salah on WC

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      M Son & Doughty (or Estu) to Havertz to Munoz.

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        Looks like you are despite to get a Palace attacker in though. If so Muniz to Mateta (bench Palmer) as well. I wouldn't get rid of Foden or Palmer if you are planning to WC them back for a 0.7m TV loss next GW.

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          41 mins ago

          Tank you I appreciate it, it is a long post

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        If I didn't do a defensive transfer, I'd probably play Doughty, just because Luton need to beat Brentford to have any chance and will be on Set pieces

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      E

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        40 mins ago

        I really like this, plus an Arsenal defender. for a hit

    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      L for me, I have the same chip strategy, but probably take a -4 not sure about a -8 though?

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      K might be your best move but it depends on your appetite for a minus 8.

      Also, do you think anyone gets a double clean sheet in gw34?

    5. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Twelve options. Twelve?

      Okay. Narrowed down to J, K, L. Let's see..

      All that. Didn't mention cash ITB or how many FT 😀

      Okay... Basically: Son, def > ?, ? is the crux of it.

      Son, Doughty > Eze, White/Saliba

      And that... Is enough internet for a while. Off for some outside time 🙂

  9. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Son+ kelleher + muniz > havertz + neto+ muniz (-4)

    Worth it?

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Do it for free. No need to take out Muniz and buy him back immediately.

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      If Mateta looks good.

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I wouldn't chose Neto and you can chose a striker of your choice if you do not wish t but Son back

  10. Orion
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Is it worth to do Darwin to Mateta for a -4, we think? Or just stick… Others are Haaland and Solanke

    1. Hippie Viking
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Keep

  11. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Best single gameweeker to play this week

    G)ordon
    H)aaland
    I)sak
    P)almer

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      H

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Haaland

  12. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Thinking of getting Chilwell in ready for their dgws.. is he being eased back in or has he lost his place?

  13. Hippie Viking
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Need some advice on what to do. Have been set on FH34, but are getting doubts on whether it is better to use it in 37 with this team. Would you save it? Also have TC that has to be used on Palmers double with his form.

    If calculating the score in 34 and 37, is the potential higher to get more points with FH37?

    1FT, 0itb
    Dubravka
    Virgil*, Saliba*, Gabriel*
    Salah* (c), Palmer, Saka*, Foden
    Darwin*, Isak, Morris
    Areola, Son, Porro, Udogie

    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      I was on a similar vein a couple of weeks ago where I had a 50/50 34/37 team and opted for the FH in 37 because who knows what injuries / suspensions / rotation might happen then.

      A lot of the template picks I'd say you have already for 34. Maybe missing Solanke and a palace player and a doubling keeper, but can't have them all!

      1. Hippie Viking
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks for the reply! It is a good argument that GW37 is very unknown now, FH will be very useful, specially without WC. Will probably navigate GW34 with a FT or -4.

  14. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Early thoughts on what I should be looking at here?

    2 FT, WC and BB left.

    Leno
    Gabriel, Kilman, Reguilón
    Salah (c), Son*, Saka, Foden, Palmer
    Haaland, Solanke

    Areola*, Muniz, Robinson, Branthwaite

    A. Son to Díaz, Muniz to Cunha
    B. Son to Eze, Muniz to Darwin
    C. One of those, plus Areola to Raya for a hit
    D. Son to Eze, Robinson to TAA

    1. anthony.ch
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Taking a hit is better if you value it on the long run, are you using your WC in gw35?
      I’d say Eze + Darwin or Jota + Mateta

  15. FPL Zdzichu LFC
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Hi I have 2 FT and I am planning such moves. I'm even tempted and question if it's worth it to sell Son for -4. Barkley out Eze in Porro out Ait Nouri in although I'm tempted even Doherty if Ait Nour's injury is more serious. Or Such transfers as they were and sells Son for Gordon Diaz but leaves Wood on the bench. Or I leave Son and for -4 sell Wodd and Take Palace Doubling Matet Eze. Alternatively, as I have now figured out. Eze for Son Barkley for Diaz and Van dijk for Porro for -4 Composition Flekken-Saliba-Gabriel-Porro-Barkley-Saka-Salah-Son-Palmer-Haaland-Wood-Solanke-Dubravka-Gusto-Brandtwhite. And No WC of course and I play as any BB in the 37th

    • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Good afternoon all!!

      Best defender to own for this week if Branthwaite is out ?? Have Gabriel and VVD, can’t be Arsenal or Liverpool as tripled up on them already!!

      Cheers everyone!!

      1. Steavn8k
          8 mins ago

          If Ait-Nouri is fit, then I would go for him

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Thankyou matey!! He’s on my list, great shout if fit!!

      2. Steavn8k
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Need to bench two of this lot, at least one has to be a mid/attacker. All defenders have double gw's, mid/attackers don't:
          Ait-Nouri, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko
          Palmer, Garnacho, Haaland

          1. lugs
            • 6 Years
            15 mins ago

            Zabaryni definitely, and probably Palmer if RAN is fit

            1. Steavn8k
                1 min ago

                Cheers. Can't bench two defenders, so will have to be Palmer if that's the solution

            2. The-Red-1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              14 mins ago

              Zab and Garnacho for me I think

              1. Steavn8k
                  1 min ago

                  Cheers. Feel pretty sure of Zab as well, but on the fench between Palmer and Garnacho

            3. estheblessed
              • 9 Years
              57 mins ago

              What to do here... 2FT and £1m ITB

              I will ward card soon...

              Neto*
              White*, Kiwior*, Ait Nouri*, Andersen*
              Salah*, Palmer, Saka*, Garnacho
              Haaland, Solanke*

              Leno, Son, Muniz, Van Hecke

              1. estheblessed
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                I'm thinking

                Son to Eze or Jota
                Muniz to Cunha

            4. Tmel
              • 13 Years
              55 mins ago

              On FPL Draft would you prioritise transferring in Mateta or Olise?

              1. lugs
                • 6 Years
                16 mins ago

                Mateta, just because there is not many decent forwards available

              2. Welcome to Har vitzvah
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Cunha?

            5. fplerosion
                53 mins ago

                Current FH defence:
                Henderson
                * / Gabriel / *

                Options 1: a) Trent b) VVD c) Robertson
                Options 2: d) Mykolenko e) Wolves defender (RAN or Kilman)

                Best combination?

              • Salarrivederci
                • 7 Years
                44 mins ago

                What to do here? 0.2 ITB - 2 FTs - no chips
                Considering Porro + Garnacho -> Gabriel + Brereton and go a bit different to every man and his dog with WC, BB, FH left to play.

                Would give me:

                Neto
                White - Gabriel - Zabarnyi
                Salah - Saka(C) - Brereton - Palmer
                Haaland - Watkins - Solanke

                (Kelleher, Gusto, Taylor, Son)

                1. lugs
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  You're running out of weeks to use your chips so why not just use your FH

              • Threat Level Midnight
                • 5 Years
                32 mins ago

                Olise will be the Palace attacking asset for the double. Heard it here first (and probably last).

              • Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                18 mins ago

                I cannot see Trent starting 2 games in the double.

                Folks need to remember he was rushed back and reinjured his knee.

                https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/trent-alexander-arnold/verletzungen/spieler/314353

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Torn lateral knee ligament:
                  1. Jan 8, 2024 - Jan 28, 2024
                  20 days
                  2. Feb 13, 2024 - Apr 8, 2024
                  55 days

              • -GK22-
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                12 mins ago

                Hi any advice here was set on BB34 and using 2 ft to take out son and a defender but quite a few flags now. Worth saving the BB?

                PICKFORD
                GABRIEL, RAN*, BRADLEY* BRANTH*
                SALAH, SAKA, SARABIA
                Haaland, DARWIN, SOLANKE

                Petro, Palmer, Gusto, Son

                1. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Have to still got WC to set up GW37 BB? If not Bradley and Son to Havertz and different Pool defender could be viable.

              • Saka Rice
                • 9 Years
                5 mins ago

                Going for TAA ahead of VVD on a FH doesn't make much sense to me. Yes the attacking upside bla bla bla the guy just got back from injury and you think it's worth the risk that he'll start 2 games in 3 days?!

