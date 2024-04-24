Whether Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have already used their final Wildcard or are about to, transfer attention naturally goes towards the six teams that have at least one Double Gameweek coming.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have two of them, joined by Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United in Gameweek 37.

However, we’ve seen before that it’d be foolish to become blinded by fixture quantity, completely ignoring those players who’ll feature just once in a double. Especially the elite ones.

So, from the 14 sides that play exactly once in each of the final four rounds, some FPL names could still be worth keeping.

BEST SINGLE GAMEWEEK 37 PLAYERS

GABRIEL MAGALHAES (£5.4m)

There’s no reason to stray from the league’s best defence, for example. Tuesday night’s 5-0 hammering of Chelsea gave Arsenal their eighth clean sheet in 11 matches, a period where a low seven big chances have been conceded.

Whilst they appear only once in Double Gameweek 37, Gabriel in particular could haul at Manchester United – no team has conceded more attempts from set pieces (177) and he always has a goal in him.

It’s surrounded by home meetings with Bournemouth and Everton, meaning it may even be worth maintaining a defensive double-up. Chasing unreliable backlines simply because they play twice, or staying loyal to an imperious one that is doggedly fighting for the title.

Of course, Ben White (£6.0m) notched a brace against Chelsea and joins Gabriel on four goals. He’s at a creative peak, too, with 14 chances supplied in his last eight outings.

BUKAYO SAKA (£9.0m)

Not that the argument is as strong for midfield team-mate Saka. FPL’s second-highest midfielder had a winter streak of five blanks from six, before scoring in five consecutive matches – seven goals and four double-digit hauls.

Yet, frustratingly, his last six outings have contributed no more than a solitary goal, assist and big chance. The 22-year-old still has potential for this final Spurs, Bournemouth, Man United and Everton run, notably as a penalty-taker, but midfield spots are so competitive right now.

Highly owned, sticking with Saka feels like a cautious decision based on fear.

At least with Kai Havertz (£7.4m), it’d be an Arsenal attacker with seven goals, five assists, five double-digit hauls and a league-high 87 points during the last 10 Gameweeks.

MOHAMED SALAH (£13.6m)

The team with most attempts (664) and expected goals (xG, 75.67) is still fighting for this title, so they won’t be concerned by fixture volume or difficulty.

But when a premium asset like Salah blanks at home to Sheffield United and Crystal Palace, followed by an initial resting at Fulham, those looking at a Gameweek 37 Bench Boost will quite rightly wonder if the Egyptian is worth sacrificing. Spread the money and improve that chip’s squad depth.

Nevertheless, if money isn’t a problem, owning Salah and his penalties has serious haul potential. Ranked third for shots on target (44), he has the second-best expected goal involvement (xGI, 25.11) and leads the way for big chances created (20).

Perhaps it’s a stretch to recommend Darwin Nunez (£7.8m) or a Liverpool defender for this run, though.

SERGIO REGUILON (£4.5m)

Moving onto Brentford, our Season Ticker believes their remaining fixtures rank top of these 14 sides. Successive home shut-outs add appeal to goalkeeper Mark Flekken (£4.7m) but the form of defender Reguilon is rightly gaining attention.

An entertaining nine starts have brought six assists, two clean sheets and two negative scores, marred by his infamous red card when backed heavily with Gameweek 29 Free Hits.

Yet he’s quickly made amends for that afternoon by returning in three consecutive matches, creating four big chances.

With so few trustworthy defences, FPL managers may prioritise those individuals with high attacking potential.

YOANE WISSA (£5.7m)

These attractive fixtures are great for in-form Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo (£6.8m), although the former is categorised as a forward where there is less convincing FPL competition.

He feels like a streaky player, having continued the goals that ended last season by netting in the first two matches of 2023/24.

Then it was 19 appearances with just two goals, before this current run where his weekend brace makes it six goals from nine.

Even if Ivan Toney (£7.9m) returns from injury to claim the centre-forward slot from Wissa, there is still room in the front three on one of the flanks.

OLLIE WATKINS (£8.9m)

For managers that remain unconvinced by Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m), have been hurt by the Darwin experience and then noticed Dominic Solanke‘s (£7.3m) fixture turn, Watkins is doing absolutely nothing wrong.

He is FPL’s leading player for points (217) and attacking returns (36), one who already punished his millions of Gameweeks 31 and 32 sellers by duly delivering three goals and two assists.

Furthermore, in Double Gameweek 7, Watkins already highlighted why managers shouldn’t be motivated purely by fixture quantity. In one run-out, his huge 23 points versus Brighton outdid everyone else.

He reunites with the Seagulls in Aston Villa’s less-than-easy final weeks but, similarly, the Chelsea, Liverpool and Crystal Palace defences are all very reachable.

Loyalty towards Watkins could reap big rewards.

JORDAN PICKFORD (£4.7m)

Finally, the top-scoring Everton goalkeeper who just kept his 10th clean sheet of the campaign. Only Arsenal have more, although strong underlying stats have been damaged by the previous week’s 6-0 loss at Chelsea.

Up until Gameweek 32, the Toffees had conceded the league’s fourth-fewest goals (42), shots on target (130) and big chances (61).

Managers aiming for a Gameweek 37 Bench Boost shouldn’t be deterred by Pickford’s lack of double. His one match is at home to Sheffield United, following on from recently successful Goodison Park shut-outs against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

Cheaper defender Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.3m) brings some goal threat, so the decision is team-dependant.

HOT TOPIC

Meanwhile, we asked which non-double assets were liked by you – the FPL community – in our comments section.

Here are some of the replies:

“Salah and Gabriel will probably stay and be part of the Bench Boost in Gameweek 37. Gabriel against Man United and Salah against high-line Villa will be good, I feel. With their nice Gameweek 36 and 38 fixtures, I feel they’re not worth moving out.” – drughi

“None, YOLO” – Now I’m Panicking

“Mykolenko and maybe Pickford just for having Sheffield United at home.” – Seahawk

“Everyone seems to be keeping Gabriel as the only single player. However, White has had the licence to attack lately and should be at least worth considering over Gabriel. “Alexander-Arnold is another – if not affordable, Robertson might be an option. Finding five good double defenders looks like mission impossible.” – Baps hunter

“Why aren’t people keeping Solanke and Watkins? Also, I think Bailey is a good pick between now and the end given his recent form.” – Revival

“Still on triple Arsenal and Salah for now” – Toblerone52 – Zlatan Ibra-Hamster-vic Captain