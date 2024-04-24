230
  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Who else remembers when Travers hauled when he wasn't even in the game?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      How did that happen?

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        He was a backup backup keeper who randomly started. Got full bonus that match which was a point of contention as he was added into the game after the game ended, and bonus re-adjusted.

        Tiny bit unfair as you literally can't have picked him before the gameweek started!

  2. Guy Demel
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    1 FT left, Would you wildcard the below? planned WC35 BB37, but a team set up for DGW BB37 I'm not sure would deliver much more than this plus I get an extra week for news on Trippier etc

    Of course theres a few injury doubts in here, but my WC draft when weighed up i'm not sure gives me much more for just 35...

    Dubravka
    Dunk - Saliba - Gusto
    Son - Salah - Gordon - Palmer - Kluivert
    Isak - Haaland

    Areola - Zabarnyi - Toney - Udogie

  3. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Someone tell me to curb mu enthusiasm!

    On a fh with 93 pts with nine to play . Eze capt. Mateta, Double poop defence etc. Ain't gonna happen is it ?

    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      100%

    2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      200+ guaranteed

    3. Bonus magnet
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Worst humblebrag ever

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      333?

      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Saw that number 2day. Why u say 333

    5. BlzE_94
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Nice! I'm on 107 with Salah(c), Diaz, TAA, Mateta, Eze, Munoz, Solanke and Pickford to play.

  4. SUPERMAN
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Olisie benched.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Ouch

      Nice

      It was between him and Eze who I also didn't transfer in

      It's a virtual virtual fantasy double up what-aboutery game at this moment in time

  5. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    CRY: Henderson, C.Richards, Andersen, Clyne, Muñoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Mateta, Eze, J.Ayew
    Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Ward, Schlupp, Olise, Ozoh, Ahamada, Riedewald, Odsonne Édouard

    NEW: Martin Dúbravka, Krafth, J.Murphy, Burn, Schär, Longstaff, Anderson, Bruno G., Isak, Barnes, Gordon
    Subs: Karius, A.Murphy, Hall, Dummett, Livramento, Ritchie, White, Parkinson, Wilson

    EVE: Pickford, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, A.Doucoure
    Subs: J.Virginia, Keane, Young, Hunt, Warrington, Onana, André Gomes, Y. Chermiti, Danjuma

    LIV: A.Becker, Virgil, Konaté, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Luis Díaz, Darwin
    Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Clark, Elliott, Danns

    MUN: Onana, Casemiro, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Antony, Mainoo, Eriksen, Garnacho, B.Fernandes, Højlund
    Subs: Altay, Ogunneye, Amass, Louis Jackson, Amrabat, Forson, McTominay, Wheatley, Amad

    SHU: Foderingham, Trusty, Holgate, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Hamer, Arblaster, Osborn, Brooks, Bogle, Brereton Díaz, Archer
    Subs: Grbić, Curtis, Larouci, Vini Souza, Owen Hampson, Norwood, Slimane, McAtee, Osula

    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Oh no

      1. dunts1
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Olise bench huh

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Noooo Olise benched, was hoping he'd start again after getting subbed early, TC in the bin

      1. Tasty Jerk
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yeah we thought Olise may get a rest, kind of makes sense to manage play time after the many injuries this season.

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          1 hour ago

          I guessed it initially but after being subbed early the other day I allowed myself to have hope 🙁

    3. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Casemiro playing CB. This could only go well.

    4. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Smashing, really needed Bruno to start.

    5. Art Vandelay
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Robbo and Diaz start - phew!

    6. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Tbf it's been a brilliant fantasy football week so far

      Twists and turns

  6. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Mainoo

    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      ?

    2. Bonus magnet
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Mainoo United

  7. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Is Ait-Nouri LB/LWB or LW?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      LWB

  8. Toon lurk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Wilson back on the bench, Isak xMins down

    1. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Had enough of that last year when I went isak over Wilson!
      Hopefully Isak still gets the starts/minutes

  9. TanN
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Salah haul, pool CS
    Bournemouth CS and Solanke goal
    And an Everton CS

    Is what I need

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Who are Liverpool and Everton playing against...

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        FLOL 😀

      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Easy, Pickford taken off on 61 at 0-0. Salah hits four for a 4-0 win.

        1. TanN
          • 3 Years
          1 hour ago

          Please!!

      3. TanN
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        I'm aware they're playing each other, that's the irony!!

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Tall order I feel.

    3. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Looks impossible

    4. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Salah takes 25 shots on target, scores 5 goals and Pickford saves Mac's penalty

      1. TanN
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        I will love it and think I deserve it

  10. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Thanks Garnacho. Would have been complete disaster if also he would have been out (Haaland and Palmer starter). Now I get Taylor 2p for Haaland but have 11 players at least 😀

  11. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Got both Bruno and Hojlund tonight, things could get very saucy

    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Or they could go 0-1 to a random McBurnie goal somewhere around minute 86.

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        El Plan

      2. Art Vandelay
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Unlikely. McBurnie injured.

        1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          It's United. The way this year has gone for us, McBurnie could score one in FIFA home on a Playstation and it will still count.

      3. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Sounds about right!

  12. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Freehitters must be stopped.

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      On 114 and 7 to play without free hit.

      1. PogChamp
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Very nice. Well planned

      2. The Mandalorian
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Well played

  13. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Neto benched too, gets worse..

    1. abaalan
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Yeh Neto,mcburnie and olise owner....at least I went white and eze

  14. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Freak goal fest last time out, now the Universe must balance itself - red cards for all the Freehit pics....

  15. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    BB in flames Neto, Palmer, Haaland what cr4p timing

    1. SAY MY NAME
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      same for me, plus Henderson -1

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        I’ve had normal weeks with 20 on the bench.

        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Same, had 11 weeks with more points on my bench than this (BB) week.

          There's a lesson in this, innit.

    2. TanN
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Neto BrunoF Zabaryni and Mykolenko...

      Could end terribly currently on 7 points

    3. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Unlucky!

      I will just say this:

      BB GW1
      WC GW2

      That is a perfectly viable & fun strategy, and I'm doing it again next season.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        Spending your entire pre-season trying to work out what new formations/line-ups are going to be, only to throw it all away and start again the next week? Sounds like hard work

        1. Salarrivederci
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          I see it more as a FH with 15 players in GW1 and take in the data from GW1 and create the team from GW2 -> with cheap benchies.

          I don't like to be in doubt about who to bench GW in and GW out like many have chosen to do this season.

          You also get some decent teamvalue added for free from the get go due to many being active early days.

          So I actually find it less stressfull than to 'lock in' on your team for (lets say) 8 GWs just to know that you will BB and WC straight away.

  16. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    How I lost a 70 pt lead in 2GWs

    GW34
    Them: had Gordon first on bench, came on for toney who didn’t play. Also had Ben white (subbed early and in turn kept cleansheet Vs Villa.

    Me: I had Gabriel + Saliba, combined for 1 pt. Bradley + Kelleher combined for 1 pt also. Probably won’t see either rest of season.

    GW35:
    Them: rival had FH, season best performances from Lionel Eze, Cristiano Mateta, Havertzinho
    - Rival also has Diaz who was due to be benched but Gakpo’s bloody wife is having a baby (apparently), so he starts.

    Me: I have SGW Palmers, Haaland, Gusto, Areola all out injured. Olise benched second game. Only 8 starters.

    I know I know, skill issue. But bloody hell I’ve been comfortably first all season and just like that I’m behind.

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      GW33 & 34*. Wish you could delete/edit comments.

      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        lionel eze,lol, have an upvote

    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Feel you. Gotta just rock the last gws as you did for the first 32.

  17. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Which of the following should I do this gameweek? 1 FT but open to hits so could do all 3?

    a. Udogie to Schär
    b. Salah/Havertz to Gordon
    c. Haaland to Watkins

    ???

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Weakest link is the player that's injured for the rest of the season

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Not the league 2 striker?

      2. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        But should I do all 3 transfers? 2 of them?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Need to see the rest of your team

  18. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Justice for the Salah and Darwin owners and non Olise owners

    1. Bonus magnet
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      This will only he true if they haul and Olive doesn’t come off the bench to to the same

      This could be a Sens Dyche defensive masterclass
      Watch this Space

  19. snow pea in repose
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Grbic on the bench, there goes my gameweek

    1. Bonus magnet
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Who?

  20. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    London Derbies
    Players involved in London derbies from Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Fulham and Crystal Palace get double points.

    Quad points for Chelsea and Spurs but they are still awful

  21. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    On WC, is it worth it having Gusto? He is cheap, but I don't even know if he will play at this point

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      At his price and with six games, I would probably keep if reasonable news he is fit from the Friday presser. If there is uncertainty I'll probably not go there

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      You need an update on his knee issue. I'm giving him a miss

  22. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    I'm expecting 2 goals from RAN and CS.

    1. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      White's return yesterday beggers belief. Not having him has absolutely savaged me this season.

  23. Utopsis
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Oh Darwin - how you have traumatised me. Is today your day?

  24. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Is Olise likely to get some time tonight Palace fans…?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Not a Palace fan but yes. Minutes managed as returning from injury, with quick turnarounds.

      1. ididnt
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Hope so. He’s such a decent differential

  25. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    New article https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/04/24/weds-team-news-salah-darwin-ait-nouri-start-olise-neto-subs/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=1&notify=no#hc_comment_26574711

  26. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    RAN in Stones role?

