Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday, with three matches scheduled.

Two of those fixtures get underway at 2pm BST: Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal.

There is lots of Fantasy interest in the north London derby, where Ange Postecoglou makes three changes to the side that lost 4-0 to Newcastle United in Gameweek 33.

Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Dejan Kulusevski come into the starting XI, replacing Destiny Udogie, Yves Bissouma and Brennan Johnson.

Bissouma and Johnson drop to the bench, which includes Richarlison who is back from a knee injury.

Arsenal are unchanged, meanwhile.

In the other 2pm kick-off, Andoni Iraola makes three changes to his line-up.

Lloyd Kelly, Dango Ouattara and Enes Unal come in for Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez and Ryan Christie.

As for Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi rings the changes, with only Lewis Dunk, Valentin Barco, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro keeping their places following the 4-0 defeat to Manchester City.

In come Bart Verbruggen, Igor Julio, Billy Gilmour, Odeluga Offiah, Simon Adingra, Facundo Buonanotte and Mark O’Mahony.

Jan Paul van Hecke misses out through injury.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Smith, Senesi, Kelly, D Ouattara, Cook, Scott, Semenyo, Kluivert, Unal, Solanke

Subs: Neto, McKenna, Christie, Hill, Aarons, Kinsey, Sadi, Gonzalez

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Gross, Dunk, I Julio, Barco, Gilmour, O’Mahony, Adingra, Offiah, Buonanotte, J Pedro

Subs: Steele, Webster, Enciso, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Baleba, Fati, Veltman

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Davies, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Maddison, Kulusevski, Werner, Son

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Bissouma, Richarlison, Gil, Royal, Lo Celso, Johnson, Sarr

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Havertz

Subs: Ramsdale, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Zinchenko

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek



