  1. Sergio vamos
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Any other city defenders beside walker worth looking at?

    1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      i like gvardiol for the goal threat. gets up the pitch and has banged a few goals from the same spot on the edge of the box

  2. Utopsis
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    0 clones in the top 1 million. Wow

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I never had a clone since ragabolly added that feature, even with wc this week I expected a few. I kept Pickford so that’s probably a big reason I guess

  3. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    F*king Pep, where's Foden? I've got Alvarez coming off the bench now, don't let me down Julian!

    1. dhamphiir
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Illness

    2. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Popular transfer in this week to.
      Got Haaland on bench
      He’s on city’s bench to !

  4. Klopp's Kids
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Me owning Maddison (25pts) over Gordon (48pts) since GW27 *Clown face*

    despite Gordon missing a game & I benched Maddison during his 9pt haul against Villa (A)

    Saka another big troll. Always does well when I don't own him or if I don't captain him.

    Not who has annoyed me more this season.

    Who's your FPL boogeyman?

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Watkins, absolute troll

    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      vardy ,there remains a picture of him in our toilet

    3. SEXY SON
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      All let me down at some point, Sanchez is the only one I don’t recall letting me down.
      Also had great success/luck with Hazard, and of course the Kaptain himself.

  5. SEXY SON
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Foden had an heavy night out didn’t he

    1. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Dias was with him if so. Dias doesn't drink. Theory debunked.

  6. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    No foden, Haaland first on bench
    Then Gabriel 1 pt, van hecke 0 pt

