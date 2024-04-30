The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 11

Our in-house expert FPL Reactions (aka Louis) picks out the most appealing assets of Matchday 11 in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy.

It’s the Champions League version of our Scout Picks, done on a knockout stage budget of €105m.

If you’re new to the game or need reminding of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 11

GOALKEEPERS

The expectation is that both teams score on the first night so selecting Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin (€4.8m) could be the best play. His excellent shot-stopping has translated into points on multiple occasions so far.

If Lunin fails to pick up a significant return, then Gregor Kobel (€5.0m) might be Wednesday’s best option. Dortmund are at home – somewhere they’ve grabbed three Champions League clean sheets this season. Kobel is also widely regarded as one of Europe’s best goalkeepers, capable of save points and maybe even a Player of the Match award.

DEFENDERS

Clean sheets could be scarce this week but let’s get coverage from each defence. Real Madrid can frustrate opponents and, if they manage that, we could look to Antonio Rudiger (€5.4m). Not only does the German enjoy advancing forward but he is also their safest defensive option in terms of game time.

At home, Bayern have been extremely impressive defensively, keeping two back-to-back Champions League clean sheets. Even without those, the attacking Raphael Guerreiro (€5.0m) offers other routes to points, proved by two assists in his last two starts. Furthermore, Guerreiro has also been playing out of position as a left winger.

Question marks over Mats Hummels’ (€5.2m) fitness instead brings attention to fellow centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck (€5.6m). This duo ranks amongst the top five defenders for ball recoveries so far.

And even though a Dortmund defensive triple-up seems like overload, both these and Ian Maatsen (€4.7m) offer something extra. The loanee scored in Matchday 10 against Atletico Madrid, adding to the three attacking returns he’s already registered.

When covering Paris Saint-Germain, it needs to be Achraf Hakimi (€6.1m). The Moroccan has again proven to be one of the most attacking full-backs in Europe this season, racking up nine domestic goal contributions. He netted in his most recent Ligue 1 match, entering this match with huge confidence.

MIDFIELDERS

Bayern may not have won this season’s Bundesliga but that doesn’t mean they are a worse team. The German giants are showing resilience under former Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel and, at home on Tuesday, this could continue.

Therefore, with a lack of appealing midfield options remaining in the game, we’ll look to midfield duo Leroy Sane (€9.1m) and Jamal Musiala (€8.4m). Both have been excellent in patches of this season and are crucial to the Bayern frontline.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid can and often do score against any team. Compared to their Manchester City quarter-finals, the Spanish side will have much more of the ball here, which benefits Jude Bellingham (€8.0m). Before being stifled by Pep Guardiola’s lot, Bellingham picked up at least one return in each of his previous six Champions League outings.

Owning players on day two could be extremely important, in case Bayern v Real Madrid is not what we expected. Taking PSG’s serious lack of midfield options into account, a Dortmund double-up is required. At home in this first leg, their talisman Julian Brandt (€7.5m) picked up his second 11-point haul of the campaign in Matchday 10, thanks to a goal and Player of the Match award.

Alongside him is team-mate Marcel Sabitzer (€5.5m). Two assists and a goal helped him to a massive 14 points in the same Atletico match. Recent Bundesliga appearances have also brought a goal and assist where, interestingly, he converted a penalty.

FORWARDS

Regardless of his Real Madrid opposition, Harry Kane (€10.2m) should be a shoo-in for UCL Fantasy managers. A whopping 50+ goal contributions make him one of this season’s most successful strikers in Europe.

Elsewhere, not many defenders in world football can stop the pace, power and precision of Vinicius Junior (€11.1m). Yet he was also limited in the Manchester City second leg. But he bagged a goal and an assist against rivals Barcelona recently – another example of his big-game ability.

Although away from home, PSG should not be underestimated. They’ve scored at least three times in each of their last four matches, where Kylian Mbappe (€11.7m) was instrumental. Going without him could be hugely damaging to a manager’s rank and mini-league position, as this is someone with five goals and one Player of the Match award in his last four UCL games.

CAPTAINCY

The form, penalty duties and home advantage of Harry Kane make him Tuesday’s standout captaincy option. But those needing an alternative pick to gain rank should look towards Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. Both are having an exceptional season and should fare better than in Matchday 10. Even more differential choices for the armband are Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane.

As for Wednesday, it’s hard to look past Kylian Mbappe based on recent form. However, Julian Brandt could be a superb captain, when noticing he’s at home and on set-pieces.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 11 PICKS



