20
20 Comments Post a Comment
  1. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Start?
    A) Pickford LUT (A)
    B) Petrovic WHU (H)

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Ederson to someone, or save FT? BB37.

    Petrovic
    Gabriel / Reguilón / Branthwaite
    Foden / Fernandes / Gordon / Palmer
    Haaland / Watkins / Isak

    Ederson* / Son / Burn / Porro

    Open Controls
  3. Manani
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    A. Schar > Burn
    B. Play Maguire/Porro (save FT)

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      59 mins ago

      B play Porro

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      B Maguire.

      Open Controls
    3. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      B Maguire

      Open Controls
  4. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Play Porro or Dalot?

    Comes down to attacking returns surely so Porro?

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      There’s not much in it: Porro has xGI of 0.91 in the last 6 while Dalot has 0.75. Liverpool slightly better xGC than Palace.

      I’d probably go Dalot as Palace seem less likely to score than Pool but could go either way

      Open Controls
  5. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Any news on Gusto, Van Hecke and RAN?

    Open Controls
  6. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Do we got any updates on Pope and Sánchez? How likely they will be ready for gw37?

    Open Controls
  7. SKENG
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Which Man City defender is more nailed until the end of the season?

    A) Gvardiol
    B) Walker

    Open Controls
    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      walker

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Personally would be surprised if city rotate that much. As Haaland said all of their next 5 games are cup finals

      Open Controls
  8. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Gordon vs bur
    B) Son vs liv
    C) Watkins vs bha

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Neither. Maybe a

      Open Controls
  9. La Roja
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Play Maguire or Solanke this GW?

    Open Controls
  10. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Would you go for Arsenal players on WC with gw37 BB?

    Open Controls
  11. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best keeper for GW36 and GW38 max. 4.6m?

    Open Controls
  12. Rhodes your boat
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Solanke to Watkins? 1ft 2.1itb. FH37

    Raya
    Gabriel gusto* branthwaite
    Son Saka foden palmer
    Haaland Isak solanke

    Neto eze* Porro Munoz

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.