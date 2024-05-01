105
  Baines on Toast...
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    the state of this game when the first question is 'which of the template front 8 would you bench'

    Fitzy.
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      And no definitive answer... 😆

      Baines on Toast...
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        I really think the second WC is bad for the game. Put it back to just January I say.

        Funkyav
          just now

          I really hope they make some significant changes to FPL next season.

          For me other fantasy formats are now far better and the high eo template and spoon-feeding have certainly made FPL a lot less fun in the last couple of seasons

    Biggsy
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Entire mini-leagues decided by which one of 8 everyone benches....

    CONNERS
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      I suppose the correct answer is not to have a template front 8 in the first place.

      I have a template front 7 but have hung on to Muniz as a cheap differential who I intend to start in 38.

      Wood is also looking like a good, low-owned pick for the run-in.

    The Mentaculus
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Totally agree, this degree of conformity is killing the game. Salvation lies here:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/category/fantasy-football/eliteserien/

      Hangman Page
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Me and my friend are playing this game and have decided the loser pays for us to go to a gig.

        We are literally clueless but it’s a lot of fun.

        Charlie Price
          16 mins ago

          Playing Eliteserien for the first time. Season started at the ideal time for me when I was losing interest in FPL as season end approached.

          I knew nothing about football in Norway other than it’s the homeland of Haaland & Odegaard. Nevertheless after a quick perusal of last season’s stats & reading the excellent introduction provided by Mentaculus on these pages, I took the plunge and to be honest I seem to be doing ok.

          I usually just spend a few minutes each week reviewing the latest statistics pages & then make a decision about transfers and/or Chip deployment. No more burning the midnight oil or trying to digest the advice given in the overcrowded market of content creators. I now have a life on Saturday mornings instead of trying to catch team leaks (reliable or not) on various platforms.

          Adopting the same approach with Allsvenskan fantasy which I would also encourage anyone to join. I feel that I am now making my own decisions and not being swamped by tipsters who create a fear of missing out mentality, I am enjoying these games much more.

          Anyone who is not convinced please give it a go and see for yourself. There are also some excellent mini leagues linked to both Eliteserien & Allsvenskan.

    Hangman Page
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      They need to figure out a way to make more players viable picks.

      There’s a whole load of midfielders who are very good IRL but pointless for FPL.

      Maybe give us two frees a week too.

      I don’t know, make it more fun instead of paint by numbers.

      RedLightning
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Or preferably to make the template front eight unaffordable without compromises.
        Increasing the initial prices of the top players would bring more of the others into consideration.

        Baines on Toast...
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          I think the only solution is limiting WCs

          Making one FT a week or having hits means that it's much easier to have variety between teams.

          The template is strongest at the start of the season and whenever WCs are played. Having a WC playable in the final month of the season just ruins the game.

      circusmonkey
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        2 frees a week won't break the template. An extra clean sheet point fof defenders could get us away from 3xx formation.

      x.jim.x
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Can't see them making the game more "fun", i.e. challenging, when they've already shown they're trying to make it as accessible as possible. Nobody beyond the hardcore wants to play a fantasy game where they have to pore over DMs' tackling and interception stats - most just want to pick their favourite players or ones they've heard of (hence this year's pricing).

        I personally think things would be a bit more interesting if (off the top of my head):

        - Wildcards were only accessible during real transfer windows
        - Positions were more stricter and scored accordingly (LBs, RBs, CBs all categorised differently, etc)
        - Price changes were transparent
        - Penalties won were scored differently from assists (like the UEFA game)
        - Subs/captains changed mid-GW (like the UEFA game)

        But 99% of the user-base couldn't give a toss about any of this and just want to guess who'll score this week.

    FourLokoLeipzig
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      That was a seriously tough template to stray from on WC! I had Maddison in most of the week but eventually thought I was just doing myself out of Foden’s points to spite myself!

    Boberella
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      3 things/changes I’d like to see:
      A) Only 1 WC a season
      B) A total of 40 transfers to use, only being able to use upto 2 in any given week (unless it’s a blank, where you’re allowed 3) - similar to SuperCoach fantasy in AUS
      C) No hits.

    Better off with a pin and a…
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      The big GW in 37 isn't helping - as is Liverpool and Salah's form. If he had been on it the past few weeks there would be some more difficult decisions to make - actually, if Brighton had been performing it would be a bit better. Maybe if we do get fewer big DGWs next season it will open up the pool of players a bit more.

  Cardiff Kopite
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    A) Cash
    B) Livramento
    C) Hall

    Pick 2

    Hairy Potter
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Livra is still managing an ankle issue and Trippier is expected back soon. Howe prefers Livra to Hall at left back. Neither are necessarily nailed going forward.

  Saka Rice
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    I find it so strange how a player like Gordon can be consistently amazing at home and then the complete opposite away. It doesn't quite add up, does he really depend on the Newcastle crowd that much I mean what is it? Don't think it happens to any other players

    JONALDINHO
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      A lot of it boils down to luck / over performance

    Biggsy
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      I don't think its unique to Gordon amongst the Newcastle team, but can't say I've checked the stats.

      It just shows how much football, and sport in general, is as much about mental state (belief, confidence, doubt etc) as it is about physical state.

    Hairy Potter
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Newcastle has been a strange beast this season. We've lost a lot of the intensity that defined how we played last season. It can come in fits and starts at home, but sometimes away we look like a decidedly midtable team. We were poor first half against Sheffield United, could pass the ball and could have been a few goals down. At home the players do seem to draw a bit of momentum from the crowd and vice versa. Away it feels like the team sometimes accepts it's not their day when not playing well.

    Hangman Page
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Maybe away he has more duties going the other way?

    RedLightning
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Many players play better at home, being urged on by their supporters (although some crowds have the opposite effect).
      The COVID season with no crowds was one of the rare seasons when playing at home was not much of an advantage.

      But home teams do also have the advantage of playing on their familiar pitch, which might be smaller or wider than other pitches, and where they have the choice of how much to water it and how closely to cut it.

  GoonerByron
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    If you had to start 1 this weekend, who would you start?

    A) Porro (liv)
    B) Neco Williams (shu)

    Mother Farke
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        B. Sheffield United are down and Forest need to win. I mean, how often would you start a defender at Anfield?

        GoonerByron
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Only for any possible attacking return with Porro I suppose!

      The Knights Template
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Porro against a porrous defence

    Rbyrne95
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Worth transferring Bruno out for Havertz this gameweek?..trying to catch up mini-league and..BB GW37.

      (Note all my 50/50 transfers and C choices have went the complete wrong way this year lol.)

      Hazz
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        I'm in a similar situation. I very nearly went with Havertz over Bruno in the first place.

        Only issue is Bruno should have hauled vs. Burnley. GW38 is a good fixture for him too.

        Tricky.

        Rbyrne95
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          I think we should've tbh, I transferred him out last GW for wildcard. Another bad decision; i think now though going with form over DGW is the option tbh.

          Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Bruno had great form

      Stimps
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        I think stick, Bournemouth have 2 cleanies on the bounce. Personally don't think it will be high scoring

        Rbyrne95
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Could be the game where Arsenal bottle it through a Solanke hattrick but maybe this year is finally the one where things change lol.

          The Ilfordian
            just now

            Bournemouth almost derailed Arsenal last year.

    Hazz
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Ederson's injury is not as significant as first feared, and it is hoped he will be fit enough to return before the end of the season. There is no desire to rush Ederson back with Stefan Ortega impressing and the German is likely to continue vs Wolves (H).

      https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1785605172967698918?t=fnmDd236Mcps-B4tVEHs-Q&s=19

      How annoying...

      Hazz
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Probably going to have to just let Petrovic play this weekend & see what's in store for DGW37.

        As if he is going to just get 1 game out of the 2 inn the doubles again... what rotten luck!

      syke63
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Still a sell for me I think but now I can't buy Ortega either for BB37.

    Hangman Page
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Wonder whether Dewsbury-Hall will be a decent pick next year. Yes my season is over 😀

      JT11fc
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Vardy for nostalgias sake?

      CONNERS
        2 hours ago

        They'll sign a new striker and most likely give Vardy a one year contract extension in recognition of his contribution and loyalty to the club.

        If next season's pricing is as generous as this year's, I doubt Dewsbury-Hall will be high on people's wish-list.

        Baines on Toast...
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          I think most of us here are still waiting for Patson Daka to become the nailed on 20-goal-a-season man that very insistent poster promised he would be.

    JT11fc
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Haaland or KDB
      Original plan was to bring in Kev, but now wondering if Foden playing means Kev plays further back, any City watchers have incites on that?

      Leaning Haaland currently

      Dazzler
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        I think Haaland gets the goals but who gets the assists? currently leaning on Foden as I need to sort out my defence but would love all three

        JT11fc
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Ye it is a toss up, goals v assists, Kev does take a valuable mid spot too I guess

    Dazzler
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Dubravka
      Gabriel R.Lewis Pedro Porro
      Havertz Foden Palmer Gordon Son
      Haaland Isak
      (Petrović, Bradley, Gusto, Muniz)

      1FT 7.7m itb

      My bench is a nightmare. Current thoughts are:
      GW36: Lewis & Bradley > White & Gvardiol (-4)
      BBGW 37: Gusto (if not fit) & Muniz > Jackson & Dalot (-4)

      Sound ok or should I start again and try and get KDB?
      Cheers

      The Mentaculus
        39 mins ago

        Taking hits to perfect a BB defence seems to be an exercise in futility this season. You'll probably get more points priortising KDB & just making sure your front 8 are solid. Would go for White but tbh I don't think Dalot -4 will net you much over 1pt from Lewis/Gusto

      Tarby
        27 mins ago

        You might struggle to use BB as Pope may well be back.

        If I was you I'd just roll the transfer so you have 2 for BB37. You need the news on Pope and Gusto to know what your biggest issues are.

        Although with Bradley and Gusto not playing this GW you might want to do Lewis to Gvardiol I guess this GW, but I think your BB is pretty screwed anyway I'm afraid! Hits for defenders doesn't seems a great plan unless you're gambling to catch in MLs

        Dazzler
          8 mins ago

          yeah, you're both probably right about the failed BB. It still leaves me with a headache for this week though i.e. terrible defence vs dropping Gordon/Havertz to get KDB. no solution seems a good one.
          Cheers for the help though

          Tarby
            just now

            If I was you I'd do Lewis to Gvardiol, or White if you want to get KDB for DGW37 perhaps.

            A lot depends on what you need for the rest of the season really. I'm 35 behind in a ML so that's my target, and I need to be a bit different to my rival.
            If you're chasing in a ML and need to gamble then taking hits next week to get in replacements in for a BB might be worth it. But it could be Dubravka, Bradley, Gusto and even Muniz you want to do and that's if you're changed Lewis this GW. Starting a BB on -16 would be a bold move for sure, but if they get 5 points each then you've 'won' versus players no playing (Muniz not included)

    JT11fc
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Muniz to Jackson, bench Gordon, then re-assess after this gw

      JT11fc
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Reply to above

      Dazzler
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        can't do that move as have 3 Che already 🙁

        JT11fc
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Oh sheesh, Id likely do the Jackson move, just not a Dalot fan

          Dazzler
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            yeah, just can't think of any other defender to put in there as will already have three from City, Che, New and Arsenal

            JT11fc
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              Romero is only other I think

              Dazzler
                2 hours, 3 mins ago

                good shout. he was in an earlier draft but was also thinking about Werner as a differential over Jackson... but i'm over that now 🙂

                Shame Spurs are away at Pool this week

    Iceball
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      My bus team (first instinct) with Foden captain, stick with it?

      Nomar
        just now

        Yes, stick.

    nico05
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      best chelsea def?

      Boberella
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Such a thing doesn’t exist.

        The Mentaculus
          just now

          🙂

          I'm sticking with Gusto - got a couple of assists and, best of all, the red flag reduces the temptation to start him in the DGWs

      The Ilfordian
        15 mins ago

        Probably John Terry

        Nomar
          10 mins ago

          Or Cashley

          The Ilfordian
            2 mins ago

            Good shout.

            Ron Chopper Harris presumably in there

    SpaceCadet
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Best cap pick here?

      Kdb son havertz foden palmer
      Haaland mateta

      Boberella
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        KDB

      I Member
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Haaland

        SpaceCadet
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Thanks

    -GK22-
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      GTG with this bunch?

      Pickford
      Gabriel, Branthwaite, Gvardiol
      KDB (c), Bruno, Saka, Palmer, Eze*
      Haaland, Isak

      Petrovic, Solanke, Mitchell, RAN*

      1. Boberella
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        GTG

    12. Karan14
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      If you could only own one of these for the next 2 gameweeks?

      A) Bruno (cry, ARS/NEW)
      B) KDB (WOL, ful/tot)
      C) Saka/Havertz (BOU, mun)

    13. Merlin the Wraith
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      So here I am scrabbling around as to who to possibly replace V Hecke with for my BB37 & Poch hinting he's going to get some of Chelsea's kids involved in these next 5 matches, even though they're chasing a Euro tin pot place.

    14. tommo-uk-
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Odds on Leicester winning the prem next year?

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        38 mins ago

        Probably the same odds as Vardy getting golden boot.

      2. The Mentaculus
        21 mins ago

        Add a few 0s on to the end of whatever it was in 15/16. They're nowhere near as good as they were back then

      3. CONNERS
        just now

        Vardy was only 45 back then...

    15. HollywoodXI
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I’m 50 points behind my ML leader. We have largely the same players but I’ve kept Salah. Is it worth rolling the dice this week and captaining Mo or playing it safe and captaining Haaland / Foden?

      1. notlob legin
        42 mins ago

        I'm going Salah captain. Playing against Ben Davies and with a point to prove.
        The big risk of course is will he start?

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          22 mins ago

          Ben Davies injured, no idea who's playing LB

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Oh, Emerson Royal apparently.

        2. theodosios
          10 mins ago

          To prove what? He won everything and he is their best player, only can prove himself to a new manager(not even that). Liverpool without any motivation till end, so, maybe he won't even play.

          1. x.jim.x
            8 mins ago

            Prove that he's not finished

          2. notlob legin
            2 mins ago

            What Jim said, and also to all his doubters

      2. Tarby
        20 mins ago

        I'm 35 behind in mine and so will be captaining someone who he doesn't have at all ideally. Largely it comes down to GW37 though I think, I'm wondering if doing no changes this GW so can surprise him with more differentials in DGW37 is actually a better plan! He may well block off my changes by copying them otherwise

        I think DGW37 is the time to take the big gambles, bringing in a couple of players the rival doesn't have and captaining one of them has the potential for big gains.

        In the short term captaining Mo is never a bad idea at all!

        1. No Kane No Gain
          just now

          The problem is if you plan to get a player for 37 and he hauls in 36, making him the obvious pick! A KDB haul this week against wolves and I think he’ll be massively in demand for 37, if he isn’t already..

    16. Philosopher's Stones
      59 mins ago

      Lose A: Salah/B: Son for 1: KDB/2: Foden.

      *FH37.

      1. Nomar
        just now

        Salah for Foden

    17. No Kane No Gain
      46 mins ago

      If chasing 45 points, do I captain KDB or Salah this week?! Rival has neither.

      FT will be salah to kdb if that’s the way to go!

      1. SpaceCadet
        31 mins ago

        Kdb

      2. Tarby
        16 mins ago

        I'm chasing 35 points. I think my plan is now to wait until DGW37 to bring KDB in so my rival can't copy the move. That way I can see his move this GW as well.
        If you captain Mo this GW you already have a differential to him, then plan more for next GW too!

        Another round of fixtures will make it clearer who will likely have something to plan for in the final GW as well.

        In my experience leaders tend to get a bit fidgety and take hits to block off those chasing, doing nothing will be the biggest surprise and you might have the lead down to 41 by the start of the GW and then have the advantage of 2 FTs as well!!!

        My plan is no hits, I'm confident my rival will take at least 1 more, which would mean a 31 gap to chase, but maybe even 27!

        1. No Kane No Gain
          11 mins ago

          Good points. My fear is captaining salah and getting nothing or Haaland like my rival and matching an average tally. My rival is very tight with his transfers and has BB perfectly set up for next week…

          I’m getting flash backs of KDBs 4 goals against wolves 2 years ago!

          1. Tarby
            5 mins ago

            what's his team?

            1. No Kane No Gain
              1 min ago

              He has No Liverpool but has Foden and Haaland, most likely a Haaland (C) for him. Stones as well, so he can’t actually buy KdB easily…

              He sold salah for son this week. His BB for 37 was made by his WC last week. My BB looking dodgy!

    18. SpaceCadet
      43 mins ago

      Best option here folks? Already got Haaland in with the ft. Plan to FH in gw 37.

      A. Gordon > kdb -4
      B. Myko > gvardiol-4, bench vvd
      C. Stick

      Pickford
      Vvd gabriel white
      Son havertz foden palmer gordon
      Haaland mateta

      Hendo solanke zabarnyi myko

      1. CONNERS
        just now

        Save

    19. Sun God Nika
      32 mins ago

      Pickford
      White Gabriel Senesi
      Foden Gordon Saka Palmer Fernandes
      Haaland Isak

      Areola - Solanke Zarbarnyi Bradley*

      I got couple ideas for gw36 - would appreciate some feedback

      Leaning A or B

      a) Solanke to one of Wilson/Wood/Watkins(W Gang) and bench Gordon
      b) Gordon to KDB
      c) Bradley to Gvardiol and bench senesi
      d) Suggestions?

    20. TKC07
      22 mins ago

      Who is likely to score more points from remaining fixtures.
      A) Foden
      B) KDB
      C) Fernandes
      D) Havertz
      E) Saka

    21. Tmel
      11 mins ago

      Any direct quotes on Gusto's injury?

    22. Flynny
      10 mins ago

      Clearly need to wait on injury updates but what to do here with bb37 in mind?

      A....replace one of the injured defenders with gvardiol

      B....gusto (assuming injured) and hojlund to gvardiol and Jackson - 4 (bench gordon or garnach)

      Thanks

      Petrovic (onana)
      Gabriel porro gusto* schar* vanhecke*
      Son foden gordon palmer garnacho
      Haaland isak (hojlund)

    23. melvinmbabazi
      3 mins ago

      Best B.davies replacement up to 4.6M?

      1. Funkyav
        2 mins ago

        how much is Royal?

        1. melvinmbabazi
          just now

          4.3

