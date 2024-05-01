Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in 2023/24. Next up, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar takes his usual weekly FPL Q&A ahead of Gameweek 36.

Our writers are providing regular articles throughout the season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one. You can sign up here. Once aboard, you’ve locked in the price of your Premium Membership for good, so long as you don’t cancel!

Q: Assuming all are fit, which of the front eight from the template Gameweek 35 Wildcard would you bench?

(via @alexwaterbaby)

A: I never like benching a penalty taker so I think Son Heung-min (£9.9m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m), Cole Palmer (£6.2m), Erling Haaland (£14.1m) and Alexander Isak (£8.3m) would be starters.

So it comes down to Nicolas Jackson (£6.9m), Anthony Gordon (£6.3m) and Phil Foden (£8.4m). With Manchester City playing Wolverhampton Wanderers at home after a full week of rest, Foden’s ceiling is very high and he’s unbenchable.

Jackson faces a West Ham United outfit that sits in the bottom three for conceding open-play goal attempts and expected goals over their last six matches. This gives the Chelsea forward some haul potential, even though he’s missing plenty of chances.

Much has been made of Gordon’s away record, with returns in only two matches. Yet he takes most of his side’s set pieces and Burnley are likely to go all-out for the win.

It would be a reluctant Gordon benching for me, although you could potentially think about Fernandes, depending on how you fancy Manchester United’s chances away at Crystal Palace. These opponents have been very good under Oliver Glasner but he’s so highly involved in everything the Red Devils do.

Q: Is Josko Gvardiol (£5.0m) worth his hype for the run-in?

Q: Should I move Alejandro Garnacho (£5.0m) to Kevin De Bruyne (£10.5m) with the Mohamed Salah (£13.5m) money? With the rest of my front seven as standard.

(@varonbawa and @alanhooly)

A: Let’s use this to talk about the third Man City asset, if Foden and Haaland are the other two. Midfield slots are precious because Son, Fernandes, Palmer, Foden, Gordon, De Bruyne and the Arsenal guys are all excellent picks.

However, barring the latter’s strong backline, defensive options look barren beyond one each from Newcastle United and Man United’s quite ropey records. Fellow Double Gameweek 37 competitors Brighton and Hove Albion should be avoided. Possibly a Tottenham Hotspur defender but they don’t exactly scream clean sheets.

I think De Bruyne has the potential to outscore Fernandes over the next three Gameweeks as he tends to be a machine during late title charges. But I think a Man City pick at the back makes more sense.

Personally, I have injuries in defence and will upgrade Garnacho to Fernandes with the leftover cash from selling Salah. But if you do have a settled backline, moving the Spaniard to De Bruyne is very appealing.

Gvardiol is my pick, as he scored from a set piece but continues to get forward in open play. He was stood in the penalty area for another cross and could have ended with a brace.

Q: Is Dominic Solanke (£7.3m) fine to keep for the rest of the season, even if I’m using a Gameweek 37 Bench Boost? Or should I spend four points on Jackson?

(via @historianFPL)

A: At home to Brighton last Sunday, Bournemouth changed things up by playing Enes Unal (£5.0m) as the main striker with Solanke slightly behind. This resulted in the latter having much less attacking involvement, failing to contribute to any of the Cherries’ three goals.

Two of their final three games are away to Arsenal and Chelsea but the middle hosting of Brentford still looks decent. Solanke isn’t a must-sell but I think Unal will start the remaining three games, which I think significantly lowers the appeal to keep.

Q: Who do you think is the best defender to buy from now on?

(via @afarhan83)

A: If you’re maxed out on Man City and can’t get Gvardiol, I think adding another Arsenal one makes sense. Gameweeks 36 and 38 have clean sheet potential and they might even get one at Man United. It’s never a bad idea to back the league’s best defence.

Q: I’m planning to Bench Boost in Gameweek 37. Would you sell Joao Pedro (£5.2m) considering Brighton’s poor form and, if so, is it viable to move him and Malo Gusto (£4.3m) to Gvardiol and Jackson for free?

Q: Is any Brighton asset worth looking at for the Bench Boost?

(via THE FINAL BOSS and LILMESSIPRAN)

A: Brighton’s numbers have fallen off a cliff. With injuries and a likely Roberto De Zerbi departure, they look like a complete no-go from an FPL perspective.

As I’m writing this on Wednesday, prior to Chelsea v Spurs, my thoughts on Jackson could be a bit different by Friday. This also depends on Gusto’s fitness. The latest update is that he isn’t training with the team and if doubts remain heading into Gameweek 37, selling him to free up the Jackson spot makes sense.

Q: Thoughts on Callum Wilson (£7.8m) as a third forward punt, in addition to Haaland and Isak?

(via RYACOO)

A: I’m not sure Wilson is ready to start games but with so few forward options from the other Double Gameweek 37 teams – especially if you are already doubled up on Chelsea – it isn’t the worst shout.

But ultimately, I can’t entirely get behind him because he’s such a minutes risk and that week’s two outings are close together.

Q: Without sitting on the fence, will De Bruyne start twice in Double Gameweek 37? There’s just a two-day gap between matches.

(via FPL VIRGIN)

A: Man City will play on the Saturday and Tuesday but with a full week off prior to that. Depending on how Arsenal get on at Man United, that second match could potentially be a title clincher and it’d take place at one of Pep Guardiola’s least favourite venues – Spurs.

We are obviously guessing at this stage but I think De Bruyne will start both.



