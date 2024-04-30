Recent form has picked up for Newcastle United, winning four of their last six matches. It means they’re still, somehow, fighting for a top-six finish despite being decimated by a crippling, season-long injury list.

However, it’s mostly built on their strong record at St James’ Park. Both Alexander Isak (£8.3m) and Anthony Gordon (£6.3m) justified their large Gameweek 35 ownerships by picking up double-digit scores at home to last-placed Sheffield United.

But, with three of the Magpies’ final four matches being played elsewhere, should Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers be worried about their underwhelming away displays?

SEASON SO FAR

At the time of writing, Newcastle sit fourth in the overall table of home matches but 15th in the away equivalent.

Gameweek 6’s huge 8-0 win at Sheffield United was their only victory in the first 10 trips. Eddie Howe’s side has subsequently lost at Bournemouth, Everton, Luton Town and – recently – Crystal Palace.

Whereas in 2022/23, their away record ended as the third-best, behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

Inspired by an X post from FPL Fran, we’ve used our Members Area stats to explore the vast difference between their expected goal (xG) numbers.



