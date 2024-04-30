39
  1. F4L
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Crystal ball time. Which defender do you think scores the most points from now until end of season?

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      TAA

    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Kyle Walker

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Ben White

    4. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Mr. White or Gabriel.

    5. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Walker

    6. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      thanks all

    7. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I'd only possibly not say Walker like some of the others because by all accounts he had an awful game vs. Forest.

    8. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Bogle

  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    great goal from Sane

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Kane for a chance for 2-1 from the spot

      what a turnaround

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Sane and Mane, TC nightmares.

  3. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Sure it's a near-post strike, and goalies should save it based on that fact.
    But it was hit quite hard, and it was low in the corner, so McManaman was a bit harsh with his assessment.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      McManaman hasn’t got a scooby

  4. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Yessss, guaranteed points..... 🙂
    Kane and Lunin in UCL FPL... with Musiala assist if it occurs.....

  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Looks like Ederson might not be out for season

    https://x.com/City_Xtra/status/1785398190696485106

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Don't tell Camzy.

    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      “In the next few days”, would that mean he misses 36 and is back for 37 do we think?

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I think it means misses 36 and we will be guessing if gets game/s in 37…..

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Possible chance he misses 36, but it is only Tuesday, so maybe not even that. He could be back in training on Thursdsy - with 2 days training before the Saturday match.

  6. Mane Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Any news on Schar?

  7. Mane Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Is Foden going to be fit for the weekend too?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Let me check my magic P8p ball.

  8. Moneymar
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Salah out for Bruno F or Foden?

    1. swervinho
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Same here - going for Foden.

    2. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Foden if well now

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      foden

  9. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Bit tempted to bring in Watkins for a hit and bench Son. Is that mad?

    1. swervinho
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yes

  10. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Gordon to Havertz for a -4?

    1. swervinho
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      No

    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Probably not sensible. I am a little tempted by Gordon to Havertz to Gordon to Havertz though

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      not with New double 37

  11. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Ipswich all but in the Prem. What an achievement

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      I think this is the first Southeast QLD team in the EPL.

      1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Toowoomba Wanderers 1992

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Unsurprisingly, Taringa Rovers has never joined the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle, Derby and Ipswich in the EPL.

    2. Hooky
      • 9 Years
      just now

      93 points with a game to go is just out of this world, especially when you consider most of the team is the same as was playing in League 1 last season. Manager is a genius!

  12. Fpl Richie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Arsenal and Newcastle fans especially, what are the chances of the following starting the upcoming games?

    For a draft team.

    A) Tomiyasu
    B) Lewis Hall

