80
  1. Colonel Getafe
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Last weeks diffs: meh
    Gallagher 9 + TOT
    Hojlund 2
    Bernardo Silva 3

  2. DGW blindness is for Kinnea…
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    After weeks of torture I don't want to hear Groß again

  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Think I speak on behalf of the entire human race when I say I want a Palmer and Son hatties tonight.

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Only Palmer please

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Personally, I'm hoping for a Van de Ven hat-trick.

      1. Radulfo28773
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        A brace would be enough

    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I want a repeat of the reverse match including Jackson hattie. Rival has Son cap and no deadeye Jackson

    4. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Son hattie incoming

    5. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Anyone who captained Son should want Palmer to blank. He's above 100% EO.

      1. The Left Duke #3
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        This is what I want

    6. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Son's EO in top 10k is 99% and Palmers EO is 188% and I have him captain so it's a bit meh really!

    7. Reedy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Nobody can have capped both of them and some of us didn't captain either of them.

  4. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Damn you Bruno!, take a risk hat he arts the doubles, or perhaps move to Havertz?

    Thank

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      He defo will start

    2. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Just sold for Foden myself

    3. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Surely hold this week and assess in 37.

      1. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Yep

    4. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      What about Son > Havertz?

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        No i would keep a penalty taker

  5. lordkippe
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    22 points behind in ml. He got Porro, Son, Palmer(TC). I got Son,Palmer & Jackson(C). Maximum one return for Palmer and I think Ive got a chance. Hoping for some Jackson magic

    1. The Left Duke #3
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      You don’t deserve to catch your rival for captaining Jackson. Owning him is bad enough

  6. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Salah and Solanke to Foden and Watkins? I will FH GW37 so it is just for this GW and GW38

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Yes

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        ALthough Watkins final day?? But has big upside this week

  7. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Love the Differential article, but recently it's become Midfield biased when we're all struggling with defensive and forward choices.

    It used to be one defender, one midfielder and one forward.

  8. Sun God Nika
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Anyone think captain choices are hard this week?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Absolutely, can’t decide between Palmer, Havertz and Foden.

      1. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Identical but saka over havertz!

    2. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Plenty of choice - Haaland, Foden, Palmer, Havertz, Saka, KDB, Watkins, Isak. No stand outs so a good week to take a chance on a not so highly owned if chasing. Behind in my money league and so going havertz myself as no one else has him, lol :). Now watch him blank.....

      1. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        2 hours ago

        Hopefully he hauls

        I caught up to a 100 point deficit only 8 behind but he has son and petrovic porro and Jackson

        Both have Palmer captain
        Gulp

  9. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Strong Chelsea bench...

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      No familiar with most of them. Any gems?

      1. Stoic
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Casadei

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Hutchinson has looked good in the Championship. Maatsen in the CL.

  10. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Maddison on the bench. His stock has plummeted since start of the season

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Son out left?

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      "Such a steal - why was no big club in for him?" I remember seeing a few times.

      1. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        injury prone

        hasn't been good since he got hurt

        https://theathletic.com/5460154/2024/05/01/james-maddison-tottenham-injury-form/

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          I got pelters on here for calling him streaky. Only 1G 2A since Halloween is really poor no matter how you cut it.

      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Man, are you a troll? United signed Mason Mount for more money than Spurs paid for Maddison!

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          47 mins ago

          Genuine question - why do you constantly reply to me about players that are irrelevant to the discussion?

          "This player is bad"
          "Yeah but so is Antony"

          Literally so?

          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            41 mins ago

            Because your whole persona is about how you are United through and through you are when it suits you. I've said this before, people in glass houses....

            You really seem to take pleasure in highlighting other teams faults while there are so many at United. I'll try to hold back but you do frustrate me sometimes!

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              38 mins ago

              I'm always speaking about United's faults and have tried to talk people out of transferring our players in all season, so what are you on about? Just pretend this prehistoric website has a block function and stop replying - dead simple.

              1. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                29 mins ago

                "I'm always speaking about United's faults and have tried to talk people out of transferring our players in all season" I honestly haven't seen you do that much! The majority of your posts are having goes at other teams and not having a general football discussion.

                Don't worry, you don't frustrate me enough to block you even if that option was available. It's more into responding to your comments which you don't seem to like!

    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      He's a bit out of form since coming back from injury. He'll be back again sooner or later!

  11. Wild Rover
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gilchrist, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Gallagher, Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk, Jackson

    Subs: Bettenelli, Casadei, Deivid, Sturge, Tauriainen, Castledine, Acheampong, George, Dyer

    Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de ven, Royal, Sarr, Bissouma, Johnson, Kulusveski, Son Heung-Min, Richarlison

    Subs: Austin, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Maddison, Gil, Lo Celso, Bentancur, Moore

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Mads my only differential in this game.. yikes

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Differentials because they’re less likely to give you points

        1. Bob B
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Must have missed the last game...

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Cheers WR. Are Sim Simma and Classix asleep at the wheel?!

    3. Reedy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Cheers! 🙂

    4. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      You couldn't sneak Maddison into the starting line-up though could you!

    5. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Cheers WD

    6. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      doesnt look like Nkunku will be back this season then?

  12. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Vicario Porro PALMER Son and Miss Jackson.
    Points galore incoming.

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Same with Petrovic also, low expectations. Palmer C?
      Accidentally captained Son over him…

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        That can work out in your favour

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          We never know in this game, GL!

  13. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Better option for the rest of the season between Bowen & Gibbs-White?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Gibbs White for something to play for??

    2. Bob B
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Pressure off for Bowen and West Ham, Gibbs-White with important fixtures

  14. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    I am sure this question has been answered a lot this week.

    I suppose it depends if Bruno is OK for next week or whether Haverz over two games is better than Bruno's double.

    Raya (Petrovic)
    Gabriel Walker Burn (Maguire, Porro)
    Bruno * Son Palmer Foden (Gordon)
    Watkins Haaland Isak

    A. Bruno to Havertz
    B. Play Gordon instead.

    I am sure half the Utd fans will want Arsenal to win that next week

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Anyone wanting us to bend over at OT to Legohead's rabble is a weirdo

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        OH well, I remember when Spurs scored against Man Utd so Arsenal might win the league and the sway Spurs fans still didn't celebrate

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Spurs fans hate Arsenal more than they like their own club.

          1. Number14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Same can be said for half the Man U followers also

          2. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            True, there was only one game i sort of would mind having Palace lose was when Steve Francis was manager and was gone if we hadn't won.

            The only game with a Cherry on top and were 7 minutes away was the 1990 FACup final, as Palace would have won, and Ferguson would have been sacked. But alas history was re-written that day.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I think you probably just start Bruno- if doesn’t start then unlikely to come off bench so you have Gordon sub

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Thanks. If Richardson looks good i may do a hockey cockey, but i doubt that very much.

        Bruno is better at home even though they have Arsenal, but United have the FACup final (somehow) to play for

      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Agree. Have Jackson sub, so might go Havertz and then back to Bruno next week

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          And don’t think we should bother about Gordon’s away stats, with his form, they’re about to burst

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            I saw him live against Palace and could see why he is much better at home.

            His runs start from so much deeper than at home as Newcastle defence are so much deeper away from home (at the moment anyway)

        2. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Tis what I have done except to Foden :)! But not likely swapping back next week.

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Yeah, i wouldn't swap back either. Richarlison away to Sheff Utd and Burnley (but Burnley have been good). I see Man Utd, just taking there foot of the gas as they don't want to miss the cup final, it is only the fringe players that will want to play themselves. That is everyone except Onana and Bruno

    3. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Would Hold injury is not deep and expected back for crystal palace

  15. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Hoping my punt on BJ finally comes good tonight

    So far its been a bit of a mess

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Good luck with that lol

    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Hard to go wrong with Bj mate

    3. Pedersen
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Reading this comment with a dirty mind makes it ten times better

    4. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Might end up in a sticky situation but good luck !

