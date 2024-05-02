We’ve turned to a trio of midfielders for our Gameweek 36 differentials.

As always, to qualify, the player must have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE

FPL ownership: 1.7%

1.7% Price: £5.7m

£5.7m GW36-38 fixtures: shu | CHE | bur

With two goals and three assists over his last seven matches, Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.7m) enters Gameweek 36 in impressive form, making the midfielder a prime differential candidate.

The playmaker is owned by just 1.7% of FPL managers, and available at just £5.7m, might be worth considering as an end-of-season punt.

His underlying statistics have been hugely encouraging since Nuno Espirito Santo took charge at the City Ground.

He leads the way for shots (31), chances created (35) and crosses (79) among Forest players since Gameweek 18.

Nuno chose to go with a three-man defensive set-up to try and combat Manchester City in Gameweek 35, which meant Gibbs-White dropped into a deeper central midfield role. The system worked well and if Chris Wood (£4.8m) had tucked away his chances, Forest might have claimed a point.

However, the expectation is that Nuno will revert to his usual 4-2-3-1 shape on Saturday, a system that coaxes the best out of Gibbs-White.

Forest face a trip to relegated Sheffield United in Gameweek 36, before ending the campaign with a favourable away match against Burnley. The Chelsea clash in Gameweek 37 appears hugely promising, too – only five teams have conceded more goals than Mauricio Pochettino’s side on their travels.

With those appealing match-ups on the horizon, Gibbs-White appears to have the ideal platform to emerge as a key differential.

PASCAL GROSS

FPL ownership: 4.1%

4.1% Price: £6.1m

£6.1m GW36-38 fixtures: AVL | new + CHE | MUN

The lure of a Double Gameweek 37 has seen us take a gamble on Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Pascal Gross (£6.1m).

Prior to that, however, is a home clash with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Unai Emery’s troops are the likely winners, of course, but Brighton could score, given that the visitors might be without the injured Emiliano Martinez (£5.3m). The fixture also falls between two big European nights for Villa, so fatigue could become a factor.

Despite six blanks in a row, which has coincided with some rotten Brighton form, Gross’ underlying statistics over that period are actually quite encouraging.

From Gameweek 30 onwards, the German playmaker has created 16 chances, which ranks among the top 10 midfielders in FPL. He’s been producing strong numbers all season, however, with four goals and 11 assists across 32 Premier League appearances.

Gross’s primary creative strength comes from his crossing, either from open-play in the half-spaces or from set-pieces.

The latter is particularly relevant, given that Aston Villa have leaked lots of unnecessary goals from dead-ball situations this season, ranking 16th for set-piece goals conceded (non-penalty).

Given Brighton’s poor form, investment in the 4.1%-owned midfielder looks risky based on his recent output, but the extra fixture in Gameweek 37 means Gross might be worth the risk.

MOHAMMED KUDUS

FPL ownership: 3.3%

3.3% Price: £6.7m

£6.7m GW36-38 fixtures: che | LUT | mci

After ending a run of four matches without an attacking return in last week’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool, Mohammed Kudus (£6.7m) could offer decent potential for the final three Gameweeks.

The West Ham United midfielder faces off against Chelsea on Sunday, with the Blues’ endless injury crisis boosting his prospects.

Given that Mauricio Pochettino’s side have conceded at least two goals in seven of their last eight league matches, he’ll certainly fancy his chances.

His appeal is further heightened by the fact the Hammers host Luton Town in Gameweek 37.

Kudus’ underlying statistics over the last six Gameweeks are fairly strong, despite the lack of output prior to the Liverpool fixture. He’s managed 14 shots and 26 penalty box touches over that period, more than any other West Ham player.

For those managers running out of time to make up lost ground in mini-leagues, it’s also worth noting Kudus has racked up three double-digit hauls in his last 11 away matches.

It’s that explosive potential on the road that makes Kudus appealing, particularly with a trip to Stamford Bridge up next.

Found in just 3.3% of FPL squads, Kudus boasts strong Gameweek 36/37 fixtures and could then potentially be moved on for a final-day punt, making him an appealing differential pick.



