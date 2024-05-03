Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with Luton Town v Everton.

Kick-off at Kenilworth Road is at 20:00 BST.

Everton make just one change from the side that beat Brentford 1-0 last week, a result which secured their top-flight safety.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns after missing that match through illness and a hamstring issue. He replaces Youssef Chermiti, who drops to the bench.

Seamus Coleman and Beto are also named among the Everton substitutes.

The hosts make two changes from the side that lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fred Onyedinma and Elijah Adebayo start in place of Daiki Hashioka and Jordan Clark.

A win tonight would take Luton out of the relegation zone, albeit having played a game more than Nottingham Forest.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Burke, Mengi, Osho, Onyedinma, S Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Chong, Morris, Adebayo

Subs: Shea, Krul, Berry, Woodrow, Mpanzu, Clark, Hashioka, Townsend, Johnson

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Onana, Danjuma, Beto, Gomes, Coleman, Chermiti, Dobbin

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek



