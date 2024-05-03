150
  1. SEXY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Come on Doughty!

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      This

      Open Controls
      1. Alan Watts
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
        1. SEXY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          just now

          This!

          Open Controls
  2. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Please retire Ashley Young

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Double CS gone

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        wheres VAR when you need it

        Open Controls
  3. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Everton double CS gone 🙁
    At least Braithwaite has his assist

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      40 mins ago

      This.

      Open Controls
    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      He’s been ridiculous value last 3, never had a chance to get him
      In due to an awful season of constant injury transfers

      Open Controls
    3. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      Oh well. Getting 4 cs in a row with double everton defense was probably too good to be true.

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Exactly was expecting saves at most

        Open Controls
  4. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Need a Luton win to make that Burnley vs Forest match GW38 a really tasty fixture

    Open Controls
  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Aside from the inevitable 3 City picks, which other team will you be doubling or tripling up on in GW37?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Newcastle

      Gordon isak Wilson

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        If I knew that was the front 3 starting both games, I probably would be on those

        Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Isak, Burn, Gordon.

      Open Controls
    3. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Arsenal (vs. Man U)

      Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      chelsea/city/spurs

      Open Controls
    5. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Burn, Isak, Gordon
      Petrovic, Palmer
      Porro, Son

      Open Controls
    6. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      As of the moment, I have two United (Dalot, Bruno), Palmer and Son.

      Open Controls
  6. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Leif Davis to pick up the baton next season for the Doughty owners

    Open Controls
  7. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Who did/are people selling Schãr for?

    Open Controls
    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      White, Burn, Gvardiol

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        White is an option, despite only SGW. Already own Walker personally

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      Burn the obvious one. If Wilson looks like starting, then could do him to a £4.4m defender and upgrade Jackson. Which one, I don't know.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yeah maybe, not sure Newcastle defense can be trusted though. Kind of got Schar hoping for the odd attacking return as well

        Open Controls
    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      A lot didn’t/won’t sell. Howe is probably up to his old tricks and telling fibs again!

      Open Controls
      1. Eightball
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I've not sold him yet. Waiting to see if there is any update. I can take a 0.1m drop so all good. My issue is none of the options I can afford for 5.6m are appealing. My other defenders are Porro, Dalot, Walker & Gabriel

        Open Controls
  8. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    KDB or defender for 3rd City spot?

    Open Controls
    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      KdB, easy.

      Open Controls
      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Or Ortega.

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      just wait to see how kdb plays tomorrow, been rare to see foden kdb and haaland together in the league

      Open Controls
  9. Ribus
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    At the end Branthwaite will be the decider in my ML for my rival winning it

    Open Controls
  10. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Might not be fair to pile all this hope on a defender in a soon-to-be-relegated side, but man, Doughty's returns have certainly dried up over the past ten weeks or so...

    Open Controls
  11. F4L
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    6th United (54 points, GD +1) - Palace a Arsenal h Newcastle h Brighton a
    7th Newcastle (53, +19) - Burnley a Brighton h United a Brentford a
    8th Chelsea (51, +6) - West Ham h Forest a Brighton a Bournemouth h

    What do you think the final order will be, 6th, 7th, 8th?

    imo

    Newcastle
    Chelsea
    United

    Open Controls
    1. DandyDon
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yea United much tougher fixtures as long as Chelsea don’t take there foot off the gas. Newcastles away form is very questionable but still expecting them to get min 6/7 pts

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        yeah. kinda comes down to the united vs Newcastle match, think that ends a draw. leaves United with alot to do but expect them to lose to Palace and Arsenal tbh.

        Open Controls
  12. SEXY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Anyone still got or captained Salah?…

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Who?

      Open Controls
      1. SEXY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        My grav 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Sold him the other week after weeks of frustration

          Open Controls
          1. SEXY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            I sold him last week and just bought him back and capped 😆

            Open Controls
  13. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    After weeks of missing out on everton cleansheets I finally get Braithwaite and they concede@ but happy with the assist

    Open Controls
  14. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    52 mins ago

    At peast make Pickford make some saves por favor

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      At least*

      Open Controls
  15. DandyDon
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Happy Branthwaite owner. No way he was keeping a clean sheet tonight with so much at stake for Luton so well chuffed with the assist. He’s got a very decent single game week fixture next week to.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep bringing him in after this gw

      Open Controls
  16. SEXY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Doughty time

    Open Controls
  17. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Any Brighton players to consider for the double or they are already on the beach?

    Open Controls
    1. SEXY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Joao Pedro I’m interested in, they’re due some penalties as well

      Open Controls
      1. SEXY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Maybe Groß too

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Wasn't Brighton's only goal in April an own goal? Doesn't strike me as the kind of stat that makes me want to consider them

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        36 mins ago

        Not sure, haven’t been following them much at all. Doesn’t sound promising though.

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          Just checked. Muric, Burnley's GK, was Brighton's top scorer in April

          Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      They've scored 8 goals this calendar year

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        just now

        My bad, it's 14 - still pretty poor from 15 games

        Open Controls
  18. GE
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    BB active.

    Would you transfer out Gabriel and/or White here for DGW-player(s)?

    (2FT, 0.7 itb)

    Ederson (Petrovic)
    Porro/Burn/Maguire (White, Gabriel)
    Bruno/Son/Foden/Palmer/Gordon
    Haaland/Isak (Jackson)

    Open Controls
    1. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Just added Whitey to Gabri

      Open Controls
      1. GE
        • 7 Years
        just now

        For BB next week?

        Open Controls
    2. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      just now

      If Ederson isn't back I assume you would be getting rid of him so maybe bring a city defender in.

      Open Controls
  19. Netters2018
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Whats the best free hit team look like for us non bench boosters?

    Open Controls
  20. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    How many hits most taking to maximize dgw players GW37?
    1. Ft no hit
    2. -4
    3. -8
    4. -12 get 4 dgw players

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      2ft no hit

      Open Controls
      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Think I'm going -8, for Jackson, porro, petro...hav no gk. Injured def , and using bb. So might as well

        Open Controls
    2. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      One hit at most.

      Open Controls
  21. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Can see huge score on bench next week, currently 13dgw & 2 sgw with 2FT.

    No bb 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Someone bookmark this

      Open Controls
  22. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Benched Branthwaite and started Tarkowski

    Have a good night everyone

    Open Controls
  23. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Come on, Luton. Pickford needs another save.

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      he got it

      Open Controls
      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
        1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          And another one for good measure.

          Open Controls
  24. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hm. Can Doughty steal a cheeky BAP here?

    Open Controls
  25. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    There's my extra point!

    Open Controls
  26. F4L
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    this second half has been awful

    Open Controls
  27. djman102
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    All these Doughty set pieces surely helpful with BAPs?

    Open Controls
    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks like he's going to be a couple off that last one.

      Open Controls

