  1. FPL_Devil
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Thoughts on Hojlund, Schar to Haaland and Hall? -4

  2. juicewagz
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    -4 to bring Foden into this midfield for Salah? Really feels like should stick. Have Gvardiol and Haaland.

    Haavertz
    Salah
    Son
    Garnacho
    Palmer

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Stick

  3. FallingDuck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    Worth doing Schär to Burn for 1ft and start over Porro?

    Ederson
    Dalot Gabriel Porro
    Palmer Foden Gordon Bruno Son
    Haaland Isak

    Petrovic Jackson Schär Van Hecke

  4. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Have gabriel white & foden haland, so which from these salah bradley -4 to :

    A) saliba kdb
    B) gvardiol odegard/saka/havertz

    1. nolard
      • 9 Years
      just now

      gvar and havertz

  5. Mane Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    Who scores more

    A) Walker/Gvardial (-4) (Wol H, WHU H)

    B) Mitchell (Man U H, Villa H)

    Free hit in 37

  6. xuwei
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Any chance R.Lewis gets a start versus Wolves?

    1. GC123
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Unlikely. You never know with Pep but with no CL I think he goes with his best XI

      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah - probably right - thanks.

  7. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Whoever I bench will haul...it is FPL law

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Who have you benched so far?

      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gordon 😀

  8. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Is Foden a smart pick for captain if chasing? He could be benched, even if he starts how does KDB affect him? Seems very high risk high reward

    1. nolard
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      It is. I am pondering myself how it will play out.

    2. GC123
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      Surely the smart money is on Haaland?

  9. nolard
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Who is the capitano:

    havertz
    KDB
    Foden
    Palmer

    Chasing a bit

    1. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Havertz

    2. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Palmer

    3. nolard
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      interesting

      why no city player?
      reckon the others have more high scoring games?

  10. Mr_Barbs
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Play one:
    A) Son
    B) Son
    C) Burn

    1. Mr_Barbs
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B) Mateta

      1. nolard
        • 9 Years
        just now

        A or B. B best form,

    2. nolard
      • 9 Years
      just now

      C) Son

  11. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Schar to:

    A) Gabriel
    B) Burn
    C) Cucurella
    D) Dalot

    Already have Gvardiol, Porro and Maguire (and Van Hecke…!)

    1. putana
      • 5 Years
      just now

      b

  12. putana
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    who else owns pickford and petrovic? No idea who to start

    1. nolard
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      pickford

      1. putana
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        everton have nothing to play for

        1. nolard
          • 9 Years
          just now

          true
          do chelsea?

  13. Guy Demel
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    FYI, I just coin flipped to start Bruno or Jackson and it came out overwhelmingly Jackson... 3 coin flip, best of 5

    Jackson it is

    https://www.random.org/coins/?num=3&cur=60-gbp.1pound

  14. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Solanke to Jackson for a -4? Would bench Eze
    Set me up for BB37 better

  15. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    Morris > Isak is the obvious move for me but feels pointless as everyone has him so no gains
    Just got too late on the train

  16. Hanz0
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    Chasing so need to differentiate.

    Thoughts on Son and Johnson >> Foden and KDB for a -4

    Already have Haaland so locks me out of City defence for the double.

    1. GC123
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Keep Son. 5 goals in last 6 games v Liverpool. Johnson to Foden and avoid the -4? If you’ve got the cash

      1. Hanz0
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        yeh tough spot, want to (c) KDB but fearful of a Foden haul also.

        Given one of the Spurs game in the double is vs City I'm less scared of him compared to the others.

        Can see City scoring 3 or 4 vs Wolves

        1. GC123
          • 2 Years
          26 mins ago

          I’m risk averse. Now isn’t the time to be taking hits imo

    2. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      I'd just do johnson to foden for free

  17. ebb2sparky
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who to bench out of
    A - Bruno
    B - Gordon
    C - Son
    Currently on B due to the others being on penalties and I already have Isak starting

    1. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      B it is then

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      C

  18. Mane Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    I’m 21 points behind my ML leader do I take a -4 to take Mitchell out my team for Walker?
    I’m playing Freehit next week. So it only matters for this game and the next.

    Walker: wolves (H) WHU (H)
    Mitchell: Man U (H) Villa (H)

    1. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      It might pay off but I can't see it putting much of a dent in a 21 point gap. Surely an arsenal defender would be better if just for 36 and 38?

      1. Mane Mane Mane
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not that I think the transfer will claw all of it back but I mean if I’m this far behind is it worth another -4.

  19. The Final Boss
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    No replies
    Guys injuries galore, bb 37. Have schar gusto. Would you do schar to gvardiol/ walker this gw or save the transfer and play porro? That will give me the chance to go saka to kdb in 37 if needed.

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Transfer

    2. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I bought gvardiol this week so I could bench porro but then I couldn't afford kdb anyway.

  20. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    A) Bring in Haaland now for a hit
    B) Keep Watkins for one more week

  21. Hits from the Bong
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Really struggling to decide here, any advice? 1FT BB37
    A. Schar to Burn
    B. Schar to Gabriel
    C. Schar+Gordon to Hall+Havertz
    D. Schar+Ederson to Dubravka+Walker

    Ederson
    White Schar Gusto
    Son Bruno Foden Palmer
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    Pickford Gordon Maguire Porro

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A

  22. bobbyg
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Bench one from
    A - Son
    B- Salah
    C- Jao Pedro
    D- Gordon

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Son

  23. amck27
      5 mins ago

      Bring in Haaland for either mateta Jackson or isak for -4? Or roll?

