Erling Haaland (£14.1m) is the early armband favourite ahead of Gameweek 36, as time dwindles for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to hit that elusive differential captain.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article highlights which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we assess the fallout of the captain poll. We then analyse the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 BST deadline.

*Note: this article was written before Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday evening

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland enjoyed a goalscoring return to Premier League action in Man City’s 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground, with the Norwegian sealing a nervy victory for Guardiola’s side.

And the former Molde frontman impressed in his 34-minute cameo. His two shots came from inside the box and worked the Forest goalkeeper, with the goal trademark Haaland.

A slip through-ball by Kevin De Bruyne (£10.5m) released Haaland to run off the shoulder of the last defender, before firing across the goal into the bottom corner.

The Man City marksman is backed by just over four in ten of our users to continue his goalscoring form when Wolves visit the Etihad Stadium for Saturday’s evening kick-off.

Bukayo Saka (£9.0m) occupies third place with 8.93% of the vote, with Alexander Isak (£8.3m) narrowly behind him.

Kai Havertz (£7.5m), Phil Foden (£8.4m) and Cole Palmer (£6.2m). all get over 7% of the vote in a tight race for second.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES



