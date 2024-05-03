311
  1. Wayne Enterprises
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Son & Gordon > Havertz & KDB?

    Pickford Petrovic

    Schar White Saliba Porro Walker

    Palmer Foden Bruno

    Isak Watkins Hojlund

    1. El_Matador
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      I would be holding Gordon tbh

    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      Keep gord

    3. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      just now

      You've already got 3 City?. I'm considering Son > Havertz

  2. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Better mid and striker this week only?

    1) Olise (MUN)
    2) Gibbs-White (shu)

    a) Mateta (MUN)
    b) Wood (shu)

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      1b

    2. El_Matador
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      2b

    3. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      2b

  3. Klopp's Kids
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    you guys holding Gusto? think he'll play 1/2 in the double?

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Waiting for press conference but if he’s fit to play at least one he’s staying

      1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Seems right for me too

  4. Etihader
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Interesting fact: In none of the 35 GWs Haaland was the best captain.

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      He got 20 pts in gw4. Did anyone get more than that?

      1. Dazzler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Son got 20

  5. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Not many places left to get a differential from now. KDB over Foden it is !

    1. Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Captain Salah!

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        I’m okay thanks !

  6. Friday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Morning, all. Here are today's press conference times, just waiting on Emery:

    9.15am - Wilder
    9.30am - Howe
    9.45am - Klopp
    10.30am - Postecoglou
    12.30pm - Guardiola
    1.15pm - Iraola, O'Neil
    1.30pm - Arteta, Moyes, Silva, Frank, De Zerbi, Glasner, Pochettino

    Times in BST.

    1. Klopp's Kids
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Great, looking forward to Gusto news the most!

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Cheers chap!

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Cheers Neale

      Pep didn't fancy the 1.30 pm slot.

      Maybe he's got something different on his lunchtime menu?

  7. Klopp's Kids
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Maddison>Saka worth a -4 then bench Jackson?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No

  8. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Worth going Son or Bruno to Havertz this week, and then reverse the move for DGW 37?

    Have bench full of DGW players for GW 37 in case of injuries, and no BB.

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Exactly my thoughts can’t have duds in team 😉

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Or save with Jackson first sub?

    3. Klopp's Kids
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Worth the risk!

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Who from Bruno and Son would you be without this week?

        1. Klopp's Kids
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          It's a tough choice. I'd save or get rid of Son this week.

          Bruno on fire.

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Would love a Ten Hag update on Bruno's starting or not

  9. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Any updates on Schar or Bruno?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No, maby presser for Schär today?

  10. Goro Majima
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Who to bench this week?

    A) Son
    B) Gordon
    C) Mateta

    Thanks

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      C

    2. anthony.ch
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Mateta vs (one of) the worst defence of the league isn’t for the bench imo

  11. El_Matador
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which trio scores more over 36 and DGW 37?

    1. Raya Branthwaite KDB

    Or

    2. Pickford Gvardiol Son

    Tia

    2. Pickford

    1. El_Matador
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Ha dunno where that second 2 came from

  12. Bobby_Baggio
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Morning all. 1FT & 0.4m ITB. Save and have 2FT for BB37?

    Petrovic
    Braithwaite - Burn - White
    Palmer - Son - Foden - Gordon
    Isak - Jackson - Haaland(C)

    (Ederson) - Bruno - Dalot - Porro

    1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably save or look for news on ederson

  13. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Better option?

    A. Son > kdb -4
    B. Gordon > kdb -4
    C. Stick

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      FH in gw 37

    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      A

    3. El_Matador
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Im thinking of ditching Son for KDB

  14. InterUranus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Would anyone take a punt on Callum Wilson ahead Burnley and the double?

    Need to do something different, chasing around 20 points in ML.

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'll get him on FH in GW37, if I didn't have it I might be tempted to get him this week

    2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Bit too risky imo. Maybe see how many mins he gets this week?

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm probably getting him for BB37 as not convinced by other 3rd striker options, even if he only gets limited mins across the DGW. He could be worth a punt this GW, but I'd be surprised if he started.

  15. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    50/50 this week between a roll or a move, if I roll then I'll still be taking a hit next week to bring in some more doublers. So it's whether to bring one or 2 of them in this week i.e. Foden, Gvardiol, Jackson (and more)

    Dub (Henderson)
    White / Gabriel / Branthwaite (Ait-N* / Gusto*)
    Saka / Garn / Palmer / Gordon / Son
    Haaland / Isak (Solanke)

    Need rid of Ait-N / Gusto / Solanke as priority so it's whether to ship them this week or next as I'm kind of happy with my starting 11

  16. Purse83
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Gvardiol White Porro Schar RAN

    A) RAN > Reguilon and hold Schar for the double

    B) Schar > Gabriel and look to replace RAN with Burn next week

    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

  17. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    What would you do with Salah, Gusto, Van Hecke ahead of BB37. Also Muniz who plays City in 37. Only 1ft this week and 0.4 itb

    A. Sell Salah now and use funds to upgrade elsewhere. Take hits next week if the defenders are out.

    B. Sell Gusto/VH this week. Limited budget probably means Maguire in. Hope Salah is back in team

    C. Roll and get more info next week

    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      A

  18. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Son > Havertz/Saka or save?

    1. Klopp's Kids
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Save unless you got 2FT

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      About to pose this same question.

    3. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Save

  19. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    1ft 3.9ITB will BB 37, what change would you make to this team?

    Petrovic
    Walker, Branthwaite, Gabriel
    Palmer,Foden,KDB,Bruno F,Son
    Isak, Jackson

    Onana, Mateta, Porro, Burn

    1. El_Matador
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Roll or bring in another dgw37 player to replace Mateta

  20. Snooze ya lose
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    RAN to gvardiol and bench son?

  21. Saintjack01
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which option would you choose for -4:

    A) KDB and burn in for son and VVD

    B) Gvardiol and isak in for mateta and VVD

  22. Punk as Fuchs
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Currently on:

    Petrovic

    VVD - RAN* - Gabriel

    Son - Saka - Palmer - Foden

    Mateta - Haaland (C) - Isak (VC)

    Henderson - Garnacho - Gusto* - C. Richards

    1FT, 5ITB, BB left to play (in GW37)

    I feel I should ship out RAN for a DGW37 player, perhaps Schar/Burn? Also tempted to do Son > KDB.

  23. Atimis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bench…???

    1) Gordon
    2) Jackson

    A) Dalot
    B) Burn

    1. KirkhamWesham
      • 3 Years
      just now

      2A in my opinion

  24. KirkhamWesham
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    I'm currently chasing a 30pt lead.
    Who would you captain in my position?

    Petrovic
    Burn Schar White
    Palmer Bruno Foden Son KDB
    Haaland Isak

    Onana Pedro Richards Gusto

    1. Atimis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Some diff so maybe Palmer? Or KDB

  25. Kompanjongene
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bench one?

    a) Salah (TOT) (Bench risk)
    b) Son (LIV)
    c) Morris (EVE)
    d) Gordon (BUR)

    1. Kompanjongene
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I`m chasing in the mini league btw, and want to diff. That`s why I consider to start Morris

  26. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Will the liverpool game suit son for potential counter attacking goal?

    1. boc610
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      if he was in form, yes.

  27. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Morning all, behind on news as was travelling for the Villa game yesterday. Whats the latest on Bruno? See he is flagged this morning.

  28. Count of Monte Hristo
  29. SUPERMAN
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Don’t forget the deadline is today 6:30PM UK time

  30. MGD
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Play 1:
    A) Porro
    B) Dalot
    C) Schar

    Bench 1:
    1) Fernandes
    2) Gordon
    3) Son
    4) Jackson

