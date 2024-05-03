9
  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

  2. afsr
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Good day to everyone! I have a 30 point lead in one ML and 40 point lead in another, hoping to finish the season on a high rank but also protect my lead. Me and both the chasers have BB37

    Onana
    Branthwaite, Gabriel, Gvardiol
    Foden, Salah, Son, Palmer
    Haaland, Isak, Jackson

    Petrovic, Garnacho, Porro, Bradley
    1FT, 7.2 ITB

    A - save
    B - Son -> Havertz
    C - Garnacho -> Bruno/Havertz/Saka (but will need to get Bruno for 37 regardless
    D - Bradley -> White and start him instead of Branthwaite

    1. DagheMunegu
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

  3. DagheMunegu
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Garnacho to KDB -4 ?

    Yes or no ?

  4. tom_ruffles
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Son to Havertz for -4?

    Bench boosting next week. 1 point behind in ML.

    Dubravka
    Gvardiol / Saliba / Gabriel
    Son / Foden / Bruno / Palmer / Gordon
    Haaland / Isak

    Areola / Solanke / Zabaryni / Braithwaite

    Many thanks

  5. Punk as Fuchs
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Petrovic

    VVD - RAN* - Gabriel

    Son - Saka - Palmer - Foden

    Mateta - Haaland (C) - Isak (VC)

    Henderson - Garnacho - Gusto* - C. Richards

    1FT, 5ITB, BB left to play (in GW37)

    I feel I should ship out RAN or Richards for a DGW37 player, perhaps Schar/Burn? Also tempted to do Son > KDB.

  6. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Schar likely out for the season

    https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1786312806867816664

    Pope back in training too, along with Joelinton and Almiron

  7. chelseabrad
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Surely have to try to get Haaland in this week? 1FT 3.4 ITB

    Onana
    Walker Gabriel Burn
    KDB Son Bruno Foden Palmer
    Jackson Isak

    (Petrovic Maguire Werner* Porro)

