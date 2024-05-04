428
428 Comments
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Giving Raya a save at the end?

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can't be. That was clearly a cross.

      1. Thunderbastard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Looked on target to me? Does that not count as a save?

  2. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    The people who sold Son to Havertz this week, it's a decent 5 points.

    It's not like Son is known for punishing sellers either so you should be fine.

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Opportunity cost of using your transfer though. Ideally I'd want more than 5 points out of a FT at this stage of the season.

  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Gutted Havertz didn't end up with more. Was immense.

  4. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Lost 3 points in bonus with that Rice goal! Fumin

  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    The Blues are down...

    League 1

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      just now

      As a Villa fan I would find it difficult to weep for them.

  6. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is that a Raya save at the end? Would push him towards bonus too

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No.

  7. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    City have got to go for goals... lots of them.

  8. Superflymonk
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    What's going on? Is Saka earning baps from the bench?

  9. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    3 returns from 3 so far: Raya, Gabby, and Branth. Cheers lads!

  10. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Fair play to Arsenal. Pity because they could have won the league only for the Villa result. Defence has been phenomenal

