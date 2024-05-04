The two main title challengers are in action today, bookending the day’s Premier League fixtures.

Arsenal, who can temporarily go four points clear of Manchester City with a win over Bournemouth, are up first.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 12.30pm BST.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged team for the third league match in a row.

Jurrien Timber is again not among the substitutes, despite his recent recovery from a lengthy knee injury.

As for the Cherries, boss Andoni Iraola makes two alterations from the team that defeated Brighton and Hove Albion a week ago.

Illia Zabarnyi is back from illness and Ryan Christie is recalled.

Lloyd Kelly misses out entirely, while Enes Unal is benched.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Rice, Partey, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Havertz.

Subs: Ramsdale, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Zinchenko.

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Ouattara, Cook, Scott, Christie, Kluivert, Semenyo, Solanke.

Subs: Neto, McKenna, Faivre, Hill, Unal, Billing, Aarons, Kinsey, Sadi.

