Arsenal head to Manchester United on Sunday for their penultimate game of the season, knowing a win will take them back to the top of the table.

The Gunners, who have won just one of their last 16 away matches at Old Trafford, are unchanged for the fourth game running.

It means fitness doubt Bukayo Saka is fit to start.

Jurrien Timber, however, is absent despite travelling.

There is no place in the Manchester United squad for Bruno Fernandes or Marcus Rashford, either.

Erik ten Hag makes three changes from the defeat at Crystal Palace with Sofyan Amrabat, Scott McTominay and Amad Diallo coming in.

Christian Eriksen, the injured Mason Mount and Antony drop out.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 16:30 BST.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Casemiro, Evans, Wan-Bissaka, Amrabat, Mainoo, McTominay, Amad, Garnacho, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Eriksen, Antony, Kambwala, Forson, Collyer, Amass, Ogunneye, Wheatley

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Havertz

Subs: Ramsdale, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Zinchenko

