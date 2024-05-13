Aston Villa can secure fourth spot if they can win at Villa Park on Monday when they host Liverpool.

Three points in this match would take Unai Emery’s side to 70 points for the season. The most Tottenham Hotspur – currently in fifth place – can reach is 69, with Manchester City and Sheffield United still to play.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Villa make two changes to the side beaten 1-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 36.

Emiliano Martinez and Youri Tielemans come in for Robin Olsen and Morgan Rogers.

Matty Cash is missing altogether, having picked up a calf injury in training.

Liverpool’s only change sees Joe Gomez replace Andrew Robertson, who is not involved in the squad.

That means there are starts for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, as well as Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Pau, Digne, D Luiz, Tielemans, Bailey, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Zaniolo, Duran, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Kellyman, Munroe

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Szoboszlai, Darwin, Jones, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Bradley

