  1. IRON BRU-NO SHOW
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Salah AA x2

    1. IRON BRU-NO SHOW
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Or is it AAA lol

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I’ve already forgotten your previous username and grav!

    3. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Iron Bru makes no sense. Its Irn Bru. Or Iron Brew if you prefer Aldi.

  2. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    I’m buying Gakpo

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Selling who?

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        If so Isak, but the truth is it will be tough to decide, have like 10 fwds and mids on my list and can choose only 2

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Yeah can’t get my self to selling Isak. Good form and pens.

  3. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Can someone explain how Diaz has managed only 1 assist in 6 games?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Agree, terrible. Cost Liverpool the title!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Plus stupid goatee, tisn’t a real beard at all!

  4. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Off ?

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      yea looks it

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Given

  5. F4L
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    how many seasons do you think until the goal record is broken again?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      3 centuries! Huzzah!

    2. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Considering Dixie Deans 1927-28 60 league goal season is still unbroken and approaching a century, I’d say a good while 😉

  6. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    25 mins ago

    Goal given

  7. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Olly huge miss

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Diego lol

  8. JBG
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Thank you Carlos for taking that chance away from Watkins.

  9. F4L
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    carlos with his best johnson impression

  10. IRON BRU-NO SHOW
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Carlos misses from 0.3 yards

    1. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      He couldn't carted and the ball would've gone in, instead of what he did

      1. Utopsis
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        He could have farted*

  11. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Elliott YC

  12. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    YC spaghettihead.

    1. Pariße
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      That perm is asking for a refreshing.

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      feel for Salah when he was fasting having to look at that barnet every training session

  13. Burger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Just tuning in now, has Salah looked threatening at all?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Needs a mace.

    2. IRON BRU-NO SHOW
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      No, looks crap

      1. Burger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Ha, thank you!

        1. IRON BRU-NO SHOW
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Would have scored just then if Diaz could play a straight pass

  14. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Right, next season I’m paying for an AI to run my team. Can hardly remember any differentials working out all season and my OR is dire. Been quite a hard season for me to stay motivated to play. Ups and downs make this game fun, but my goodness have the downs from trying to make against the grain decisions hurt this season

    1. IRON BRU-NO SHOW
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      You don’t need to pay lol

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Even better xD

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      is it really worth playing at that point?

      im just keeping my fingers crossed pricing is harsher next year and the template ends up being weaker

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Steep prices all around would be welcomed for me. Will we be down to 1 elite premium costed player next year if Salah goes tho?

        1. IRON BRU-NO SHOW
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Palmer will probably be an ‘elite’ price

  15. Zalk
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    It seems McGinn, Bailey and Digne attended Neymar's school of simulation last week.

  16. F4L
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    diaby jeez

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      x2

      hope next season he rediscovers his top form

