  Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hello all. Which one would you play:

    A) Gusto (BOU)
    B) Porro (shu)
    C) Munoz (AVL)

    RichieW
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Gusto

  RichieW
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Any changes needed? Would you start Cucurella over anyone?

    Onana
    Porro Gabriel Gvardiol
    Salah Palmer Bruno Foden Havertz
    Haaland Jackson

    Dubravka Cucurella Isak Taylor

