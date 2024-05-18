For our Gameweek 38 differentials, we’ve selected three midfielders who will set you back less than £7.0m.

These three players, at the time of writing, all have an ownership of 5% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

They also have home fixtures this weekend, boosting their appeal.

EBERECHI EZE

FPL ownership: 5.0%

5.0% Price: £6.0m

£6.0m GW38 fixture: AVL

Eberechi Eze (£6.0m) is thriving under Oliver Glasner.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals and registered two assists since the Austrian arrived in Gameweek 26, a period which has seen him average 5.3 points per start.

As the below heat map shows, Eze predominantly plays off the left, helping to provide width in the opponent’s half. However, he will also drift inside and create from central areas.

Above: Eberechi Eze’s touch heatmap under Oliver Glasner

Eze isn’t the only star of the show, of course.

There is the equally impressive Michael Olise (£5.7m), who, like Eze, has racked up four goals and two assists under Glasner. He’s achieved that, however, in his last five outings.

What’s clear is that there is a noticeable difference in the way Crystal Palace are playing, and Eze and Olise are key to it.

“We’re enjoying playing together, becoming more and more connected as a team, and as long as we’re together it’s going to be a good time, for sure.” – Eberechi Eze

Both players are great options in Gameweek 38, but Eze’s underlying stats in the last six matches suggest he is going under the radar:

Eze Olise xG per 90 minutes 0.51 0.37 xA per 90 minutes 0.39 0.36

With a clear playing vision, Crystal Palace are unbeaten in six. They close their season on Sunday, playing host to Aston Villa, who have already secured UEFA Champions League football for next season.

So, playing on the left of a front three, Eze can be transferred in with confidence, knowing he is involved in set plays, including penalties.

LEANDRO TROSSARD

FPL ownership: 2.6%

2.6% Price: £6.5m

£6.5m GW38 fixture: EVE

Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) has proven to be a reliable source of points recently, with goals in five of his last seven appearances.

A key player during the run-in, the Belgian has become the first choice down the left and, as a result, perfectly fits the profile of a Gameweek 38 differential.

Trossard’s underlying stats further illustrate his growing influence.

He has registered more shots in the box (10) than any team-mate except Bukayo Saka (£8.8m) over the last four matches, despite averaging just 70.3 minutes per appearance.

Gabriel Martinelli’s (£7.5m) presence probably means reduced minutes once again in Gameweek 38, but that might not necessarily be a problem, especially if Arsenal race out of the blocks against Everton on Sunday.

Since joining from Brighton and Hove Albion in January 2023, only Martin Odegaard (£8.6m) and Saka have more goal contributions at Arsenal than Trossard’s 25.

The fact he’s done that in only 2,632 minutes of playing time is remarkable.

Mins Goals Assists Attacking returns Saka 4,564 24 17 41 Odegaard 4,689 15 12 27 Trossard 2,642 13 12 25

Excellent in tight areas, Trossard knows where the back of the net is and with Arsenal needing to win on Sunday, Gameweek 38 looks a good opportunity to take a chance on him.

“Trossard, great player. He’s a little magician. He can score on any surface and he’s a big threat; so composed, so cool, he can play in different positions. It’s just a joy to have him in the team.” – Mikel Arteta

HARVEY ELLIOTT

FPL ownership: 0.3%

0.3% Price: £4.8m

£4.8m GW38 fixture: WOL

Harvey Elliott (£4.8m) has been in superb form for Liverpool of late.

The 21-year-old has had limited first-team opportunities this season, something Jurgen Klopp has said he regrets, but has now started four of the Reds’ last five matches.

At Villa Park on Monday, Emiliano Martinez (£5.2m) fumbled Elliott’s effort into his net, before the budget midfielder crossed for Jarrell Quansah (£4.0m) to head home. This came after his man-of-the-match display against Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 36, when he made one goal and netted another.

Comfortable on the right of a midfield three or as a wide forward, Elliott is brimming with confidence ahead of Klopp’s finale on Sunday.

Crucially, Elliott’s home form is very good.

All three of his double-digit hauls this season have arrived at Anfield, with two goals and one assist across his last three home starts. He is second only to Andrew Robertson (£6.5m) for chance creation at home, too, averaging 2.94 key passes per 90 minutes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers travel north with just five points gained from their last nine matches, having conceded eight goals in defeats to Crystal Palace and Manchester City recently.

With an ownership of just 0.3%, Elliott represents a major differential for Gameweek 38.

An impressive performance against Wolves earlier this season adds to his appeal. He produced an assist at Molineux in Gameweek 5, providing real class off the bench.

In what promises to be a stirring clash at Anfield on Sunday, Elliott looks ideal for those looking to free up cash while recruiting a player with haul potential.



