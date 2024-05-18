304
  1. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Who scores more this GW:

    A. Salah
    B. Saka

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      I think A

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Think A

    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Thinking A

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      salah

  2. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Captain choices Palmer, Haaland, Son, Salah who & why?

    Currently on Palmer ppg at home.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Son because Big Ange is peed off.

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Koalas out of the cot.

    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Haaland.

      Machine, title on the line, west ham are pony - especially away from home last 6, manager leaving, no motivation for anything

    3. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Got to be big SON

  3. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Here’s how I’m lined up.
    Going to do 1 transfer.
    Comfortably winning all ML’s.
    But in a cup final.
    Rival has Saka.

    What is the best move:

    A) Bruno to Havertz
    B) Gordon to Olise & bench Isak / Jackson

    Petrovic
    Gabriel - Porro - White
    Palmer - Foden - Son - Bruno
    Haaland - Isak - Jackson

    Ederson - Gordon - Burn - Branthwaite

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Cover Saka

  4. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Last throw of the dice in the Cup this GW

    Petrovic (Pickford)
    Gabriel, Gvardiol, Reguilon (Munoz, Branthwaite)
    Havertz, Saka, Son, Foden, Palmer
    Haaland (C), Jackson (Isak)

    A Son to Eze
    B Isak to Mateta (bench Jackson)
    C Son/Isak to Salah/Mateta -4

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      that front 7 is tough to improve upon, not sure mateta is upgrade on jackson this gw, i imagine glasner will want to give edouard some good minutes as well

      start munoz over Reguilon?

  5. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    What to do with my 2FTs? 1.2 ITB

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Walker Gvardiol
    Son Havertz Palmer Gordon
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    Verbruggen | Richarlison**, Romero, Cucurella

    Can't bank 'em for next season, unfortunately, I checked.

    1. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Dubravka and Gordon could go

      1. Fefguero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        If it were me I’d go raya and eze or salah in if you could afford

        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thanks, I'm far away from Salah but I could get Raya and Eze, Olise or Johnson

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      gordon and richarlison to saka and Eze, bench isak

      1. Fefguero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Don’t agree. I reckon you still want at least one Newcastle attacker

  6. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Which pair do you think scores more?

    A - KDB and Havertz
    B - Salah and Johnson?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Very close but B

    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      cheers both

    4. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  7. dannybronco
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    In top 10k for the second time ever, with a 40 point ML lead 🙂
    Team is
    Petrovic (Dubravka)
    White Gabriel Gvardiol (VdVen Dalot)
    Gordon Foden Palmer Son Bruno
    Haaland (c) Jackson (Isak)
    Do I:
    A) Play safe and do FT Gordon > Olise / Eze
    B) Block my ML rival with Bruno > Havertz
    C) Go for final week glory / madness with a hit with Son and Isak > Salah and Mateta (have the exact money)?

    1. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      I personally wouldn’t take the hit for it. A or B is fine

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      40 points is unrecoverable in one week. Forget your rival and just play how you want.

  8. FC Hakkebøf
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Which transfer would you recommend? Only 1 FT

    A) Petrovic to Raya
    B) Porro to Saliba or VVD
    C) Maddison to Saka
    D) Isak to (Gakpo?)

    Cant afford Salah unless I take a hit.

  9. penguin_patch
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    Which would you guys do?

    A) Fernandes > Havertz
    B) Fernandes & Dunk > Havertz & Saliba (-4)
    C) Fernandes & Dunk > Saka & Tomiyasu (-4)
    D) Fernandes & Porro > Havertz & White (-4)
    E) Fernandes & Ederson > Saka & Ortega (-4)

    If I didn’t sell Dunk, my third defender would be either Dalot or Burn. (Porro & Gabriel are the others)

    I’m also currently leading my mini league by 7 points but slightly worried because my closest rivals have Saka, Gvardiol and White already…

    1. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

    2. Moses _H
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      Have a WC left and torn between these two teams

      Raya, Tomiyaso, Gvardiol, Trent, Son, Foden, Salah, Palmer, Havartz , Halaand, Wood.

      Or

      Alison, Gaberial, White, Gvardiol, Son, Foden, Salah, Palmer, Saka, Halaand, Mateta

      Which one you think is better

      1. penguin_patch
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers guys!

        I’m jealous of your wildcard! I’d defo go with the second one if I were you

  10. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Porro Walker
    Foden Havertz Trossard Palmer Son
    Haaland Jackson

    Pickford Isak Burn Dunk

    Play Porro or Burn? Team otherwise G2G?

    1. nanxun
      • 2 Years
      just now

      def Porro

  11. nanxun
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    Anyone seen clean sheet odds for GW38 here on FFS?

    I've seen them elsewhere (see below), but am wondering why they aren't here this week.
    https://www.fantasyfootballpundit.com/premier-league-clean-sheet-odds/
    https://www.fantasyfootballreports.com/premier-league-clean-sheet-odds/

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Are there any cs odds worth anything on last games of the season?

  12. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    G Darwin
    A Szoboszlai

  13. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    52 mins ago

    Which?
    1) Trossard
    2) Havertz

    1. dansmith1985
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I’ve got both

  14. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Good afternoon from Barcelona.

    Bench is limping to the end of the season, hopefully will just about make it.

    Petrovic
    White Gabriel Porro
    Son Foden Havertz Palmer
    Haaland Jackson Isak
    Ederson* // Gordon* Dalot Livramento*

    1 FT. 2.5m ITB.
    A) Keep Isak, play Isak
    B) Sell Isak, bench Gordon
    C) Sell Gordon, bench Isak

    Who'd you go for for the FT if so?

    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Good morning from München. I would get rid of both.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        No need to sell both. Can't play 8 FWDs.

    2. Moses _H
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sell Gordon for CP players.

      Have a WC left and torn between these two teams

      Raya, Tomiyaso, Gvardiol, Trent, Son, Foden, Salah, Palmer, Havartz , Halaand, Wood.

      Or

      Alison, Gaberial, White, Gvardiol, Son, Foden, Salah, Palmer, Saka, Halaand, Mateta

      Which one you think is better

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Olise/Eze are good shouts, agree.

        Both good teams. Wood is a punt, could go well - but has let down recently. Mateta shouts out a tad more to me, if not going Olise etc.

        Maybe Team 1, but Tomiyasu a risk.

        1. Men in green tights
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Prefer MGW over Wood for Forest so that’s a no for the first team so I would go for your second choice.

    3. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      C for me

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Sell Gordon to Olise, bench Isak

  15. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Shame I won’t have Salah for his final match in the PL. He has been the King of fpl but this season he seemed like an egyptian belly dancer.

    Open Controls
    1. STONEROSES
      • 10 Years
      just now

      He just doesn’t can’t stomach it anymore!

  16. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Hey guys, here's my current team:

    thanks 🙂

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Doughty Porro
    Foden Son Palmer KDB Garnacho
    Isak Haaland (c)
    Areola Wilson Reguilon Livramento

    0.4 itb 1ft

    If KDB doesn't start:

    1. KDB and Garnacho to Saka and Johnson for -4 and play 352 with Wilson
    2. KDB and Garnacho to Havertz and Olisie/Eze for -4 and play 352 with Wilson

    What do you think about the below options?

    If KDB does start:

    3. Garnacho and Isak to Havertz and Johnson
    4. Garnacho and Wilson to Havertz and Mateta for -4
    5. Wilson to Mateta for free

    If both don't start:

    6. KDB and Wilson to Salah and Mateta for -4
    7. KDB to Saka, Bench Wilson and play Isak in a 3-5-2

    thanks guys! 🙂

  17. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Trailing by a lot. Good to go?

    Petrovic
    Gabriel, Walker, Romero
    Salah(c), Son, Palmer, Havertz, Gordon*
    Haaland, Mateta

    Pickford, Jackson, Van de Ven, Burn

  18. Feed tha Sheep
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Best move this week please?

    Kaminski
    Gabriel Porro Gusto
    Son Palmer Foden KDB (Gordon)
    Isak Haaland Jackson

    A. Gordon > Ollise (bench Isak/Jackson)
    B. KDB > Havertz
    C. KDB & Isak > Salah (C) & Mateta

    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      C (-4)*

    2. Moses _H
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      C looks the juiciest

      Have a WC left and torn between these two teams

      Raya, Tomiyaso, Gvardiol, Trent, Son, Foden, Salah, Palmer, Havartz , Halaand, Wood.

      Or

      Alison, Gaberial, White, Gvardiol, Son, Foden, Salah, Palmer, Saka, Halaand, Mateta

      Which one you think is better

      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        First one

  19. thetonyclifton
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Salah and Eliott
    Or
    Son and Havertz
    ?

    1. jack88
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

  20. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Just off out to a live game. My local non-league team AFC Totton in the Southampton District Cup Final. The end of a long old season. 42 league games plus the play-off semi and final, as well as five cup competitions, making the final of two of them. What would Klopp reckon to that!

    1. STONEROSES
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      He’d be greeting over the lunch time KO!!

  21. Saxe-Gotha
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Defending a 14pt lead in ML.

    A) Play Isak +4 (3-4-3)
    B) Bench Isak and do Garnacho > Eze/Olise/Johnson -4 (3-5-2)

  22. STONEROSES
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    A. Eze
    B. Olise
    C. Brennan Johnson

    Best bet of these?
    Am 1 pt behind in my ML so looking for that one ‘safe’ differential!

    1. Saxe-Gotha
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      My gut keeps saying C but it's been wrong before lol.

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

  23. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Haven't seen any mention of Watkins for this GW. Would think it may be a thriller with CP, similar to the Liverpool 3-3 game.

    Surprised there is so much love for Spurs when they have been really off form

    1. STONEROSES
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Think it’s the fixtures steering that feeling.

      SHU are worst team in the division whereas palace flying.
      Watkins had a great season ofc but there’s prob better bets for a one wk punt than him away to palace playing for a Villa team celebrating and relaxing after making the UCL

  24. jack88
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Team 1 : petrovic, gabriel, porro, olise
    Team 2 : dubra, white, gusto, havertz + 10 point

    Who wins?

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Team 2

  25. Ronnies
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Best option;

    A) Play Isak
    B) Gordon to Olise for a hit.

    Cheers.

    1. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

  26. as33
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hey, need your help, im chasing my rival by 17pnts, will Foden be good for captain, he will go for Halland.

    1. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      As good a differential as any

  27. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    A) Olise + Jackson
    B) Salah(C) + Mateta (-4)

    Havertz(C) in A

    1. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you ok to hold rank, A. If you’re chasing. B

  28. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hi...which option looks best here. 51k rank. Nothing to play for in mini league

    A....Gordon to arsenal mid
    B....Gordon to palace mid
    C... Gordon and isak to salah and mateta -4
    D.....Gordon and hojland to salah and mateta - 4

    Petrovic
    Porro gabriel gvardiol (burn cucurella)
    Son foden palmer gordon (garnacho)
    Haaland isak hojlund

    1. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      A or B. If you have nothing to play for no point ripping your team apart

  29. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    If the number of players in doubt of playing increases, surely a -4 is worth it to counteract.

  30. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Thoughts on ignoring Arsenal and going both Olise and Eze? Gakpo to be considered as well?

