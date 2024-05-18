324
  Silecro
    37 mins ago
    37 mins ago

    MCI-WHU: 90th minute City lead 2-0. Concede 2 goals by 95, match ends in a tie.

    ARS-EVE: slogfest 0-0, Arsenal pressing like Liverpool 2013 with Suarez, Everton in classic Dyche way resists with 11 players within their own 5 meters. A 9-minute stoppage time is played. 98:54, Tarkowski makes a penalty over Havertz. Saka takes the ball, has a shot for the title, perfect karma and redemption for Euro 2020 and a missed crucial penalty.

    Pickford saves. City wins the title.

    Silecro
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Oh boy im gonna get demolished for this being top post...

      Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Just confused whilst your posting fan fiction here

        Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          13 mins ago

          Why

          TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 14 Years
            7 mins ago

            don't forget you're*

            Ginkapo FPL
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              Another meaningless put down from TM the mod. Really doing your best to represent the site as always

  Radulfo28773
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Who to play:
    Cucurella or Van de Ven?
    Bruno or Isak?

    Any help appreciated

    tricpic
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Vdv Bruno

    anthony.ch
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I guess it’s Cucu but Bruno for sure

    Hanz0
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I'm starting Cucurella, think Sheffield score.

      Bruno over Isak

  squadofbunnies
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Porro Gabriel Gvardiol *slot*
    Foden Palmer Son Saka *slot*
    Haaland *slot* *slot*

    Start 2:
    A) Gusto
    B) Jackson
    C) Havertz
    D) Isak

    tricpic
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      BC

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      CB

    Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      CB

  anthony.ch
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    20 pts lead, rival has BB left… tight

    My team :
    Petrovic
    Gabriel Porro Walker
    Foden Palmer Son Bruno Gordon
    Haaland Mateta

    Pickford Isaak Burn Branthwaite
    0.4 itb 1 FT

    His :
    Leno Pickford
    Saliba Robinson Mitchel AitNouri Burn
    Same MID but Saka no Bruno
    Watkins Muniz Haaland

    Guess I should do Gordon > Olise

    Any other ideas to secure top spot?

    Isaak instead for a 3rd FWD… ?
    Bring in Muniz to cancel his points?

    Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Gordon to Havertz

    Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      *Bruno to Havertz

      anthony.ch
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Can’t afford Gordon to Havertz
        If I sell Bruno I must start Isaak…

    Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Your team looks in better shape and 20 points lead shall suffice for rivals BB

      anthony.ch
        • 2 Years
        26 mins ago

        Defensively I agree, but Watkins and Muniz can haul too…

        Mozumbus
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          You need Havertz to counter Saka

    anthony.ch
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Any other ideas?

  RealMadrid4Ever
      23 mins ago

      Foden/debruyne/salah

      Need to choose 2 from above

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

