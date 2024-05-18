Captain Sensible returns for the final time this season as we assess the best armband candidates for Gameweek 38.

A favourable home fixture for Erling Haaland (£14.3m) and title race balance make him the early favourite.

But can anyone challenge the Norwegian and who is the best player to back for differential seekers and rank chasers?

We will assess the fallout of the captain poll before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Sunday’s 14:30 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland struck twice in the second half as Man City defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Notably, this was City’s eighth consecutive Premier League win since their scoreless draw against Arsenal in March. Haaland’s return to ‘form’ has been pivotal during this highly pressurised title challenge.

This was the Norwegian at his clinical best, converting both big chances received. Haaland’s expected goals (xG) total of 1.72 was only his seventh-best single-game tally this term, underlining his sheer dominance.

The striker is backed by just under half of our users for the armband ahead of West Ham United’s visit.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer (£6.3m) opened the scoring in Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion. Mauricio Pochettino’s side survived a late scare to rise into European qualification spots ahead of Sunday’s finale.

Palmer’s deft header, his 22nd Premier League goal of the season, showed another string to the Chelsea talisman’s bow.

Nine goal attempts by the playmaker rank joint-best for Double Gameweek 37. His non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) tally of 1.96 was bettered by only one other player, too.

The midfield maestro is backed by a mite over 10% of our users ahead of Bournemouth’s visit to Stamford Bridge.

Mohamed Salah (£13.4m) occupies third place, closely followed by Kai Havertz (£7.6m) and Son Heung-min (£10.0m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES



