Win FPL prizes with Good Team on Paper

Sponsored by Good Team on Paper

It’s Gameweek 38 and the 2023/24 campaign is coming to an end. Soon, your nine months of planning, buying, selling and chip…ping (?) will be reduced to one solitary row on your season history page.



So why not have all those successes and failures immortalised in print?



Our friends at Good Team on Paper are giving away one of their personalised FPL prints, via our Twitter/X page.

These prints feature every player you’ve used during the season, as well your team name, overall points, rank etc.

To enter the competition, head to this tweet. Leave a reply with who you think the top points-scoring player of Gameweek 38 will be and retweet the original FFScout post.

🚨 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐆𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐘 🚨 We've got a personalised season print and two sets of FPL beermats to give away from our friends at @goodteamonpaper 🤩 1⃣ PREDICT the top points scorer in GW38

2⃣ RETWEET this post Good luck! 💚 pic.twitter.com/EFKj5D8938 — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) May 18, 2024

If there is more than one successful entry, the winner will be selected at random.

If you live in the UK and you win, your print will be framed, too!

There are also FPL-themed beer mats to be had for two runners-up, more of which below…

ABOUT GOOD TEAM ON PAPER

Good Team on Paper offer a range of football-theme merchandise, from hoodies to classic kit prints.

But they’ve also now got a bespoke Fantasy Premier League (FPL) section!

One of the gifts available is the ‘Off the Bar’ beer mat set. “Effective Corona-ship” is the pick of the bunch, in our opinion…

You can find them on Twitter here.

#ad