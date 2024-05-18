Win FPL prizes with Good Team on Paper

25
Good Team on Paper May 18

25 Comments
  jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    Need to claw back 15pts so need differentials

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Porro Gvadiol
    Foden Palmer (C) Son Gordon
    Jackson Haaland Isak

    Onana Bruno Romero Burn

    A) Gordon to Olise
    B) Bruno to Havertz
    C) Gordon + Bruno to Olise and Havertz -4pts (bench Isak)

    Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      B and bench Gordon
      Also depends on the team whom you're chasing

    Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd probably captain Son if chasing, has a mega haul in him

  FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Looks like it's the off season already 😥

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      It's been a long season. GW29 feels a long time ago.

  WibblesTeam
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Raya
    Gvardiol White Porro
    Salah Saka Son Palmer Foden
    Haaland (c) Jackson

    FH G2G?

    Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Yes

    Solly The Seagull
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      What is your bench?

      WibblesTeam
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Kelleher - Muniz Quansah Lascelles

        Solly The Seagull
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Thats my FH team almost but I have Gabriel+Chambers instead of White+Quansah so GTG imo.

    Evasivo
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Sure Saka gonna play?

  SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Gabriel, Porro, Gvardiol
    Son, Bruno, Foden, Palmer, Havertz
    Haaland, Jackson

    (Pickford, Isak, Burn, Branthwaite)

    G2G or change bench ?

  Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    A) Vicario, White
    B) Raya, Cucurella

    Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

  Karan14
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Petrovic
    White Gabriel Gvardiol
    Son Foden Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Jackson Isak

    (Onana Gordon Porro Branthwaite)
    1FT & 4.6m

    A) Garnacho to Havertz/Olise
    B) Isak & Gordon to Salah & Mateta -4

    Thoughts please?

    eduk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      If you are chasing then B, otherwise A (Havertz)

  ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    6 posts in 30 mins on eveof final day Has everyone given up?

    Rider on the Storm
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      2 posts in one minute

  Rider on the Storm
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Best cheap defender?
    A tomiyasu
    B reguilon
    C gusto

  TheBrazilianRonaldo
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Or they've already won

  Danstoke82
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Has there been any injury updates on KDB yet?

  CherryBoys
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Defending a lead of only 15 points and planning to bring in Gvardiol to block my nearest opponent but need to get rid of one other City player for a -4, choose one:

    A. De Bruyne to Salah
    B. Foden to Havertz

    Good luck with your ML’s everyone.

    Rider on the Storm
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

  ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Well my last transfer comes down to Garnacho to ..
    Eze
    Trossard
    Havertz

    Would love to have 2 of them but then would have a benching problem.

  Cali
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    8k away from breaking into 100k overall. 2FTs.

    Ederson, Gordon to Ortega, Havertz? Or something else here?

    Pickford (Ederson)
    White, Gabriel, Porro (Cucurella, Burn)
    Bruno, Foden, Palmer, Gordon, Son
    Haaland, Jackson (Isak)

  FusionFC
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Son & Isak to Salah & Mateta for free?

