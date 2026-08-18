FPL

FPL 2026/27 – Chelsea: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more

18 August 2026 99 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea take centre stage in our latest 2026/27 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team preview.

Here, we discuss their best FPL picks for the upcoming campaign, predict the line-up for Gameweek 1, review pre-season, detail their set-piece takers, assess the summer transfer activity and more.

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REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

Alonso's first Chelsea presser: Palestra, back five, Jackson + more

THE MANAGER

There is plenty of optimism that Xabi Alonso, the new Chelsea manager, can deliver some success at Stamford Bridge.

Previously, the Spaniard led Bayer Leverkusen to a superb unbeaten domestic double in Germany.

Although it didn’t quite work out for him at Real Madrid last season, Alonso is still dining out on a reputation as one of the finest young coaches in football.

Given the title of manager rather than head coach, it sounds like he’ll have full control over first-team affairs, unlike some of his predecessors, which marks a positive development.

NO EUROPE

Chelsea’s failure to qualify for Europe could really help their assets from a Fantasy perspective.

It should lead to less rotation, and in theory, fewer injuries.

We’ve seen how it helped Manchester United in 2025/26. With no European commitments, they finished the campaign strongly, taking third place in the Premier League.

A less congested fixture list can only serve to benefit the Blues, then, crucially giving Alonso more time on the training pitch each week.

SUMMERS OFF FOR KEY PLAYERS

While many of the top sides have stragglers coming back to the UK after World Cup duty, the likes of Joao Pedro (£7.5m), Cole Palmer (£9.5m), Levi Colwill (£5.0m), Marco Palestra (£5.5m), Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) and Romeo Lavia (£5.0m) have all had the summer off.

That was particularly key for the likes of Lavia, Fofana, Palmer and Colwill, who all had fitness issues last season.

REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

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POOR DISCIPLINE

A contributing factor to their poor 2025/26, Chelsea need to improve their discipline.

They finished bottom in the Premier League fair play table last season, having been shown a whopping eight red cards.

Fofana, on two occasions, Moises Caicedo (£5.5m), Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Malo Gusto (£5.0m), Pedro Neto (£6.5m) and Robert Sanchez (£5.0m) were all sent off at various points.

Alonso must improve on that record, else it’ll put the Blues at a major disadvantage.

TIGHTEN UP DEFENSIVELY

Chelsea really need to tighten up at the back.

The Blues failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 16 Premier League games last season. In that period (Gameweek 23 onwards), they conceded 28 goals, the second-most in the division.  

Injuries contributed to the issue, but Liam Rosenior failed to settle on a consistent backline, which ultimately led to a lack of cohesion. The performances of goalkeeper Sanchez didn’t help either.

Above: Chelsea were disappointingly mid-table for expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2025/26

Tightening Chelsea up will be a key priority for Alonso this summer, potentially aided by a move to a back three.

BULLIED BY THE BIG BOYS

It’s hard to argue that Chelsea didn’t deserve to finish where they did.

Looking at the 16 fixtures against the top eight, the Blues won just two and kept one solitary clean sheet.

Two of those teams, Brighton and Arsenal, await in the first three Gameweeks. In fact, they lost all three of their corresponding Gameweek 1-3 fixtures in 2025/26.

Can Alonso get Chelsea back to punching with the big boys?

CHELSEA: SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

Key Transfers In:

FWD | Emmanuel Emegha | Strasbourg (undisclosed)
MID | Geovany Quenda | Sporting (£40m)
DEF | Marco Palestra | Atalanta (£47m)
MID | Morgan Rogers | Aston Villa (£117m)
DEF | Maxence Lacroix | Crystal Palace (£52m)
FWD | Danny Welbeck | Brighton and Hove Albion (£5m)
MID | Jordan Henderson | Brentford (free)
MID | Valentin BarcoStrasbourg (£34m)
DEF | Pep Chavarria | Rayo Vallecano (£16.3m)

Key Transfers Out:

DEF | Marc Cucurella | Real Madrid (£47.5m)
MID | Tyrique George | Everton (£18m)
MID | Andrey Santos | Manchester United (£48m)
MID | Alejandro Garnacho | Aston Villa (loan)
DEF | Trevoh Chalobah | Como (£30m)
GK | Filip Jorgensen | Strasbourg (loan)

It’s been a busy summer of activity, although not every capture will threaten a first-team spot straight away.

Emmanuel Emegha (£5.0m) is going to be a back-up forward, while Danny Welbeck (£6.0m) will likely be relief for Pedro – although we did briefly see the two of them in the same side in pre-season.

Valentin Barco (£5.5m) and Jordan Henderson (£5.0m), similarly, look like reserves in midfield.

Geovany Quenda (£5.5m) and Pep Chavarria (£5.0m) will likely start the season as deputies in the wing-back positions, too. Quenda can also play further forward, if needed.

Maxence Lacroix (£6.0m), Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) and Marco Palestra (£5.5m) are the established first-teamers who were all part of Alonso’s final pre-season XI. That’s often an indication as to what’s to come in Gameweek 1.

CHELSEA: PRE-SEASON FPL REPORTS

Jul 18 | Chelsea 3-1 Crawley Town (h) | Gittens, Delap, Emegha
Jul 23 | Chelsea 3-0 Bromley (h) | Pedro, Gittens, Emegha
Jul 28 | Western Sydney Wanderers 4-6 Chelsea (a) | Satpaev (Kavuma-McQueen assist), Essugo (Walsh assist), Gittens (Pedro assist), Pedro (Gittens assist), Pedro (Palmer assist), Pedro 
Aug 1 | Chelsea 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (n) | Estevao (Gittens assist)
Aug 5 | Chelsea 0-1 Juventus (n)
Aug 8 | Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan (n) | Pedro (Caicedo goal), Pedro (Neto assist), Caicedo (Lavia assist)
Aug 9 | Johor Darul Ta’zim 3-3 Chelsea (a) | Delap pen, Delap pen (Gittens assist), own-goal (Delap assist)
Aug 15 | Chelsea 3-1 Real Sociedad (h) | Rogers (Pedro assist), Pedro (James assist), Pedro (Gusto assist)

Form Players: Pedro (8 goals, 2 assists), Gittens (3 goals, 3 assists), Delap (3 goals, 1 assist), Emegha (2 goals), Caicedo (1 goal, 1 assist)

OPENING FIXTURES

We’ve already discussed Chelsea’s woes against their Gameweek 1-3 opponents in 2025/26.

The positives, however, are that Fulham are very much a team in transition under a new manager, while Brighton will have been in European action less than 72 hours before they visit Stamford Bridge.

Gameweek 4 onwards is where things start to look appealing, with a very palatable run up to early December.

PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS

 

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99 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Is there a link to an article for 4.5 midfielder options?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      It's not the best. Bit rushed and not thorough.
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/07/24/best-4-5m-midfielders-for-fpl-2026-27-all-25-assessed

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      1. Ini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        14 mins ago

        Thank you

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  2. Ball Ake
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    With Doku now out will it be Semenyo left, Foden middle and Cherki on the right? Could be a dangerous 3, I always feel Cherki looks better coming in off the right.

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    1. LangerznMash
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Certainly adds to the appeal or Foden and Cherki.

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    2. Gross Misconduct
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Well, that's a ball ake. Is it confirmed?

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      1. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        Calf injury, will be out for a few weeks.

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        1. Gross Misconduct
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers, BA. There goes my Semenyo differential...

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  3. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Who are the best 3 midfielders in the price range of 7.5-8.5?

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    1. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Mbuemo number 1 surely with fixtures.

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    2. Raoul Nogues
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Beumo and Semenyo

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    3. LangerznMash
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Semenyo, MGW, Wirtz

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    4. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Semenyo, MGW, Mbuemo

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    5. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      By the end of the season, it’ll be Rice, MGW and maybe Semenyo

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Can see this happening

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    6. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      I have Mbeumo and Semenyo in that bracket

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    7. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      In the long run, Semenyo, Rogers, Wirtz.

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  4. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Gross, Tzolis, Schade or Le Fee?

    Already have Odegaard.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Tzolis

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      1. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        For the Cov game only or going forward? Could easily be benched for Eze.

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          I just like Tzolis most of those. Schade and LeFee close second.

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          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            This

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  5. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    How does this look? Planning to BB2.

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Shaw Rodon
    BrunoF Semenyo Mbeumo Tzolis
    Haaland DCL Pedro

    Rushworth Thomas Slater Ewijk

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    1. LangerznMash
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      95% template

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yeah I'm fine with that tbh. Didn't copy anyones team, just ended up on this looking at upcoming fixtures.

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Looks great! Are we sure Rodon will start?

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        He could be Bogle, but Rodon's been really advanced in the last couple of friendlies.

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      2. Bobby Digital
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Need a Leeds defender for my rotation, as they have three home games in the first five. Especially GWs 4-5 are important.

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    3. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Try upgrading Slater for the BB. Guess Semenyo the obvious place to look.

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    4. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Looks good, although defence is a bit weak.

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  6. Lallana_
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Are you guys getting Kinky?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Giggity!

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    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Yeah but I'm pretty certain he disappoints GW1, away to Brentford who have been on fire preseason!

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    3. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Only on Saturdays

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  7. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Is mosquera any good for defcons? Anybody gots his defcons numbers for last season?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      6.9 per start.

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      1. Meta12345
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Is calaforward nailed?

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  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    1 hour ago

    20th fpl season for me and still havent won the whole thing! 🙂

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    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      48 mins ago

      Same

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    2. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      At this rate, better chance of dying in a plane crash than winning FPL IMO

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  9. Ignasi M
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Surprised at the lack of Odegaard in teams. He ran the show vs City and has looked super in pre season.

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    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      Deffo on the radar for me
      Have had in in prior sessions at times when he was much more expensive and so is interesting if he can regain past form without injuries, looked good this weekend

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      1. Ignasi M
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Yeah, 6.5 is a steal

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        1. Mother Farke
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Easy jump to another mid in his price range if it goes tit's up

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      You pick him then 😆

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    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      He's a mini KDB.

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    4. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      Prefer Tzolis

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    5. Babit1967
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      He’s in mine

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    6. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I have considered him. Good underrated option but too passive you be in mine. I need an aggressive pts scorer NOT a player who assists the assister.

      I will rather pick Tzolis for now.

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  10. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    How thins your bench?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Comparable to my girth.

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  11. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    How do you find out the recommended FPL review team?

    Is Haaland really not a part of it?

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  12. Jack Tatum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    40 mins ago

    I think this is a poor take on Palmer as a player “subsisting on glimmers for 2 years”? He had 15 goals and 10 assists in 24/25, for 214 FPL points. Last year was a down year no doubt, an injury hit season in what became a basket case of a club, and he still got 10 goals. I think he will bounce back under Alonso

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      He's simply not the same player he was in his breakout season.

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      motm in 2 finals for chelsea as well in that time

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  13. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    RMT plz lads

    Raya ( Dubs )
    Robertson Cala Hume ( Davis / Thomas )
    Mbuemo BrunoF Szobo Tzolis ( Gomez )
    DCL Haaland JP

    0 ITB

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    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good

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  14. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Hi guys. Any glaring mistakes with the team?

    BB GW2

    Kinsky Petrovic
    Calafiori Maguire Rodon Hume VanEwijk
    BrunoF Mbeumo Tzolis Tel Kluivert
    Haaland JPedro DCL

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  15. abhirup780
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Wirtz + Brobbey or Gross + Thiago? for 1st 2 GW only

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    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      The two pen takers

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  16. Amartey Partey
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Having FOMO not owning Semenyo. He's going to haul GW1, isn't he?

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    1. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yes.

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    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Probably not but he's been in my team since day 1.

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      1. Amartey Partey
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        He should do well against his old club now that Doku is out and he can play on his favourite position on the left. I have to drop Mbeumo to get him in my team.

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        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          I see
          I have Mbeumo also but no Bruno.

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    3. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      He should but Foden looks like the value pick imo

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  17. Christina.
    • 16 Years
    28 mins ago

    Im really going off Sunderland
    Some k@k fixtures in first 5

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    1. Bolivian Seaman
      • 15 Years
      just now

      they will have a weak team, first game too

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  18. sirmorbach
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    A. Verbruggen, Mbeumo + Rodon sub
    B. Pickford, Wirtz + 4.0 sub

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    1. nisag17
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      just now

      A. First 2 fixtures are too good for Mbeumo.

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  19. nisag17
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    24 mins ago

    Virgil or O riely? Slight concern for O riely start or sub before 60?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Virg is always the right answer.

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    2. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Virgin for defcons.

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    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      if vvd can get a defcon boost akin to hill/senesi last season, he will be a monster surely

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  20. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who is first choice right wing for Liverpool now a days?

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    1. nisag17
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      12 mins ago

      First game Ngumoha. But Mbaye signing is close. He will be first choice soon after he joins.

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    2. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Once McAlister is back up to fitness he will play in a midfield 2 with Gravenberch, then I imagine Szbos will play on the right. Possibly.

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  21. sirmorbach
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    A. Gabriel, Groß, Semenyo
    B. Calafiori, Mbeumo, João Pedro

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    1. nisag17
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      18 mins ago

      B. Definitely.

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

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    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      b but still really like gabriel, even if you just sorta see him as an extra defender and play 442, 433 etc some gws. gabriel beats all semenyo/pedro type players etc long term imo. arsenal would have to have a pretty poor season for him not to you'd thought

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      1. sirmorbach
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah, my exact feeling!

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  22. AF90
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    Raya, Roefs
    Gabriel, Maguire, Van Hecke, Muharemovic, Neco
    Fernandes, Mbeumo, Palmer, Tzolis, Gross
    Pedro, DCL, Brobbey

    BB1, FH3. Any changes?

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    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Understand no Haaland, but surely try get Isak or Thiago over Brobbey.

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  23. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anyone know why there is doubts as to whether Rodon starts?

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  24. Hog Roast Junkie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    A) Maguire & Gross
    Or
    B) Shaw & Ndiye

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

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    2. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

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  25. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    I'm in love with the options at Brighton. I would pick all their key assets if I could.

    Surely Groß owners who have him on the bench aren't too comfortable with that decision? Think he starts over Wirtz in mine lol

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    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Aha. I have 0 Brighton. Think they could lose their first two fixtures vs. AVL and che.

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    2. sirmorbach
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes. On my bench right now and I just KNOW I'll regret it.

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    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Got both playing in my 11

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  26. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is Tel a good Spurs option?

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    1. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not really. Too much risk.

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      Too Soon
      Mateus Fernandes is the correct answer

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  27. Amartey Partey
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    A. Boomo + Django
    B. Semen + KDH

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  28. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Could use a bit of feedback on this BB GW1 and likely early WC team.

    Raya | Kinsky
    Gab | VvD | Maguire | Shaw | Hume
    Semenyo | Tzolis (c) | Mbeumo | MGW | Rogers
    Isak | JP | DCL/Brobbey

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      I dare ya to

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  29. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    just now

    How's this looking bb1?

    Raya
    Calafiori O'Reilly Maguire
    Schade Foden Szoboszlai BrunoF Tzolis
    Isak Pedro

    *** *** *** Palestra

    A or B for bench spots?

    A) Verbruggen Thiago Davis/O'Shea
    B) Donnarumma DCL Jacquet

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