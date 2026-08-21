Fulham v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 clash between Fulham and Chelsea.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 24 August.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

FULHAM

CHELSEA

PRE-SEASON FORM

Using our ultimate, in-depth pre-season guide, FPL managers can quickly find all 20 team previews, alongside articles on transfer activity, Pro Pundit team reveals and the best players for each price point.

There’s also a breakdown of the game’s new rules for 2026/27.