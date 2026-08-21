Fulham v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 clash between Fulham and Chelsea.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 24 August.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
FULHAM
CHELSEA
PRE-SEASON FORM
|Jul 25 | Fulham 0-2 Norwich City (n)
|Jul 28 | Fulham 1-1 Al-Ahli Saudi FC (n) | Sessegnon (Iwobi assist)
|Aug 1 | Farense 1-2 Fulham (a) | Iwobi pen (Smith Rowe assist), Muniz pen (King assist)
|Aug 7 | Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace (n) | Robinson (Bobb assist)
|Aug 12 | Malaga 2-2 Fulham | Sessegnon (Castagne assist), Iwobi (Castagne assist)
|Aug 15 | Fulham 1-0 Stuttgart (h) | Castagne (Iwobi assist)
|Jul 18 | Chelsea 3-1 Crawley Town (h) | Gittens, Delap, Emegha
|Jul 23 | Chelsea 3-0 Bromley (h) | Pedro, Gittens, Emegha
|Jul 28 | Western Sydney Wanderers 4-6 Chelsea (a) | Satpaev (Kavuma-McQueen assist), Essugo (Walsh assist), Gittens (Pedro assist), Pedro (Gittens assist), Pedro (Palmer assist), Pedro
|Aug 1 | Chelsea 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (n) | Estevao (Gittens assist)
|Aug 5 | Chelsea 0-1 Juventus (n)
|Aug 8 | Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan (n) | Pedro (Caicedo goal), Pedro (Neto assist), Caicedo (Lavia assist)
|Aug 9 | Johor Darul Ta’zim 3-3 Chelsea (a) | Delap pen, Delap pen (Gittens assist), own-goal (Delap assist)
|Aug 15 | Chelsea 3-1 Real Sociedad (h) | Rogers (Pedro assist), Pedro (James assist), Pedro (Gusto assist)
Using our ultimate, in-depth pre-season guide, FPL managers can quickly find all 20 team previews, alongside articles on transfer activity, Pro Pundit team reveals and the best players for each price point.
- READ MORE: Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker
- READ MORE: 150 of the best – and worst – Fantasy team names
- READ MORE: The ultimate 2026/27 chip strategy guide
There’s also a breakdown of the game’s new rules for 2026/27.