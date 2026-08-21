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Fulham v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

21 August 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 clash between Fulham and Chelsea.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 24 August.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

FULHAM

CHELSEA

PRE-SEASON FORM

Jul 25 | Fulham 0-2 Norwich City (n)
Jul 28 | Fulham 1-1 Al-Ahli Saudi FC (n) | Sessegnon (Iwobi assist)
Aug 1 | Farense 1-2 Fulham (a) | Iwobi pen (Smith Rowe assist), Muniz pen (King assist)
Aug 7 | Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace (n) | Robinson (Bobb assist)
Aug 12 | Malaga 2-2 Fulham | Sessegnon (Castagne assist), Iwobi (Castagne assist)
Aug 15 | Fulham 1-0 Stuttgart (h) | Castagne (Iwobi assist)

Jul 18 | Chelsea 3-1 Crawley Town (h) | Gittens, Delap, Emegha
Jul 23 | Chelsea 3-0 Bromley (h) | Pedro, Gittens, Emegha
Jul 28 | Western Sydney Wanderers 4-6 Chelsea (a) | Satpaev (Kavuma-McQueen assist), Essugo (Walsh assist), Gittens (Pedro assist), Pedro (Gittens assist), Pedro (Palmer assist), Pedro 
Aug 1 | Chelsea 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (n) | Estevao (Gittens assist)
Aug 5 | Chelsea 0-1 Juventus (n)
Aug 8 | Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan (n) | Pedro (Caicedo goal), Pedro (Neto assist), Caicedo (Lavia assist)
Aug 9 | Johor Darul Ta’zim 3-3 Chelsea (a) | Delap pen, Delap pen (Gittens assist), own-goal (Delap assist)
Aug 15 | Chelsea 3-1 Real Sociedad (h) | Rogers (Pedro assist), Pedro (James assist), Pedro (Gusto assist)

Using our ultimate, in-depth pre-season guide, FPL managers can quickly find all 20 team previews, alongside articles on transfer activity, Pro Pundit team reveals and the best players for each price point.

There’s also a breakdown of the game’s new rules for 2026/27.

FPL Stats Centre

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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