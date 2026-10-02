FPL introduces new Second Chance league

On Thursday, the official Fantasy Premier League (FPL) game announced a new ‘Second Chance’ competition that begins on Saturday 10 October, after the international break.
It gives new sign-ups something to win and underwhelming starters an opportunity to go again, back on par with everyone else.
There’s a decent prize on offer for the end-of-season winner: two tickets and a travel package to a Premier League match of your choice.
WHAT IS ‘SECOND CHANCE’?
All current FPL managers will automatically be entered into this league, starting there on zero points. Don’t worry – it won’t affect the ongoing tallies anywhere else.
However, it’s mainly for those who missed August’s original FPL start and quickly felt a bit left out.
Simply register yourself on the website, choose an initial 15-man squad, and you’ll be added to the league.
USE THE SCOUT TOOLKIT
At Scout, we’ve had an exciting few months of adding features and giving the site a better look.
Our FPL Toolkit neatly joins essential information to interesting stats from these opening weeks…
Here, you will find Opta stats for both players and teams, set-piece takers, defensive contributions (DefCon), projected goals and clean sheets, and much more.
All this can be a massive help to new sign-ups.
Subscribe to become a ‘Chief Scout’, and a door opens to even more information.
Remember, you can get full Chief Scout access completely free until the Gameweek 6 deadline, too!
A POSSIBLE DRAFT
So, if you are a new starter, which players should you include in your squad?
Entering now is essentially the same as activating a Gameweek 6 Wildcard, but without the benefits of selling any multiple price risers. An exact £100.0m budget.
We’ve published a couple of interesting drafts from this point onwards; one with Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m), another without (see below).
Yet useful articles are going out every day to help ‘Second Chance’ managers settle on a brilliant squad.
- 10 things we’ve learned from Gameweeks 1-5
- FPL’s blank-less wonders – The most consistent players of 2026/27
- The FPL talismans – Top players for goals + chances so far
- Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in Gameweek 6?
- Schade v Barnes v Tavernier: Who is the best midfielder to own in FPL?
Best of luck!