FPL introduces new Second Chance league

On Thursday, the official Fantasy Premier League (FPL) game announced a new ‘Second Chance’ competition that begins on Saturday 10 October, after the international break.

It gives new sign-ups something to win and underwhelming starters an opportunity to go again, back on par with everyone else.

There’s a decent prize on offer for the end-of-season winner: two tickets and a travel package to a Premier League match of your choice.

WHAT IS ‘SECOND CHANCE’?

All current FPL managers will automatically be entered into this league, starting there on zero points. Don’t worry – it won’t affect the ongoing tallies anywhere else.

However, it’s mainly for those who missed August’s original FPL start and quickly felt a bit left out.

Simply register yourself on the website, choose an initial 15-man squad, and you’ll be added to the league.

USE THE SCOUT TOOLKIT

At Scout, we’ve had an exciting few months of adding features and giving the site a better look.

Our FPL Toolkit neatly joins essential information to interesting stats from these opening weeks…

Here, you will find Opta stats for both players and teams, set-piece takers, defensive contributions (DefCon), projected goals and clean sheets, and much more.

All this can be a massive help to new sign-ups.

Subscribe to become a ‘Chief Scout’, and a door opens to even more information.

Remember, you can get full Chief Scout access completely free until the Gameweek 6 deadline, too!

A POSSIBLE DRAFT

So, if you are a new starter, which players should you include in your squad?

Entering now is essentially the same as activating a Gameweek 6 Wildcard, but without the benefits of selling any multiple price risers. An exact £100.0m budget.

We’ve published a couple of interesting drafts from this point onwards; one with Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m), another without (see below).

Yet useful articles are going out every day to help ‘Second Chance’ managers settle on a brilliant squad.

Best of luck!