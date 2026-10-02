FPL

FPL introduces new Second Chance league

2 October 2026 17 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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On Thursday, the official Fantasy Premier League (FPL) game announced a new ‘Second Chance’ competition that begins on Saturday 10 October, after the international break.

It gives new sign-ups something to win and underwhelming starters an opportunity to go again, back on par with everyone else.

There’s a decent prize on offer for the end-of-season winner: two tickets and a travel package to a Premier League match of your choice.

WHAT IS ‘SECOND CHANCE’?

All current FPL managers will automatically be entered into this league, starting there on zero points. Don’t worry – it won’t affect the ongoing tallies anywhere else.

However, it’s mainly for those who missed August’s original FPL start and quickly felt a bit left out.

Simply register yourself on the website, choose an initial 15-man squad, and you’ll be added to the league.

USE THE SCOUT TOOLKIT

At Scout, we’ve had an exciting few months of adding features and giving the site a better look.

Our FPL Toolkit neatly joins essential information to interesting stats from these opening weeks…

Here, you will find Opta stats for both players and teams, set-piece takers, defensive contributions (DefCon), projected goals and clean sheets, and much more.

All this can be a massive help to new sign-ups.

Subscribe to become a ‘Chief Scout’, and a door opens to even more information.

Remember, you can get full Chief Scout access completely free until the Gameweek 6 deadline, too!

A POSSIBLE DRAFT

So, if you are a new starter, which players should you include in your squad?

Entering now is essentially the same as activating a Gameweek 6 Wildcard, but without the benefits of selling any multiple price risers. An exact £100.0m budget.

We’ve published a couple of interesting drafts from this point onwards; one with Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m), another without (see below).

FPL Gameweek 6 Wildcard best team + pros/cons of using 4

Yet useful articles are going out every day to help ‘Second Chance’ managers settle on a brilliant squad.

Best of luck!

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

17 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JELLYFISH
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    The creator of this second chance league must be a Man city supporter me thinks....

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Long international break is good time to get new players. Clever marketing imo.

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  2. z13
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Didn't they already have a second chance league starting in like GW20?

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    1. Caligula's third favou…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      3rd chance league now.

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  3. RICICLE
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Hey guys, just wondering who people are favouring for captaincy GW 6?

    I was already slightly put off with capping Haaland and was likely to place captaincy elsewhere anyway, but now compounded with what’s going on at City, I’m definitely looking elsewhere.

    My other options are:

    Pedro
    Palmer
    Rogers
    MGW

    Even Odegaard or Hall for super differential picks

    Cheers gents

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Also Szoboslai but he’s benched, but again given what’s going on at City, thinking of playing him over Barry

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        49 mins ago

        Everyone knew this was coming, they are professionals, there is time to appeal... What happens "behind the scenes" and what happens on the pitch are two different stories imo.

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 12 Years
          38 mins ago

          Yeah can’t imagine something silly like the threat of expulsion or worse liquidation affecting the team’s morale or anything

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          1. RICICLE
            • 4 Years
            just now

            It’s hard not to agree

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Haaland loves to score vs Liverpool. I think at least... Even if Liverpool has improved defending a little, I can see Erling scoring 1-2(3). Saka is one possibility, but he may become minutes risk.

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      1. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers man! Yeah I’d also be cautious over capping Saka, Haaland does indeed like a goal against Pool, perhaps I’m slightly overthinking the recent spotlight on City and how it may affect their performance

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  4. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Szobo from -99.0 projection to -99.6% now. I think he has been the pick of engaged managers so his sells are likely to accelerate when threshold gets too close to 100% Goodbye Szlobo, Welcome Slater to sit last on my bench!

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  5. LarryDuff
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    Wirtz likely to start in the 9 v Shampagne supernova

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Good news for Gvardiol owners

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    2. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      That’s the Masterplan of Iraola…

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  6. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is buying Samir Nasri one of the 115 charges against Man City? If not, surely it should be…

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  7. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who's your bus team captain?

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      It was Haaland, but the speed camera shows that bus just crashed…

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