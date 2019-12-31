Gameweek 21 Scout Picks features Leicester triple-up

A Leicester triple-up has made it into the Scout Picks for Gameweek 21.

After a rough few Gameweeks for the Foxes’ first-team, it’s time for their key assets to make a Fantasy comeback.

As we are now past the half-way stage of the season, the budget for the Scout Picks increases from £83.0m to £85.0m.

This week we line up in 3-4-3 formation and come in at £84.8m, £0.2m under our new budget.

Goalkeeper

West Ham may still be giving up shots left, right and centre but in Lukasz Fabianski (£4.9m) they may have found their only hope. He recently made the most-needed comeback since Avengers: Endgame for the Hammers, saving a penalty in their 2-1 defeat to Leicester. With David Moyes also back to steady the ship this weekend, a home meeting with Bournemouth could bring out the best in Fabianski. The Cherries themselves have been particularly goal-shy of late, blanking in four their last seven away trips while the West Ham goalkeeper is in the top three for minutes per save (21.7) among fit first-choice options this season.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) has proven in the last few Gameweeks exactly how explosive he can be as a Fantasy asset but also how reliable he can be as well. As Liverpool kept their fourth clean sheet in a row in Gameweek 20, it ensured that their right-back had returns of some kind in each of his last five starts in a row. He goes into Gameweek 21 facing a Sheffield United side in the bottom four for shots on target over their last four matches and the joint-highest number of big chances created in that time.

Ricardo Pereira (£6.4m) is our chosen representative from the Leicester defence for their trip to Newcastle. After some bad results against Manchester City and Liverpool, the Foxes’ first-team will be looking to get back to their best at both ends of the field. In the last four home matches, only Norwich and West Ham have fashioned fewer big chances than Newcastle.

James Tarkowski (£5.1m) has the potential for returns at both ends of the pitch against Aston Villa. Burnley have done well against the so-called smaller clubs at Turf Moor this season, Crystal Palace the only team to finish outside the top-six last season and score there. Other than them, Southampton, Norwich, Everton, West Ham and Newcastle have all blanked on their trips to Lancashire. Meanwhile, Villa have conceded 19 attempts from set-pieces in the last four matches, the second-worst in the division.

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) has been unfortunate not to get attacking returns in each of his last two matches, so we are keeping faith with him for Gameweek 21. In his last four matches, he has registered more shots in the box, more shots on target and more chances created than his colleague Mané.

Kevin de Bruyne (£10.5m) has been a bastion of consistency over the Christmas period, securing attacking returns in each of the last four matches, double-digit returns in two of them. During that period, he has been joint-top of the league for big chances created and shots on target.

Dead-ball specialist James Maddison (£7.7m) could be the key to breaking down Newcastle in Gameweek 21. In the last four matches, they have conceded more chances from set pieces and headed attempts than any other side.

Only two sides have conceded more shots in the box over their last four than Watford, which bodes well for the Wolves attack on New Year’s Day. That’s why we’ve chosen Adama Traoré (£5.5m) for the Gameweek 21 Scout Picks. The rapid winger has two goals and an assist since Gameweek 17.

Forwards

Back in the matchday squad following a Gameweek 20 rest, Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) looks ready to jump back into the goals on New Year’s Day. Over the last four matches, the Leicester man remains in the top three for shots in the box, big chances and shots on target while Newcastle are in the bottom five for goal attempts allowed in the box since Gameweek 17.

Marcus Rashford (£9.1m) really enjoys playing on the road. In his last six away matches, the Manchester United forward has registered four goals and two assists. Gameweek 21 takes Rashford to the Emirates Stadium where Arsenal have conceded at least twice in each of their last four home matches.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m) comes into the Scout Picks for Gameweek 21 despite a trip to Manchester City. Even though that fixture looks tough on paper, there’s a good chance he can continue his scoring run. Over the last four matches, Manchester City are in the bottom five for big chances conceded while only two players in the whole division have registered more shots in the boxing during that time than Calvert-Lewin.

Substitutes

Nick Pope (£4.7m) is our cheaper alternative route into the Burnley defence.

Aaron Cresswell (£4.7m) is our cheaper route into the West Ham defence.

Grant Hanley (£4.0m) has started in each of Norwich’s last three matches and this week faces a Crystal Palace side that has recently struggled for goals.

With Aston Villa susceptible to set pieces, Ashley Westwood (£5.4m) gets onto the Scout Picks’ bench.

The Captain

