516
Pro Pundit Teams December 31

Which Liverpool assets should we buy for Double Gameweek 24?

516 Comments
Share

Six-time top 5k finisher Utkarsh Dalmia – aka Zophar –  talks us through the Liverpool options after Double Gameweek 24 was confirmed.

With Utkarsh drawing heavily on stats from our Members Area, a large chunk of this article is available only to subscribers.

It’s been a tough Christmas period. Games have been coming thick and fast and with the turnaround so short between fixtures, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have barely enough time to digest the information from one Gameweek before another is upon us.

The confirmation that Liverpool and West Ham will enjoy a Double Gameweek 24 (due to their postponed fixture in Gameweek 18) has grabbed headlines and, given Liverpool’s dominant form in the league, surely three assets is almost a requirement. Their players are already highly owned:

  • Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) – 39.5% ownership
  • Sadio Mané (£12.3m) – 37.7% ownership
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) – 34.1% ownership
  • Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) – 24.7% ownership
  • Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) – 18.9% ownership

The ownership indicates that most teams already feature at least one of Mané or Salah with at least one Liverpool defender. The question before managers then is where to invest in for the third asset: attack or defence?

Despite conceding the fewest goals in the league (14), Liverpool have kept just six clean sheets, approximately one every third game. They registered a total of 20 shut-outs last season, an average of just over one every two games, so there has definitely been some regression there. However, it is worth mentioning that they have banked four clean sheets in as many matches since Joe Gomez (£5.1m) was partnered alongside van Dijk, so there are signs of improvement and their defence definitely warrants investment.

Their two full-backs are compared using the Comparison Tool in the Members Area for the last six Gameweeks, with Robertson on the left and Trent on the right in the below graphic:

An FPL veteran of 10 seasons, Utkarsh Dalmia has been a member of the site right since 2009 and has finished in the top 5k in six of those campaigns, with a best finish of 17th in 2010. A Chelsea fan based in India, he relies heavily on statistics for his FPL decision-making process.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

516 Comments Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Tricky armband decision this week for me. Thinking KdB and Mané has a chance to be rested. Vardy top of the poll, but I think Kane has a better fixture. Another 16 pointer won't hurt...

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      They have a long break ahead, dont think they will be rested

      Open Controls
  2. shearer9
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Start Kelly or Rico?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL-Albion
        4 mins ago

        Kelly

        Open Controls
        1. shearer9
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Why?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL-Albion
              just now

              Palace are better defensively

              Open Controls
        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Kelly

          Open Controls
      • dshv
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Pope
        Soy kelly rico baldock lund
        Mane kdb martial alli dendo
        Kane ings vardy

        Opinions ????

        Open Controls
      • shearer9
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Alli and Abraham -> Traore and Kane? Got exact funds

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Tes

          Open Controls
        3. FPL-Albion
            just now

            Depends on rest of team, but Kane seems a good pick at the minute

            Open Controls
        4. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Who to bench?

          A) Cantwell (CRY H)
          B) Traore (WAT A)

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. Balls of Steel
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            A

            Open Controls
          3. FPL-Albion
              just now

              A

              Open Controls
          4. Balls of Steel
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Is Mahrez likely to keep his place against Everton?

            Open Controls
            1. FPL-Albion
                just now

                Who knows with Pep. Too expensive to not start 95% of matches

                Open Controls
            2. FPL-Albion
                2 mins ago

                Have already done one transfer Richarlison to traore
                1FT 5.8m in bank

                A) aurier or Kelly to Robertson
                B) Willian or alli to salah
                C) Greenwood to Jimenez

                Currently only have TAA from pool

                Open Controls
                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  B

                  Open Controls
                2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  A looks good

                  Open Controls
              • Stoichkov#8
                • 4 Years
                just now

                People with Henderson (like me) what are your plans?

                I was really ready to sell him (esp with Lund in my team) and was close to get Ramsdale. Both got 2pts so I started to think whatever is it worth it?
                Im defo not making any moves this week so I look at next 9 games (after this GW) of Hendo and possible replacements at this price:

                Hendo: 7 nice games + 2 hard ones
                Foster: 5 nice games + 4 hard ones
                Ryan: 6 nice games + 2 tricky ones (Wolv,Eve away) + 1 hard one
                Fabian: 4 nice games + 1 tricky + 5 hard ones (including DGW)
                Ramsdale: 7 nice ones + 2 hard ones (but Bou look awful atm)
                McCarthy: 6 nice games + 1 tricky + 2 hard (but a bit similar situation like Bou)
                Rest of GKs has even harder fix or are more expensive.

                So is it really that bad to just keep Henderson? I think it may be even better to hold him than selling long term.

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.