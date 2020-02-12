53
Community February 12

The secret formula to crack FPL

Jay Egersdorff famously once said “FPL is a game of probability”. But what if you could use the wealth of data we have accumulated so far this season to swing the odds in your favour and storm to success in the final third of the season?

If there is one stat to rule them all, it could well be FPL Goal Involvement. If a team is going to score, who is the most likely player to be involved in the goal or the assist? A key component of ‘Talisman Theory’, this stat matures like a fine wine. The more gameweeks you give it, the more reliable it becomes as an indicator of future performance. But what if you could take the data and the stat one step further to predict what will happen between now and the end of the season? Amongst the realms and realms of stats, could we have found a hidden algorithm that reveals the secret formula to FPL success?

Which teams will score the most points between now and the end of the season?

In the above table, we have looked at how many goals and assists each team has scored to date. Dividing this total by the number of games played, we get an average figure for how many goals and assists they get per game. Man City come top with 4.96 attacking returns per game while Crystal Palace and Watford are joint bottom with a meagre 1.65 a game. This highlights one of the big flaws of Talisman Theory. It’s all well and good Wilfred Zaha being Crystal Palace’s talisman, but if his team’s total attacking output is puny and listless, then his FPL points are likely to be few and far between.

Taking how many goals and assists a team has gotten on average per game and multiplying it by the number of games they have left this season, we can project how attacking returns they are likely to get in the next 12 gameweeks or so. And if we can layer on a player’s FPL goal involvement on top of this, then that’s when things get really interesting.

Which players will score the most points between now and the end of the season?

*Rashford faces a period on the sidelines and may therefore struggle to hit the predicted levels.

Let’s stick with the Man City example.

So far they have scored 4.96 goals and assists per game. 4.96 multiplied by the 13 games they have left gives a total of 64.48 goals and assists to be had in the final third of the season.

Now if Aguero has a 53% FPL goal involvement, we can expect him to get 53% of his team’s 64.48 goals and assists. Obviously he can’t score AND assist a goal by himself, so if we divide this figure by two to assume he either scores the goal or gets the assist, then we can project 17.09 attacking returns from him between now and the season’s end.

In second place is Vardy with 13.39 attacking returns and Salah takes bronze with 13.04 attacking returns.

Obviously none of us have a crystal ball and no projection is 100% fail safe. Caveats like injuries and players being rotated and not starting every game will have to be taken into account. But it will be interesting to return to this article on May 17th and see how close these predictions actually were!

  1. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    20 hours, 52 mins ago

    It's a simple metric isn't it, but one I think is so commonly overlooked because some people view it as a stat that purely describes the past and ignores it's potential at predicting the future.

    Interesting to see how Aguero is in a completely different league to the others - a clear sign that if he gets minutes he could trounce all other options. But will he get those minutes? Taking the risk may prove season defining...

    Looking forward to seeing how close these predictions are!

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Thank you so much for publishing this so quickly. Aguero has been in a league of his own for a lot of the big stats - especially the 'minutes per

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        ... stats. But as you say, game time is the obvious concern.

  2. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    "Which teams will score the most points between now and the end of the season?"

    Doesn't take defence/clean sheets into account, which would propel Sheff Utd up your table. Your hrading should make clear you mean attacking points only.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yep, that's right. This doesn't include defenders and clean sheet points. It would be interesting to factor that in but the maths might be beyond me!

  3. Kaiser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Aquero probably won’t get enough mins. Sane will be back, but depends if MC get knocked out of CL early.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Sane is more of a threat to Sterling on the left.

  4. The Cisco Kid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    I really appreciate the work here! There’s a lot to consider. I think this kind of analysis could be most useful for players outside the premium price bracket. I don’t think anyone is on the fence about Aguero, Vardy, or Salah. Deciding between Grealish or Zaha or Pukki, however, will be aided by something like this.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Vardy being as high as he is for the price he's at is quite interesting. I am keeping and think he'll come good with the fixture swing in GW28.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        That's one of the reasons I'm holding onto Vardy for now. If Leicester score, there's a 50% chance he'll be involved. It's even higher if you look all the way back to when Rodgers took over.

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Thanks, Kid. I appreciate the kind feedback.

  5. elchilangles
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    good stats, but feel like it doesn't take in enough criteria like form, fixtures or minutes played.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Thanks. I put in a minimum games played filter for my talisman player stats. That should help some.

  6. RichP_LFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Really like this, would be interesting if a formula accounting for remaining fixture difficulties based on the season ticker could be created to try and drill down even further.

    You could use this in conjunction with my FPA model here: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/02/06/using-fantasy-points-against-to-excel-in-fpl/

    to try and target those who score well with your model against the fixture ticker I’ve created!

    Great work buddy.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      That's a really good point. Incorporating fixture difficulty would take the analysis up another level!

  7. Jönny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    You could tweak further this by factoring in who they will play in the remaining games...

    I've tried doing this in a fairly rudimentary way, by adding together the relevant total attacking returns figures with the total conceded goals figures for each fixture and then dividing by two. I *think* the below is correct in terms of the adjusted totals.

    MCI 48.94
    LIV 47.1
    LEI 43.52
    CHE 37.48
    TOT 35.69
    WOL 34.94
    MUN 33.54
    EVE 33.35
    ARS 32.62
    SOU 32.1
    AVL 31.4
    WHU 31.17
    SHU 30.6
    BUR 29.98
    BHA 29.73
    NEW 29.37
    BOU 28.08
    WAT 27.46
    CRY 27.38
    NOR 27.31

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Wow, this is good stuff. As I mentioned above, taking into account fixture difficulty does take the analysis a step further.

  8. Conik
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Aguero has been involved in 20/65 City goals. No idea where the 53% figure is plucked from, but if it is not accurate for the first 25 games, I see no reason why it should predict the last 13.

    If this figure only reflects goal involvement while on the pitch, the results are rendered meaningless, as being on the pitch is, like, kind of important for projections of scoring points.

    1. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I think goal involvement in the members' area is just for the period where the player is on the pitch, which would make you right. That doesn't mean the stats aren't useless though; it compensates for long-term injuries that might not happen again (e.g. City scored 10 goals when Aguero was out injured for 4 games, but it's not like that makes him a worse player when he's fit, and he's fit now).

      1. Forza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Typo: it doesn't mean that the stats *are* useless 😳

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      53% is Aguero's FPL goal Involvement. Just double checked. When he has been on the pitch he has either scored or got the FPL assist for 53% of man City's goals.

  9. Clay Davis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Where's KDB on that list?

    I'm sorry but you can't tell me Fleck is a better option than KDB

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      One player from each team

      1. Clay Davis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Indeed. And there is the flaw!

      2. dekikide
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Oh, I was wondering if it was possible for KDB, and Mane to be below all those players.. I need to read more thoroughly 😀 ..

        1. Jarvish Scott Talent
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Yeah - I wouldn't recommend getting Shelvey over Mane 😀

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      KDB has a 41% FPL goal Involvement, second to only Aguero for Man City. So he's an excellent option. Much better than Fleck because as I mentioned there's no point being the talisman of a low scoring team.

  10. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    I wonder what the RMT tool did..

  11. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    In the end subconciously we always weigh fixtures vs form and form is team form + talisman form.
    For example you will feel sad if Mahrez gets you 8pts from two assists in a 6-0 crushing but feel extraordinarily happy if Richarlison (same price category) gets you 8 in a 1-0 win.
    You feel, you should have had Sterling for his Hattrick if you had Mahrez in your team but you wouldnt think that way, if you had had Richarlison and avoided City assets, despite it actually making no difference in Points.

    I am saying: the Talisman thing is more a feel good thing than actually more points.

    If i saw 4-0 spurs, i wasnt happy because i had Son but my rivals had Alli, so i was worried by that result.
    When i saw 5-0 Villa and had McGinn at the time (when Grealish wasnt a thing) i was just looking happily dorward to collect my differential Points (albeit there werent any).

    Its a feeling thing and luckily we dont just play by those rules otherwise we wouldnt have Mane, KDB, DCL, Traore, Pepe (i am kidding)

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Interesting point of view definitely. Thanks for taking the time to read the article and respond!

  12. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Thanks for this Virg.
    Would be nice if Community articles got more attention/promotion.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Cheers mate.

    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Feedback raised so many times by multiple people yet continuously ignored.

    3. RichP_LFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      47 mins ago

      Great shout

    4. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Community article promotion is tricky and I think largely misunderstood.

      Many of the options that people have suggested are just not feasible!

      Of course, I'd love to hear more ways we could make these easier to see - we already have a few in the works but looking for more all the time.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Didn't Joe (when he looked after the community stuff) used to tweet out from the official FFScout Twitter account when a community article went live? That could help especially on slow news days like today.

        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I wasn't on Twitter then, so can't say!

          We do tweets for some CAs but the problem is that if I'm editing them I can't tweet it - because I don't have access to that account!

          In general, if I get @'d I'll either mention it to Geoff or RT from my account.

          I'd love to have a way where if people submit and article they have an option of including their Twitter @ in a separate box just so it's a little easier.

  13. Werkself - A Whole Lawro B*…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    "Jay Egersdorff famously once said “FPL is a game of probability”. "  

    And, most profoundly, "Baines - never captain, never bench".   And the people bowed and prayed.

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      He also said "pay me money for some average advice you gullible fools" - that may be a slight misquote.

      1. Werkself - A Whole Lawro B*…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        And it was so.

    2. Here Comes The Son ★
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Slight tangent but I do think people over-estimate the amount of luck required to be successful on FPL. Probably to make themselves feel better when having a shocking season. Many managers consistently get into the top 10k every year. If luck was as big of a factor as people make out, then you'd expect a much bigger variance in OR each year. 10k one year, 2.2m the next, 400k the next etc.

      A lot of luck is without doubt needed to win the whole thing... but playing your cards right will get you in the top 20k most seasons.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        You're absolutely right. Luck is a massive factor. Look at what happened to Mane triple captainers this season.

  14. Pigeon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Who do I downgrade here for Jimenez?

    KDB, Son or Ricardo?

  15. Annie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Aguero has 20 attacking returns, how is his goal involvement so high?

    1. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Missed games I guess?

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      FPL Goal Involvement only takes into account the games the player played in ... Not the total games Man City have played.

      1. Annie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks

  16. Catenaccio FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    I think that we ignore the fact that sports are a non-linear event, specially football which is played in a large pitch with 22 players,
    ιs the absolute chaotic sport event. If you add to that, the fact that PL is the most competitive league in the world, then every analysis based on stats for a short amount of period is destined to fail.

    As other posters have mentioned fixture difficulty is not taken into account and that is a huge problem. A stat that would be helpful is how a certain player has performed against similar ranking teams.

    Another factor is that you never know when the form of a team or a specific player will suddenly change so we can get ahead of the curve and gain in rankings.

    Don't get me wrong, of course we increase our probabilities of getting it right but no way we can 'crack' FPL by looking only at certain stats.

    We don't need stats to understand that Aguero is able to smash every defense when is healthy or that KdB is the assists king and vital to the way Man City play.

    Probably a neural network (AI) and advanced predictions models that are fed with a large amount of inputs can do a better job but again there will never be any guarantee of absolute success.
    Betting companies use such models to determine the odds given and make sure the house always wins.

    For me the only thing that can help you is watch as many matches or extended highlights as you can and observe the energy and the effort players put on the pitch. Stats are just supplementary.

    1. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      And still even bookies lose money to the best analysts and have to restrict their bets and change odds. Creating a good model is challenging, we do tend to disagree with RMT-tool. Form and injuries are difficult to predict, sometimes underlying stats cheat, sometimes not.

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Fair point, well made.

      Stats are a massive time saving device for people who can't watch 10 ninety minute games each week. They also aggregate and keep an exact record of important actions on the pitch over time, which you may not be doing as the weeks go by and you watch match after match.

  17. BNMC
    50 mins ago

    Could Alli fall in price tonight?

  18. El Fenomeno R9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Hmm...

    When asked whether he is the best coach in football, Guardiola said, via Sky Sports: "I was."

    He continued: "Listen, what is the best coach in the world? I never felt I was the best, never in my life.

    "When I won six titles in a row at Barcelona, and won trebles, I never felt that. I won because I had extraordinary players in the big clubs.

    "There are incredible managers, they don't have these players, they don't have these big clubs. Give me a team that is not like Manchester City, I am not going to win."

  19. Pakse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Firstly, really enjoyed the article and the innovative thinking. Great talisman theory idea, and like linking team goals to GI.
    When you do a follow-up article on this (which I hope you do), I would be very interested
    - in value (which is the main thing for me), Jimi and Ings look much better value than Son/Auba on your table.
    - some teams have multiple talismans - Mane/Salah, KDB/Kun etc, it would be nice to not limit to x1 player per team.
    - how is time played factored in. Aguero on 17.1, but only playing half the minutes since GW10 of Vardy on 13.4 is important for a tailsman
    Great article and look forwards to the next one.

