Dugout Discussion February 16

Mings missing for Villa as Davies replaces Tanganga in Spurs left-back role

1,012 Comments
First-choice centre-back Tyrone Mings (£4.5m) is missing for Aston Villa as they host Spurs in their Gameweek 26 fixture.

The former Bournemouth man, who reportedly has tonsilitis, has been a key member of Dean Smith’s defence this season so his absence could mean good things for Spurs attackers.

“(Mings) is a massive presence in the dressing room. I hope his tonsils are feeling better. We have some good players waiting to step in who can do a job. We have complete faith in Kortney and Bjorn.” – John McGinn, on Sky Sports

The Villa manager has retained faith with the 3-4-3 system though, choosing Kortney Hause (£4.4m), Bjorn Engels (£4.4m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.3m) in the three-man defence.

Matt Targett (£4.4m) and Frédéric Guilbert (£4.4m) are the wing-backs while Jack Grealish (£6.7m) and Anwar El Ghazi (£5.5m) flank Mbwana Samatta (£6.0m) in the front-three.

Meanwhile, Son Heung-min (£10.0m) looks set for a central role again as Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m) takes up a left attacking midfield spot.

Ben Davies (£5.3m) is back in the Spurs side for the first time since November, which means Japhet Tanganga (£4.1m) drops to the bench.

Aston Villa XI: Reina; Hause, Engels, Konsa; Targett, D Luiz, Drinkwater, Guilbert; Grealish, Samatta, El Ghazi.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; B Davies, D Sánchez, Alderweireld, Aurier; Dier, Winks; Bergwijn, Alli, Moura; Son.

  1. Sid1891
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Can’t believe it
    Just turning off the blog and !
    B00m

  2. nerd_is_the_werd
      just now

      YES SON!!!!
      YEEAH!!!!!
      SOOOOOON!!!!

    • Hy liverpool
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sooooonnnnnyyyyyyyy

    • FPLGraham
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      How scaldy can you get

    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No Tanganga

    • Green Arrow
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Sonnnnnnn myml mannnnn

    • Superballzzz
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Woooooooooo

    • Zladan
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Vertonghen coming on

    • KAPTAIN KANTWELL
      • 3 Years
      just now

      OMG YES

    • Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Lucky Son owners.

      I’ll be joining you!

    • Jullepuu
        just now

        Salah C and Son vc..mixed feelings

