Mings missing for Villa as Davies replaces Tanganga in Spurs left-back role

First-choice centre-back Tyrone Mings (£4.5m) is missing for Aston Villa as they host Spurs in their Gameweek 26 fixture.
The former Bournemouth man, who reportedly has tonsilitis, has been a key member of Dean Smith’s defence this season so his absence could mean good things for Spurs attackers.
“(Mings) is a massive presence in the dressing room. I hope his tonsils are feeling better. We have some good players waiting to step in who can do a job. We have complete faith in Kortney and Bjorn.” – John McGinn, on Sky Sports
The Villa manager has retained faith with the 3-4-3 system though, choosing Kortney Hause (£4.4m), Bjorn Engels (£4.4m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.3m) in the three-man defence.
Matt Targett (£4.4m) and Frédéric Guilbert (£4.4m) are the wing-backs while Jack Grealish (£6.7m) and Anwar El Ghazi (£5.5m) flank Mbwana Samatta (£6.0m) in the front-three.
Meanwhile, Son Heung-min (£10.0m) looks set for a central role again as Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m) takes up a left attacking midfield spot.
Ben Davies (£5.3m) is back in the Spurs side for the first time since November, which means Japhet Tanganga (£4.1m) drops to the bench.
Aston Villa XI: Reina; Hause, Engels, Konsa; Targett, D Luiz, Drinkwater, Guilbert; Grealish, Samatta, El Ghazi.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; B Davies, D Sánchez, Alderweireld, Aurier; Dier, Winks; Bergwijn, Alli, Moura; Son.
