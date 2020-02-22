Barnes and Pérez benched as Leicester host Man City

Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) and Ayoze Pérez (£6.2m) both find themselves among the Leicester City substitutes as Manchester City come to the King Power Stadium.
Their benchings certainly come as a surprise considering their recent form and run of starts in the team.
Barnes misses out on a place in the starting XI for the first time since Gameweek 21, while Pérez has been present since Gameweek 17.
Brendan Rodgers has gone with a different shape to usual considering the stature of Leicester’s Gameweek 27 opponents.
He has gone with a back-five featuring Christian Fuchs (£4.2m), Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.0m) and Jonny Evans (£5.2m) in the middle and flanked by Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) and Ricardo Pereira (£6.3m).
James Maddison (£7.4m), Youri Tielemans (£6.2m) and Dennis Preat (£5.3m) will form a central midfield trio behind Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m).
Meanwhile, the key Manchester City options are all in place with Sergio Aguero (£12.0m) leading the line and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) joined by Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) in midfield.
The Algerian comes into the side for Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) while Fernandinho (£5.2m) replaces Nicolas Otamendi (£5.0m) and Ilkay Gündogan (£5.2m) takes David Silva‘s (£7.4m) place.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Fuchs, Söyüncü, Evans, R Pereira; Maddison, Tielemans, Praet; Vardy, Iheanacho.
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Mendy, Fernandinho, Laporte, Walker; Roridgo, Gündogan; B Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez; Aguero.
Become a Member and access our data
Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
13 mins ago
Vardy has wrecked my season. Punishing me when I didn't have him and punishing me when I do have him. Absolute troll.