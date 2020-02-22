Barnes and Pérez benched as Leicester host Man City

Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) and Ayoze Pérez (£6.2m) both find themselves among the Leicester City substitutes as Manchester City come to the King Power Stadium.

Their benchings certainly come as a surprise considering their recent form and run of starts in the team.

Barnes misses out on a place in the starting XI for the first time since Gameweek 21, while Pérez has been present since Gameweek 17.

Brendan Rodgers has gone with a different shape to usual considering the stature of Leicester’s Gameweek 27 opponents.

He has gone with a back-five featuring Christian Fuchs (£4.2m), Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.0m) and Jonny Evans (£5.2m) in the middle and flanked by Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) and Ricardo Pereira (£6.3m).

James Maddison (£7.4m), Youri Tielemans (£6.2m) and Dennis Preat (£5.3m) will form a central midfield trio behind Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m).

Meanwhile, the key Manchester City options are all in place with Sergio Aguero (£12.0m) leading the line and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) joined by Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) in midfield.

The Algerian comes into the side for Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) while Fernandinho (£5.2m) replaces Nicolas Otamendi (£5.0m) and Ilkay Gündogan (£5.2m) takes David Silva‘s (£7.4m) place.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Fuchs, Söyüncü, Evans, R Pereira; Maddison, Tielemans, Praet; Vardy, Iheanacho.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Mendy, Fernandinho, Laporte, Walker; Roridgo, Gündogan; B Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez; Aguero.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT