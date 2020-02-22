1170
Dugout Discussion February 22

Barnes and Pérez benched as Leicester host Man City

1,170 Comments
Share

Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) and Ayoze Pérez (£6.2m) both find themselves among the Leicester City substitutes as Manchester City come to the King Power Stadium.

Their benchings certainly come as a surprise considering their recent form and run of starts in the team.

Barnes misses out on a place in the starting XI for the first time since Gameweek 21, while Pérez has been present since Gameweek 17.

Brendan Rodgers has gone with a different shape to usual considering the stature of Leicester’s Gameweek 27 opponents.

He has gone with a back-five featuring Christian Fuchs (£4.2m), Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.0m) and Jonny Evans (£5.2m) in the middle and flanked by Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) and Ricardo Pereira (£6.3m).

James Maddison (£7.4m), Youri Tielemans (£6.2m) and Dennis Preat (£5.3m) will form a central midfield trio behind Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m).

Meanwhile, the key Manchester City options are all in place with Sergio Aguero (£12.0m) leading the line and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) joined by Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) in midfield.

The Algerian comes into the side for Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) while Fernandinho (£5.2m) replaces Nicolas Otamendi (£5.0m) and Ilkay Gündogan (£5.2m) takes David Silva‘s (£7.4m) place.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Fuchs, Söyüncü, Evans, R Pereira; Maddison, Tielemans, Praet; Vardy, Iheanacho.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Mendy, Fernandinho, Laporte, Walker; Roridgo, Gündogan; B Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez; Aguero.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,170 Comments Post a Comment
  1. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Vardy has wrecked my season. Punishing me when I didn't have him and punishing me when I do have him. Absolute troll.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KUN
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Still top scorer lol

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah.

      He needs to haul next week or definitely time to ship him out.

      Open Controls
    3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Norwich and Villa. You have to keep for them now

      Open Controls
  2. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    16 from 6. Truly desperate times.

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Above Top 10k average with same number of players played

      Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Same score. Not fussed though. Anything above 10k avg is good

      Open Controls
  3. KAPTAIN KUN
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    McCarthy BAP I suppose a small silver lining so far this week.

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I've benched that silver lining 😀

      Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Bench next game KDB, Mahrez, Lundy.

    Correct to keep Mahrez & KDB?

    Need a Lundy replacement upto 4.7, already have triple Wolves?

    Open Controls
    1. Bookkeeper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Mahrez is huge rotation risk.

      Open Controls
    2. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Im going to sell Mahrez

      Open Controls
  5. Amey
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Leicester next fixtures calls for an attacking double up.
    Fleck to Barnes anyone 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Thinking the same move mate. GL

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Nice 🙂

        Open Controls
  6. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Usual pattern. Crud Saturday followed by pool saving us.

    Open Controls
  7. svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Someone said "imagine owning Aguero for the last three GWs." Here my story on my Tinkerman season:

    I bought him after his 1 minute cameo in GW18 and owned him 19-21 before I sold. Rotation and red cards offer no stability.

    Got him back for the last three GWs.

    Did the same with KdB. Had him from 3 to 15. Sold before 16 because City was out of form. Got him back in 21.

    Also sold Pope before the tough fixtures in which he post back to back double digits. Now back in the team.

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Kindly sell Pope in GW 31 😛
      I need his points

      Open Controls
      1. svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Will do. You'll have to wire the money to my account first.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Ha ha
          No offense 🙂
          Hopefully your luck improve now

          Open Controls
  8. HashAttack
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Lost 100k sales value on Aguero last night too - ****!

    Open Controls
  9. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/02/22/how-many-inactive-players-do-top-10k-fpl-bosses-have-for-blank-gameweek-28/

    Open Controls
  10. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    just now

    2FT 0.1 ITB
    what to do with Kun and blankers?
    Henderson
    TAA Gomez Cahill
    (S)alah KDB B.Fernandes Adama
    Kun Jiminez Ings

    Bench:McCarthy,Fleck,B.Williams,Lascelles..

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.