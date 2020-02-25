Vote in the Blank Gameweek 28 captain poll

Liverpool options dominate the captain poll once again as Blank Gameweek 28 rolls around.

You can now cast your vote below or on the sidebar of the website.

Fresh from scoring in the 3-2 win over West Ham, Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) has raced into another early lead, already earning the support of 44.6%.

Upcoming opponents Watford have let their guard down a little since the new-manager-bounce of Nigel Pearson wore off.

In their last four matches, the Hornets have conceded at least two goals on three occasions, while Liverpool and Salah are in the scoring mood.

The Egyptian has found the net four times since Gameweek 24, more than any of his colleagues.

However, Sadio Mané (£12.3m), who netted against West Ham and could have scored a double-figure haul were it not for VAR, is also in the armband discussion.

The Senegalese international has more away goals in the league than Salah this season and has registered back-to-back strikes since returning from injury in Gameweek 26.

That has earned Mané 12.1% backing in the captain poll, good enough for third place so far.

However, Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) is the man to take up second place so far, as Leicester prepare to face Norwich.

Admittedly, the centre-forward has now blanked in each of his last five matches, but his backers appear to be encouraged by the prospect of the Canaries’ defence.

Despite some recent improvements Daniel Farke’s men were brushed aside 3-0 by Wolves in Gameweek 27, suggesting they could be just as obliging against Leicester.

Interesting differentials at this point include Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m), who still hasn’t blanked in a league match he started since Gameweek 13, while Harvey Barnes (£6.0m), despite his Gameweek 27 benching, could be the most likely to score for Leicester at Carrow Road.

