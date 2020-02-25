147
Captain Poll February 25

Vote in the Blank Gameweek 28 captain poll

147 Comments
Liverpool options dominate the captain poll once again as Blank Gameweek 28 rolls around.

Fresh from scoring in the 3-2 win over West Ham, Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) has raced into another early lead, already earning the support of 44.6%.

Upcoming opponents Watford have let their guard down a little since the new-manager-bounce of Nigel Pearson wore off.

In their last four matches, the Hornets have conceded at least two goals on three occasions, while Liverpool and Salah are in the scoring mood.

The Egyptian has found the net four times since Gameweek 24, more than any of his colleagues.

However, Sadio Mané (£12.3m), who netted against West Ham and could have scored a double-figure haul were it not for VAR, is also in the armband discussion.

The Senegalese international has more away goals in the league than Salah this season and has registered back-to-back strikes since returning from injury in Gameweek 26.

That has earned Mané 12.1% backing in the captain poll, good enough for third place so far.

However, Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) is the man to take up second place so far, as Leicester prepare to face Norwich.

Admittedly, the centre-forward has now blanked in each of his last five matches, but his backers appear to be encouraged by the prospect of the Canaries’ defence.

Despite some recent improvements Daniel Farke’s men were brushed aside 3-0 by Wolves in Gameweek 27, suggesting they could be just as obliging against Leicester.

Interesting differentials at this point include Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m), who still hasn’t blanked in a league match he started since Gameweek 13, while Harvey Barnes (£6.0m), despite his Gameweek 27 benching, could be the most likely to score for Leicester at Carrow Road.

  1. germanyozil10
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Double Lei def is good idea or not?
    Good fixtures and diffiential

    McCarthy (Button)
    TAA Saiss Soy xxx (Taylor)
    Salah Mane KDB (xxx) (D.Luiz)
    Vardy Jimenez Ings

    0.0 ITB

    A) Stephens + H.Barnes
    B) Chilwell + Cantwell

    A or B or other option?

    Thank you

    1. MaticMVP
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      A imo.

    2. FeverPitch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  2. MaticMVP
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Henderson to Mccarthy? That leaves me with enough £ to upgrade Lundstram and Traore to Stevens/Baldock and Barnes/Mount in the next GWs.

    1. ZakyJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I was looking at this last week but went Pope. I don't trust Southampton despite their cleaner against AV

      1. MaticMVP
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I have C.Taylor for that Burnley cover.

  3. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Really tempted to cap TAA this GW.

    1. Just bleed
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Hasnt blank since gw 13. Probability theory says hi haha

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Gambler's fallacy say hi back

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          *says

    2. JJeyy
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Vardy

    3. BNMC
        just now

        I did it this week. No regrets.

    4. Bavarian
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Sorry Chelsea fans, but Bayern for the win tonight...

      1. MaticMVP
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Not really surprising if that happens? No Kante or Pulisic for Chelsea.

        1. Bavarian
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          and no Matthaus for Bayern 🙂

          1. MaticMVP
            • 1 Year
            just now

            As in Lotthar?

        2. st4rty
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          It's a shame we're a better side without Kante, then.

          1. Bavarian
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            hahah exactly

          2. MaticMVP
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            He would still be a very important player for match like this, wouldn't he?

            But can't look past that Bayern team anyways.

            1. Bavarian
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              sure he is, and Bayern has to benefit from it...

              1. MaticMVP
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Why so salty :/? I'm picking Bayern either way, they are the better team.

                1. Bavarian
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Hopefully it will be a good game...

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        revenge for 2012

        1. Bavarian
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I expect a 1-2 win for Bayern

    5. Tmel
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Best option out of:

      1) Barnes
      2) McNeil
      3) Armstrong
      4) Mount

      1. Brooksy86
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        1

      2. fakelund
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Barnes

      3. Pukki Party
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mount

    6. Gommy
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Who to bench?

      Saiss (tot)
      Cantwell (LEI)

      Thanks,

      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Saiss

        1. Gommy
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Thanks

    7. ZakyJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bottommed!

      Pope (Button)
      TAA / Robbo/ Stephens / Lascelles / Williams*
      Salah / Martial / Hayden* (KDB / Grealish)
      Jimi / DCL (Auba)

      1.4ITB 2FT

      Is Boly best option under 5mil?

      If so Auba & Williams to Vardy & Boly, right? Means I'll start Vardy and Boly over Hayden and Williams. Can even get back Auba next week if I want to

      Anything better you can think of?

      Appreciate all comments

      1. MaticMVP
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeah looks good that, Williams is still not nailed on and Shaw has started to look decent in recent matches.

    8. fakelund
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bench one this week:
      a) Boly (TOT a)
      b) Lascelles (BUR h)
      c) Bertrand (WHU a)

      1. Hot Toddy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        B

    9. Salt'N'Pepe
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes or No:

      Lundstram + Fleck -> Periera + Barnes (2FT)

      GW28 28 Team:

      Ryan
      TAA VVD Robertson Dunk Periera
      Martial Barnes Traore
      Ings Jiminez

      1. MaticMVP
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yes.

    10. JJeyy
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bruno or Richarlison?
      Seems close

      1. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Bruno. Feel the rush 😉

    11. Lignja
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      2ft 0.1m

      Pope
      Taa, Robertson, Rico, Lascales, Lundstram*
      Salah, Kdb*, Traore, Grealish*, Dendoker
      Auba*, Vardy, Ings

      Will keep Auba, Kdb, want to sell Lundsteam, Grealish(no value on him), and maybe Traore(not nailed and everyone have him)

      A. Grealish, Lundstram --- Boly, Barnes
      B. Grelish, Lundstram --- Boly, Mount
      C. Grealish, Traore --- Barnes, Mount (play Dendoker)
      D. Grealiah, Traore, Lundstram --- Boly, Mount, Barnes -4

      On D atm

    12. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sell Grealish or Traore?

    13. Brooksy86
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Best mid for under £4.8m?

      Still on Cantwell but is Saka better long term? On a WC.

    14. jnglizt
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Current team for the blank GW, 2 FT & 0 itb. Any thoughts?

      McCarthy
      TAA Boly Taylor Soy
      Mane Salah Cantwell
      Maupay Ings Vardy

      Dubravka Cathcart Grealish* KDB*

      Was thinking Grealish > Barnes so I don't have to play Cantwell, but wondering if it might be a mistake long-term to lose Grealish...

    15. King Kohli
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Points prediction for Bruno in the next 3?

      A. eve
      b. MCI
      C. tot

