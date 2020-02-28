14
Community February 28

FPL – Best Chip Strategy for the Blank and Double Gameweeks

14 Comments
Chip season is officially upon us! For a lot of Fantasy Premier League managers it’s their favourite time of the year, when spreadsheets are cracked open and planning hits full force.

While many double and blank fixtures have yet to be formally announced, it’s looking like Gameweek 31 will be a big blank Gameweek. Gameweek 34 will have a cocktail of doubles, blanks and single fixtures, and Gameweek 37 will be the big double.

Lots of managers within the FPL community, including Ben Crellin are discussing the best chip strategy with one of the most popular being the following:

  • Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 31.
  • Wildcard in Gameweek 36.
  • Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 37.
  • Use free transfers to prepare for Double Gameweek 34.

For those who Free Hit in Gameweek 31, it’s looking like it won’t be easy to play a Wildcard in Gameweek 32 or 33, and create a team that is well set up for double Gameweeks 34 AND 37.

This is because only four teams can possibly have a double in both Gameweek 34 and Gameweek 37, and it is looking highly unlikely that this will happen for these four teams. Therefore it appears that we are going to need two very bespoke teams, one for double Gameweek 34 and another one for double Gameweek 37.

With this in mind, I am proposing the trademarked “FPL Virgin Chip Strategy“, which is as follows:

  • Get through Gameweek 31 by any means possible.
  • Wildcard in Gameweek 33, then Bench Boost in Gameweek 34.
  • Free Hit in Gameweek 37.

At the moment, Gameweek 31 has four teams in action (Burnley, Bournemouth, Watford and Wolves) with a decent chance of Everton and Norwich being added. Some people are worried that Gameweek 31 could be a wasteland with just a handful of poor quality fixtures. We seem to have these fears every season and they never materialise thanks to the usual FA Cup banana skins. Even if the worst does happen, is it really worth using a precious chip on a barren fixture list with limited points potential? And if the likes of Liverpool beat Chelsea in the FA Cup and more teams do come into play in Gameweek 31, it then becomes easier to prepare for this blank with your current team and by using free transfers. Either way, come hell or high water, I’m not using a Free Hit to get through Gameweek 31.

By using my Wildcard in Gameweek 33, Bench Boosting in Gameweek 34 and Free Hitting directly into Gameweek 37, it gives me those two highly bespoke teams that will be needed for the two distinct doubles. The bone of contention here is why play the free hit in 37 and not 34, and there are a few reasons for this:

Firstly, Gameweek 37 is so close to the end of the season that it will be very difficult to know in advance which teams have something to play for and which matches will be dead rubber games. The penultimate game of the season is a rotation minefield with youngsters being blooded, fringe players being given a run out and multiple teams marooned in a fixed position in the league table. It is going to be problematic to predict even two weeks in advance which 15 players are highly likely to play twice in quick succession. To have any chance of this, you need the flexibility to be able to customise your team and make unlimited transfers going right into the last minute of the Gameweek 37 deadline. Also, in the second-to-last game of the season, it will be a much easier task to find 11 players with a double Gamweek for the Free Hit, than it will be finding 15 for a Bench Boost.

Secondly, by playing your Wildcard in Gameweek 36, as stipulated in the popular chip strategy,  it gives you just two Gameweeks to get the benefit of your Wildcard. Playing your Wildcard in Gameweek 33 or even sooner means you set your team up for double Gameweek 34 and have more Gameweeks to benefit from your refreshed team. This tackles one of the most common criticisms of the strategy where you Wildcard in Gameweek 36 and Bench Boost in Gameweek 37.

There you have it. That’s the “FPL Virgin Chip Strategy”. What it boils down to is your FPL team will need two different teams for two different doubles, and by using a Wildcard and a Free Hit just prior to both doubles, you get the two highly tailored teams that you will need. Will this chip strategy catch on and be the go-to strategy for the 2019/20 season? Only time will tell!

14 Comments Post a Comment
  1. andy85wsm
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Thanks for this.

    Definitely think there will be a bit of variation with how chips are played this year, especially if Liverpool beat Chelsea.

    I'm hoping to save my Free Hit for a double instead of Gameweek 31 but it really depends (obviously don't have my Wildcard). Will know more next week once the FA Cup fixtures are done.

    1. kamdaraji
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Hi Andy. Enjoy your videos so thanks for those. Congrats on your bench boost! Must be annoying to finish 1 little point away from a ton though!

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Thank you for publishing this article, Andy - I appreciate it.

      Congratulations on your bench boost BTW. Took a lot of minerals to back Burnley and do what you did.

  2. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Thanks Virg.
    Would be nice if Community Articles got a bit more promotion/love

    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      We agree, it's in the works.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Under Joe, the FFS Twitter account used to give community articles a tweet to promote them .... Any chance?

      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Excellent to hear

  3. Pep Pig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    I like your plan FPL V, I do like the idea and every chance I'd do this myself.
    Currently feeling very relaxed about the chip strategy this season

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Cheers Pep. Me too. I'm definitely waiting for all the information before 100% committing to anything but I've always had a soft spot for 2 bespoke teams for each double.

  4. Joburger
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Nice article. For those of you that still have all of your chips, when are you planning on playing your Triple Captain chip?

  5. Jerryblock
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    And what would you do if you still had all your chips including the TC!!?

  6. bencaraway
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    I guess the answer is at the moment, we don't know.

    Building a transfer strategy now (before we know how fixtures will pan out) to get through GW31 is something I don't want to do. I'm expecting to use FH in GW31, and even if the fixtures are few and not great, there will be points to be scored. If have a best of breed team of 11 out in GW31 vs my fellow FPL managers scraping 4-6 randoms together, I think I can outscore them by maybe 20-40+ points, which could make a huge swing in OR. There are some great fixtures in GW29 and 30 (Arsenal, Leicester, possible double Man City come to mind), and I don't want to compromise GW 28-30 transfers to navigate 31. Yes I have some Wolves players, but do I really want to transfer in Burnley, Watford and Bournemouth assets in now? Seriously!

    I can't honestly think of a better time to use FH.

    Hindsight may make an ass of me, but in the absence of this...

  7. rozzer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    really useful food for thought! I like this strategy, thanks FPL Virgin

  8. Lord Heskey
    • 2 Years
    just now

    This was my plan from the moment we started to have some info about the doubles, i think its the best way to navigate through the doubles & blanks, currently i’m setting my team with free transfers to field 8 players in 31 then WC in 32 BB in 34 FH in 37 and the TC saved for the final GW of the season, currently in 10K hope this strategy gets me closer to 1K

