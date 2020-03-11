233
Pro Pundits - Andy March 11

Should I use my FPL Free Hit chip for Blank Gameweek 31 or hold onto it for later?

233 Comments
With only my Free Hit chip left to use on my Fantasy Premier League team, planning is in some ways a bit easier as there’s no concerns about whether to Bench Boost or Triple Captain in a Double Gameweek or when to plan to Wildcard.

On the other hand, I have to think about how I’m going to manage the rest of the season, especially with no Wildcard.

I want to use this article to talk about whether saving the Free Hit for a Double Gameweek is the ideal scenario, or whether it should be used in Blank Gameweek 31 and my thoughts on both scenarios.

As with any chip strategy, it will be dependent on your own team and how many chips you have left, but hopefully, you can take something from this either way.

In order to provide context to my thoughts, here’s my current situation:

andys-gw30-article

I’m not counting Adama Traoré (£5.8m) as a Blank Gameweek 31 option any longer given the uncertainty of starts.

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m)
  • Willy Boly (£4.8m)
  • Charlie Taylor (£4.3m)
  • Mohamed Salah (£12.7m)
  • Dwight McNeil (£6.0m)
  • Raúl Jiménez (£8.0m)

With two four-point hits over the next two Gameweeks, I could potentially get to 10 players all playing in Gameweek 31 without using my Free Hit chip.

While they’re not set in stone it’s looking like potentially being:

  • Diogo Jota (£6.4m)
  • Sadio Mané (£12.4m)
  • Troy Deeney (£6.2m)
  • Ben Foster (£4.9m) or Nick Pope (£4.8m)

Is this enough to not Free Hit? Let’s find out…

Benefits of using Free Hit

First of all, the chip would allow me to get the “ideal” team for Blank Gameweek 31. While I’d have ten players in the scenario above I’d have Boly instead of someone like Matt Doherty (£6.2m) for example. I’d definitely be looking at the Irishman if I was Free Hitting.

The obvious benefit is completely ignoring the Blank Gameweek and solely focusing on getting players you want for the short and long-term.

An example of this is Marcos Alonso (£6.1m) who’s been in fine form recently and plays Aston Villa next. Saving the chip would mean he wouldn’t be on my radar until Gameweek 32 at the earliest.

The chip will also potentially straight away save you a certain amount of points. In my scenario I’d have to spend eight points to get 10 players. The Free Hit chip would save me eight points, plus the appearance points (you’d hope your player would get them at least!) of the additional players you could get, plus any returns they get as well.

So already you’re on potentially 10+ points, without even taking into account defensive and attacking returns.

Benefits of Saving Free Hit

Premium midfielders with appealing matches headline Gameweek 26 Scout Picks

There’s nothing to say you have to have 11 players being fielded in Gameweek 31. If you can get to eight or nine players without a hit and you’re happy with the quality you have, it could be worthwhile saving the chip for a later stage.

There are only eight teams and four matches to pick from so at some stage you’re likely to have attackers playing defenders and vice versa.

While we don’t know exactly how the Double Gameweeks will be scheduled, we do know there’s a good chance of a high amount of the fixtures being put into Gameweek 37.

That’s still eight Gameweeks away, and knowing how quickly things can change in FPL, we just can’t know for definite which players will still be in form, who will be fit, and which teams or even players will have something left to play for.

It’s one of the reasons I used my Bench Boost earlier rather than holding it without a Wildcard. I knew what the situation was for my team right now, I didn’t know how it will be looking several weeks down the line.

If I’m already close to fielding a team I’m happy enough with for Gameweek 31, is there a good reason to use a chip which could benefit me down the line?

If I have the Free Hit in my back pocket, essentially waiting for a rainy day it also means I’m not fixated on bringing in players based around whether they have a Double Gameweek or not later on in the season. I can just get who I need at the time, react to potential smaller Double Gameweeks, and when Gameweek 37 comes around I have the chip if I need it, and if it ends up working out that I don’t need it I have a backup plan which is to use it in Gameweek 38 for some potential big differential options.

You’ll be “stuck” with Blank Gameweek 31 players

One of the key concerns people have with saving the chip is bringing in players just for the Blank Gameweek which you’d then be “stuck” with.

I don’t think there’s much need to discuss Liverpool here as they’re great to own, and most FPL managers likely aren’t concerned with holding Jiménez and a Wolves defender.

Jota has looked in good form recently and I’m not letting a blank against Brighton (home) put me off just yet. There are Europa League fixtures to think about of course, but with Aston Villa (away) straight after the Blank, I’m happy to hold him in the short term.

Deeney and Ismaïla Sarr (£6.3m) have both flourished under Nigel Pearson. Following the Blank Gameweek they have Southampton, Norwich and Newcastle United at home in the following four Gameweeks. These are great fixtures for a team fighting for their Premier League place.

Players like Taylor can be held in squads with little worry as they just enable money to be spent elsewhere.

If you’re going for a full XI then it may leave some slots free for players you potentially don’t want to hold long-term, and this would be worth considering when weighing up your options, as to how many transfers you might have to use after Gameweek 31 to change your squad up again.

Conclusion

I think there are good arguments for both using it and saving it. After writing this I’m still siding with saving it, mostly due to the fact my squad is in good shape and I have all the details for the Blank Gameweek already.

I still don’t feel like I have enough info for the Double Gameweeks and having a Free Hit chip in my back pocket could really help with that.

I’ll also be in a position at the end of the season to know just how different my Double Gameweek side needs to be to get that last boost up the ranks. With lots of big teams having Double Gameweek fixtures there could be lost of potential for points there from players I may not already have in my team.

Although there’s a bit more to it, it feels like a couple of extra players from Wolves, Burnley or Watford for one game. Or picking my ideal 11 players all playing twice. I know which sounds more fun…

Ultimately there will be countless hours spent thinking about this, and probably for marginal gains. Would we take FPL any other way?

  1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 3 mins ago

    I think i'll save my transfers right up till deadline this week. I feel more matches will be called off. Hope i'm wrong though.

    Open Controls
    1. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 53 mins ago

      More matches will be cancelled, unless they play behind closed doors.

      Open Controls
      1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 48 mins ago

        There is that of course, agreed. But I think the issues is the players. The good news is that figures from China are showing significant improvement after quarantine. My guess is, for the sake of a couple of weeks of FPL postponement, everything will be back on and in terms of FPL, it will be amazing, DGW galore! I hope anyway!

        Open Controls
        1. Burger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 46 mins ago

          There is no way the UK has the ability to enforce quarantining the way the Chinese have, good luck controlling it here.

          Open Controls
          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 44 mins ago

            I want a refund on my ‘keep calm and carry on’ merchandise

            Open Controls
            1. Burger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 44 mins ago

              This is the biggest issue I picked up today 😆

              Open Controls
              1. HamezMace
                • 5 Years
                6 hours, 41 mins ago

                I’m bringing the real talking points to the table

                Open Controls
                1. Burger
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  6 hours, 33 mins ago

                  At least someone is finally opening up and tackling the real problems. Bravo buddy 😎

                  Open Controls
            2. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              6 hours, 42 mins ago

              Brilliant, lmao!

              Open Controls
    2. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 49 mins ago

      Brighton v Arsenal has to be at risk for sure. You also wonder about West Ham v Wolves given that West Ham just played Arsenal at weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 47 mins ago

        Well, the Arsenal 14 day finishes tomorrow or the day after I believe. So, if any Arsenal player tests positive, then yes, Wham will be off. Brighton too maybe.

        Open Controls
        1. Burger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 45 mins ago

          Of course some people think quarantining should last 3 weeks, not 2....

          Open Controls
  2. TomSaints
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 1 min ago

    This is crazy =[ why on earth has the game been delayed

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/51829511

      Open Controls
  3. Mike82
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 1 min ago

    Want my -8 back, wouldn't have done it if no dgw, asterisk fpl

    Open Controls
    1. DOG GOD IT - KEANE 15
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 5 mins ago

      game could have been postponed to weather, luck is all part of FPL

      Open Controls
  4. JohnRoss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 1 min ago

    Could we see games in June?

    Open Controls
    1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      LOL

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 34 mins ago

        On European Championship maybe

        Open Controls
  5. Burger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 1 min ago

    With only KDB tonight, finally been promoted to casual 😀

    Open Controls
  6. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 hours ago

    Auba > firmino for free? Or get in Mane for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      Get Mane.

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 55 mins ago

        Auba grealish > mane Ayew? Cheers

        Open Controls
  7. Long ago I drew a walrus
    • 9 Years
    7 hours ago

    Dubravka injured for anyone who has him.

    Open Controls
    1. Wally banter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      hope taylor comes in... some positive news then

      Open Controls
    2. Louis Van Gaalstones
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 30 mins ago

      Hahaha amazing, more good news this morning, seasons collapsing

      Open Controls
  8. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 7 Years
    7 hours ago

    Hopefully this season will be postponed 😉
    Todays news are awesome !

    Open Controls
  9. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 59 mins ago

    Seriously feck everything

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      You are so emotional.

      Open Controls
      1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 25 mins ago

        And you must be a non dgwer

        Open Controls
        1. DOG GOD IT - KEANE 15
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 4 mins ago

          that's how the cards fall sometimes ... TC Mane in DGW24 was a disaster

          Open Controls
    2. abaalan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 31 mins ago

      Oh ffs last postponed game screwed me, then I get players in for this one and it gets cancelled. This season...what a joke

      Open Controls
  10. tucaoneo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 58 mins ago

    Apparently UEFA believes in the sho

    Open Controls
    1. tucaoneo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      * Apparently UEFA believes in the show must go on.

      https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/coronavirus-wolves-blast-uefa-decision-21671323

      Open Controls
  11. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 58 mins ago

    Champions league will be played tonight ?

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 50 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 49 mins ago

        But how ?

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 48 mins ago

          I dont know.

          I believe the season HAS to be suspended with immediately.
          This is complete madness.

          Open Controls
          1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 45 mins ago

            Not sure about the season, but a couple of game weeks to start with and assess the situation from there, in my opinion.

            Open Controls
            1. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              6 hours, 41 mins ago

              Yup thats what I meant. IB is coming up which helps. Gives them a a couple of weeks more.

              Open Controls
        2. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 hours, 45 mins ago

          PSG is being played behind closed doors.

          Liverpool and Atletico.are just tough bas*****.

          Open Controls
    2. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 49 mins ago

      Probably.
      Are/City off because of interaction between Arsenal players and a confirmed CV case.

      Open Controls
  12. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 57 mins ago

    Preparing myself for the 'fun guy' ML rival who has now gained about 20-30 pts on me to send his 'gloat text'

    Open Controls
  13. Ashers74
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 55 mins ago

    With the travel concerns- Is it possible that the international friendlies will be canned on the 28th March wknd freeing up a weekend to play domestic games? Closed doors? Etc .. could GW31 or even GW32 have fixtures added? Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      Good point.
      I’d be surprised if the friendlies go ahead.

      Open Controls
    2. Team Cruel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      No because not everyone is playing friendlies. 16 countries are playing Euro playoffs

      Open Controls
      1. Ashers74
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 25 mins ago

        Good point .. thanks ..

        Open Controls
      2. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Decision probably not made by then but there may not be a tournament to qualify for!

        Open Controls
  14. Blunder fc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 54 mins ago

    if arsenal players are in isolation for 14 days I presume theres no game this weekend either

    Open Controls
    1. Wally banter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      14 days finish by thursday they say, so unless noone is affected the game wont be postponed

      Open Controls
      1. Wally banter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 6 mins ago

        unless someone#

        Open Controls
    2. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      14 days from when they played Olympiacos.

      Brighton have already confirmed the game is scheduled to go ahead.

      Open Controls
    3. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      Apparently it’s still on.
      Isolation supposedly ends tomorrow.
      It’ll change if any Arsenal players have contracted the CV though.

      Open Controls
    4. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      It's back dated to the olypiakos game

      Open Controls
    5. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 5 mins ago

      Apparently the 14 days is up this Friday. Brighton FC have said the game will go ahead.

      Open Controls
    6. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      Ha, too slow.

      Open Controls
    7. El Magico5
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      This needs clearing up, if its on what players are in self isolation.

      Knackered my 31 plans a bit this news

      Open Controls
    8. Penang Sandman
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      They found out the Olimpiakos owner positive Covid yesterday.

      They just started isolation since then imo.

      For Brighton game, they can left all suspected players behind, which is sound silly now that I've said that

      Open Controls
  15. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 53 mins ago

    I think the worst thing is the loss of hope.
    There's always hope before a match, even if you're gw is going badly, that it can be turned around.
    Now we're robbed of even having that hope before a ball had been kicked

    Open Controls
    1. Wally banter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      oh chris is that you

      Open Controls
      1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 4 mins ago

        Yo mate

        Open Controls
  16. JohnRoss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 53 mins ago

    So, given that technically Liverpool have not yet enough points to secure the league, if the season is cancelled then Pool can't be awarded the title by default right? 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      We can keep hoping!

      😉

      Open Controls
    2. Penang Sandman
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      This is the dream scenario. Don't wash your hands fellow Brits

      Open Controls
    3. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      They’ll wait at least 2 games before cancelling the season 🙂

      Open Controls
  17. chrismoo75
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 52 mins ago

    My 2 transfers to get Auba in cost me 25 points grrrrr At least rival in ML used wildcard and got 3 city and 3 arsenal played in

    Open Controls
    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      Similar story - he's kryptonite in my team. Wish I still had Vardy tbh!

      Open Controls
    2. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 2 mins ago

      I think most dgwers have a similar story to tell.
      Onwards and downwards lads

      Open Controls
  18. SteveWOLF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 hours, 51 mins ago

    How many minutes for kdb v Burnley ?

    Kdb to Bruno for a hit ?

    Open Controls
    1. Wally banter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      probably will start as pep needs him running again before putting against RM

      Open Controls
    2. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      77

      Open Controls
    3. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Under 60, he just needs a run out before the cup games
      Basically like a racehorse barrier trial

      Open Controls
  19. Fast Eddie Felson
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 49 mins ago

    What are the chances of FPL giving back another wildcard due to the possible disruptions, I can remember a couple of seasons ago we were given one but that was due to FPL towers going down.
    Just a thought .... nothing to do with my pre WC team scoring 20 points more than WC.... honest 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. TOPCAT1960
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      If I can have 2 that would be ok

      Open Controls
    2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      6 hours ago

      Almost none

      Open Controls
    3. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours ago

      Less likely but wouldn't mind it.

      Open Controls
    4. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      Less than minimal I’d say.
      Wouldn’t be fair on those who still have WC really.
      Same with all chips.
      It’s really harsh on those who used TC/FH this week, but I don’t see a change.

      Open Controls
      1. Fast Eddie Felson
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 53 mins ago

        cheers for the replies , yes I guess there are so many awkward implications and complications for this to happen , this will affect a lot in the real game regarding how much delay this health issue will cause

        Open Controls
    5. Wally banter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 58 mins ago

      wont happen... there are people who used second wc in 20 and benefitted too...so it wont be justified

      Open Controls
    6. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      Hands up if you held on to Vardy for all his blanks then got Auba in for a hit this GW.

      At least my bench points are half decent.

      Open Controls
    7. DAZZ
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 49 mins ago

      No, it’s just a game of pure luck. Your just a part of the small majority who played a WC this week and got very unlucky simple as that

      Open Controls
    8. Miniboss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      Games would be cancelled due to weather conditions. No chance WC/other chips given back.

      Open Controls
  20. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 48 mins ago

    I'm trying to work out whether its actually worth planning carefully for gw30 or chip strategy. From here on in it could be reactive every step. Having a good vc and a playing bench (Inc keeper) is about as far as I can plan!

    Open Controls
  21. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 47 mins ago

    Auba TC worked out well. Cost me 6 points!

    Open Controls
    1. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      It’s least you doubled the Mane TC score!

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      Very unlucky mate. This is very harsh in those of us who got in DGW players for hits and used chips.
      Too much luck involved.

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        Yup just bad luck. Tbh wasnt expecting much from him today anyway after he blanked against whu.

        Open Controls
    3. Rolls-Royce
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      I didn't have any DGW players this week but if I were you I'd feel there is no point playing this game anymore. The fun is all but gone.

      Open Controls
  22. Rolls-Royce
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 42 mins ago

    Make sure to select captain and vice-captain form different teams from now on lads.

    Open Controls
    1. Le Bluff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Yeah, this. And from different matches too.

      Open Controls
  23. Bubz
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 42 mins ago

    Are Kdb cappers happy with the game being postponed? Any jammy vc points?

    Open Controls
    1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 15 mins ago

      There's loads with Salah VC and Lundy first sub lol
      I have Taylor 1pt 😎

      Open Controls
      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 12 mins ago

        Same Auba C, and Taylor coming on for KdB.
        60pts all out.

        Open Controls
      2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        My main ml rival is now getting Lundstram and his capt is moving to Salah. I'll be leapfrogged soon. Feels harsh!

        Open Controls
    2. DOG GOD IT - KEANE 15
      • 6 Years
      6 hours ago

      just the usual Grealish 2 pointer for me

      Open Controls
    3. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      2 points from Sarr, with Boly and Lascelles waiting with decent returns behind. Did get a extra 9 from Salah VC though and put me just outside top 500 OR so not complaining

      Open Controls
  24. Jet5605
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    So last minute transfers are the way to go? I hope the FPL servers are ready for the mayhem.

    So glad I have all my chips (bar TC which was used). It'll be DGW heaven and GW38 could be monstrous.

    Open Controls
  25. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 39 mins ago

    Saving transfers now has to be prioritised

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Got 2 of them.

      Open Controls
  26. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 39 mins ago

    Great.. made my transfers last night

    Open Controls
  27. FOO FIGHTER
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      So soon we will probably in for matches behind closed doors.

      Also no pre-match conferences etc?

      Probably no @FPLROCKSTAR news either...

      Open Controls
      1. Wally banter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 46 mins ago

        do you need anything more? im just tired of spending time for this stupid game and ending up in disappointment... ridiculos

        Open Controls
    • Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      Was going to free hit in 31.

      Not so sure now. Games potentially could be called off yet.

      Maybe wise to save it now.

      Open Controls
      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 44 mins ago

        The opposite could be true. Having a fh31 squad of 15 when say wolves gets called off could reap you a big win

        Open Controls
    • Utter Monday
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      The one thing you can be certain of is the rest of the season will be an fpl
      lottery. I’ll be wildcarding soon - strongest possible bench.

      Open Controls
    • Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      What if any Arsenal player is diagnosed with Coronavirus? All Arsenal matches in the next few weeks postponed? West Ham team put into quarantine? It would be interesting times in fpl...

      Open Controls
      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Yep - current advice is 14 days quarantine if you come into close contact with someone who has it. Coming into contact with someone who has had close contact with someone who has it doesn't get quarantined.

        Open Controls

