Take our Fantasy Premier League 2011/12 quiz

It’s Sunday, which means only one thing: it’s time for another Fantasy Premier League quiz.

We’ve gone back in time to the 2011/12 campaign and prepared 20 multi-choice questions on Fantasy returns and key events.

This was one of the most memorable seasons in Premier League history, with Manchester City securing their first league title in 44 years thanks to an unforgettable last-minute goal from Sergio Aguero on the final weekend.

Alan Pardew’s Newcastle United were the surprise package as they sealed a fifth-place finish, while Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wolverhampton Wanderers dropped into the Championship.

Click ‘next’ below to start the quiz and to cycle through the questions, and let us know how you got on in the comments section.

Depending on whether we get any sort of announcement from the Premier League about a restart over the coming week, this may well be the last quiz of the series for now.

I swear you’ll never see anything like this ever again…

