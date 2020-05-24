50
Quiz May 24

Take our Fantasy Premier League 2011/12 quiz

It’s Sunday, which means only one thing: it’s time for another Fantasy Premier League quiz.

We’ve gone back in time to the 2011/12 campaign and prepared 20 multi-choice questions on Fantasy returns and key events.

This was one of the most memorable seasons in Premier League history, with Manchester City securing their first league title in 44 years thanks to an unforgettable last-minute goal from Sergio Aguero on the final weekend.

Alan Pardew’s Newcastle United were the surprise package as they sealed a fifth-place finish, while Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wolverhampton Wanderers dropped into the Championship.

Click ‘next’ below to start the quiz and to cycle through the questions, and let us know how you got on in the comments section.

Depending on whether we get any sort of announcement from the Premier League about a restart over the coming week, this may well be the last quiz of the series for now.

I swear you’ll never see anything like this ever again…

#1 → Who finished as the leading FPL points-scorer of 2011/12 after registering 43 attacking returns and 45 bonus points?

#2 → Several players were priced up at £12.0m when FPL was relaunched in the summer of 2011. Which of the below players wasn’t?

World Cup of FPL - Group G and H results

#3 → Leighton Baines and which other FPL defender started the season out at an exorbitant £8.0m?

#4 → Name the goal-scoring goalkeeper from the image above (he scored in a Gameweek 20 meeting with Bolton Wanderers):

#4 → Name the goal-scoring goalkeeper from the image above (he scored in a Gameweek 20 meeting with Bolton Wanderers):

#5 → For what reason did the Gameweek 1 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton get postponed?

#5 → For what reason did the Gameweek 1 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton get postponed?

#6 → Spurs v Everton eventually took place in a Double Gameweek 20 for the two clubs. Which defender scored, assisted and kept two clean sheets en route to a 24-point haul in that Gameweek?

#7 → Which FPL asset scored 13 goals in his first 14 Premier League appearances after signing for his club in January 2012 (his shot map is pictured)?

#7 → Which FPL asset scored 13 goals in his first 14 Premier League appearances after signing for his club in January 2012 (his shot map is pictured)?

#8 → Joe Hart was FPL's highest-scoring goalkeeper in 2011/12. Which £4.0m shotstopper finished second behind him on 158 points?

#8 → Joe Hart was FPL’s highest-scoring goalkeeper in 2011/12. Which £4.0m shotstopper finished second behind him on 158 points?

#9 → Who plundered 23 FPL points in Manchester United's 8-2 win over Arsenal in Gameweek 3, having a hand in five of his side's goals?

#9 → Who plundered 23 FPL points in Manchester United’s 8-2 win over Arsenal in Gameweek 3, having a hand in five of his side’s goals?

#10 → Which defender's total of 140 FPL points was the lowest ever recorded by a player who made the end-of-season Dream Team?

#10 → Which defender’s total of 140 FPL points was the lowest ever recorded by a player who made the end-of-season Dream Team?

#11 → Which budget forward, then available for £5.5m, scored four goals and collected maximum bonus in his side's 4-2 win over Swansea City in Gameweek 14?

#11 → Which budget forward, then available for £5.5m, scored four goals and collected maximum bonus in his side’s 4-2 win over Swansea City in Gameweek 14?

#12 → Which of these players was reclassified as a defender when FPL went live for 2011/12, having been a ‘midfielder’ the previous season?

#13 → And which of these assets was newly re-categorised as an FPL midfielder in 2011/12, having been a Fantasy defender the season before?

#14 → Who was the only midfielder to break the 200-point mark in FPL in 2011/12, having registered 24 attacking returns for his club?

#15 → Who was the best-value defender (based on points per million) of 2011/12, having registered 35 starts, two assists and 14 clean sheets from a starting price of £4.0m?

#16 → January transfer window signing Gylfi Sigurdsson scored seven goals and assisted a further five in just 18 appearances for Swansea City. What was his bargain starting price?

#16 → January transfer window signing Gylfi Sigurdsson scored seven goals and assisted a further five in just 18 appearances for Swansea City. What was his bargain starting price?

#17 → Who was the top-scoring asset of the biggest Double Gameweek of 2011/12 (GW36), registering a 22-point haul?

#18 → Against whom did Luis Suarez score a hat-trick in Gameweek 36, with one the Uruguayan's goals coming from near the halfway line?

#18 → Against whom did Luis Suarez score a hat-trick in Gameweek 36, with one the Uruguayan’s goals coming from near the halfway line?

#19 → Two forwards who started out at £5.5m scored 15 goals or more in the 2011/12 Premier League season. Yakubu was one; who was the other?

#19 → Two forwards who started out at £5.5m scored 15 goals or more in the 2011/12 Premier League season. Yakubu was one; who was the other?

#20 → Who provided the most FPL assists (17) in 2011/12, registering the last of them on the final weekend of the season?

#20 → Who provided the most FPL assists (17) in 2011/12, registering the last of them on the final weekend of the season?

50 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Amey
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    I remember this exact moment in the article picture.
    Was having a drink at my friends home. Wasn't a hardcore football follower that time. But since title was on the line i forced all the friends (Don't give a damn about football 😀 ) to watch...

    And then in the end, Aguerooooo ......

    Bloody hell !! 🙁

    1. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I was there, it was a beautiful thing.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Wow ...

  2. Legomané
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Bench boost active.
    Best use of 2FT and 0.4 ITB? Cheers!

    A) Bruno Ings > Sané Pukki +0.2
    B) Bruno Ings > Vardy Barnes +0.2
    C) Something else? (fix Webster/Holgate - not nailed)

    McCarthy Heaton
    TAA Baldock Basham Webster Holgate
    Salah Mané Bruno Grealish Lundstram
    Ings Deeney DCL

    1. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Reply fail below....
      Is it worth it to have both Salah and Mané? One of them could be Sané. Pukki instead of Ings looks good.

      1. Legomané
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Possibly for the next couple of GW's, but so far this season I think it's been justifiable. The spell when I didn't own both has been my most sustained run of poor results!
        Sane in is possible without ditching too. Bruno form has dipped a bit.

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 hours ago

      Just out of curiosity, how many points did Bruno score ?
      Did you © him ?

      1. Legomané
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Five, yeah I switched from TAA so happy enough 🙂

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Okay okay
          Thanks for the information 😀

          Good luck for the rest of the Virtual season ...

          1. Fantasy Gold
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            I’d do absolutely nothing.

            1. Legomané
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              Where is the fun in that 😆

          2. Legomané
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            55 mins ago

            and to you 🙂

  3. mad_beer ✅
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Good Sunday morning all. Headed out for my run in the rain. Enjoy!

    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Aren't you meant to wait for the new article? 😮

      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Oh it is a new article. I will never doubt you again 😀

        1. mad_beer ✅
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          You should know better!

    2. Fantasy Gold
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      cool story bro!

  4. RECKLESS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    a possible early dgw for Arse, Mcity, AVL, Sheffield! I am glad i kept Auba and Grealish for so long. Then as soon as Kane vs Manutd is done easy transfer Auba to Kane

    1. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      I will be glad too if this will come through. Now only to decide if Lundstram should be brought back into my team...

    2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours ago

      2 games are better than 1 but I can't say I'd be too bothered about Grealish with those fixtures.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Do you think the break would help Villa ?
        Or Villa are relegation waiting to happen ??

        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          A bit of both really. I have no doubt individually that Villa have got better players than most teams down there but it just hasn't been working, so any break can only be good, but the fixtures are so tough that even with a slight improvement It will still take something special to stay up.

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Yeah.
            The defence is simply pathetic tbh !
            Seen defense getting outclassed too many times this season I've seen Villa play.

            Purely because of history associated with Villa, i am rooting for you guys to stay up 😀

            But i have sold Grealish because of tough fixtures .... (In FPL team)

            1. GARY AND JAMIE
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              I kept Jack mainly because he is nailed and I feel he will be putting himself in the shop window, but I do worry about his getting frustrated and losing disipline. Villa had 6 home games where they are markedly better, but obviously the Holte End 12th man is now not there.

              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Whenever they are losing games, he tend to fall out with ref and get a YC ... 😀

                Being a © he might go on a run or go full mad. My current midfield doesn't allow that price point actually so i sold him.

                Bruno Salah KDB Son
                Vardy Rashford DCL

                Is my attack (if FPL starts again) with cheap defense ..

                1. GARY AND JAMIE
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  Agree. Im on a 5 man mid and 3 cheap strikers so I have the setup.

                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    Fair enough then.
                    He's one of the best if not the best in that range Alongside Sarr

    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Kane to ManUnited you mean ?
      I hope you're absolutely wrong mate
      😀

      He'll cost a fortune ...

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Spurs v Man Utd would be the first fixture back if they remain in there original order. So an early DGW for Auba would be ideal, if like me and RECKLESS (by the sounds of it) you are considering bringing in Kane for Auba as the season progresses.

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Thanks for the clarification.
          I totally misread OP then.

          I don't have Auba. Never owned him this season.
          Current strike force is Vardy Rashford DCL

    4. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Aubas spare game is City away so will be tough to get much Id think. I may look at Salah to Auba/Kane longer term in a 2 FT move

  5. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Has FPL 20/21 opened yet? Keen to pick my team.

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Opens at 4am

  6. Ron_Swanson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Didn’t realise Kompany was once classified as a midfielder!

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Was signed as a midfielder iirc

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I knew he was a great defender because in FIFA he was rated so high 😀

    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Anderlecht’s answer to Declan Rice

      Unbelievably physically brittle though, hard to believe he was only fit enough to play 30 league games 4 seasons in 17 years

    3. Marmalade Forest
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah him and De Jong were amazing DMs in and around FM08, signed for City soon after.

  7. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Pope
    TTA, Alonso, Egan, Burns
    Salah, Fernandes, Grealish
    Vardy, Ings, DCL

    Button, AWB, Saka, Hayden

    3.2m ITB, 1FT

    Form or fixtures ?

    A) DCL to Pukki
    B) Ings to Pukki

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      VFPL

      1. fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Ings looks like he needs a little break, might get himself injured soon. Or he might be good again... I would do B.

  8. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    8/20, better than some more recent seasons.

  9. Amey
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    11/20 😀

    Kompony answer above helped .... 😛

  10. Jarvish Scott Talent
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    VFPL captaincy looks a crapshoot this week. Who is everyone going for?

    1. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Not sure yet - Sané or Jiménez. Or maybe Abraham even though Chelsea play away.

    2. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      It does, whereas normally its more like a roulette wheel.

  11. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    In vfpl, will players be suspended for one match when they have got 10 yellow cards?

  12. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52782033

    Virtual banter sorted...no doubt someone will sort out a virtual punch-up at some point...

  13. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bournemouth confirm one of their guys is part of the 2 latest positive Covid cases...

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52785438

