Take our Fantasy Premier League 2013/14 quiz

We venture back in time once more as we hit you with 20 questions on the 2013/14 campaign in our Fantasy Premier League quiz.

This was the season in which Liverpool came within a whisker of a first league title since 1990, with Brendan Rodgers’ side slipping up in the closing weeks of the season.

Manchester City scooped their second Premier League crown on the final day as their cross-city rivals floundered under David Moyes, while Sunderland escaped the drop despite having been bottom on Christmas Day.

As ever there’s a mix of questions on Fantasy returns and notable events, which vary in difficulty from the straightforward to the nigh-on impossible.

The multi-choice format at least ensures you have a 25% chance of getting each one of them right…

Click ‘next’ below to start the quiz and to cycle through the questions, and let us know how you got on in the comments section.

