1721
Scout Picks June 23

Wolves and United double-ups in our Gameweek 31+ Scout Picks selection

1,721 Comments
Share

Wolves and Manchester United are set for an appealing Gameweek 31+ according to our latest Scout Picks selection.

We have chosen two assets from both clubs for the midweek round of action, as well as a double-up from Liverpool.

Our best XI for the Gameweek was chosen by the editorial team of David, Neale, Paul and Geoff, and came in £0.1m under our budget of £85.0m.

Goalkeeper

Nick Pope (£4.9m) may have conceded five at Manchester City on Monday evening, but the Burnley defence is a completely different animal at Turf Moor. They have kept the joint-highest number of clean sheets in home matches this season (seven) and face a Watford side with just two goals in their last four away trips.

Defenders

Man United defence boosted by Bailly's excellent return

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) looks like the obvious best option to consider from Liverpool ahead of Crystal Palace’s trip to Anfield. The Eagles remain one of the most goal-shy in the division, Norwich (25) the only team to have scored fewer goals than them this season – while Alexander-Arnold has produced a return (either offensive or defensive) in five of his last six at home.

Harry Maguire (£5.3m) may have been at fault when Manchester United conceded against Spurs in Double Gameweek 30+ but he could prove the hero when Sheffield United come to Old Trafford midweek. The Blades are yet to score since the Premier League restarted and will be susceptible in the air without John Egan and potentially Jack O’Connell too. Maguire has more headed attempts than any of his defensive colleagues so could exploit their atypical lack of height.

Matt Doherty (£6.4m) has been in scintillating form of late and looks set for another potentially explosive score in Gameweek 31+. Wolves have been one of the best defensive sides in the league since Willy Boly returned from injury, while Bournemouth offered nothing in attack against Palace. Meanwhile, Doherty has more shots in the box than any defender over their last five matches and has averaged 8.7 points per match over his last six.

Jamaal Lascelles (£4.3m) offers great value for Gameweek 31+ as Aston Villa come to St. James Park. Like Burnley, Newcastle are joint-top for home clean sheets this season (seven) while Villa’s recent defensive improvements appear to have tempered their attacking threat since the Premier League’s restart.

Midfielders

Sadio Mané (£12.5m) may have struggled against Everton but he remains a more reliable bet at Anfield. Since his return from injury in Gameweek 26, the Senegalese international scored 21 points across two home matches.

After a Monday-night rest, Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) looks more than capable of continuing his incredible 2019/20 form into a midweek meeting with former club Chelsea. He has more attacking returns against last season’s top-six than any other FPL midfielder thus far, producing four goals and four assists against such opposition, finding the net the last time he faced Chelsea.

Son Heung-min (£9.7m) has scored 73 points since Jose Mourinho took over at Spurs, more than any of his colleagues, averaging at an impressive 6.1 per game. That makes him an important asset for the Tuesday-night meeting with West Ham. David Moyes men have kept just one clean sheet since Gameweek 21, conceding at least twice in six of their last eight.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.7m) looks the most likely to benefit from Sheffield United’s defensive absentees in Gameweek 31+, which also includes Dean Henderson missing out as an ineligible player. The Portuguese international has been involved in six of the nine goals Manchester United have scored since his Gameweek 25 debut and also appears first in line to take penalties.

Forwards

Bournemouth’s defence has conceded at least twice in five of their last six and with just one clean sheet on the road since Gameweek 11. That bodes well for Raúl Jiménez (£8.2m), who has been the right kind of consistent in recent times. The Mexican’s goal at West Ham was his third in the last four Gameweeks, and sixth in the last eight.

Norwich have conceded more shots in the box than any other team over their last four matches, opening the door for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.5m) to continue his excellent form. Only one player has registered more shots in the box than him over his last four matches, the Everton forward also ranking joint-fourth in the Premier League for shots on target in that time.

Substitutes

Martin Dúbravka (£5.1m) is an alternative route into the Newcastle defence, for those without the space in defence. He has made more saves than any other goalkeeper this season.

Those with enough spare funds, unlike us in this case, could consider upgrading Lascelles to Federico Fernandez (£4.6m), the former Swansea man besting his captain for shots in the box this season.

While Newcastle’s defence looks strong and Aston Villa’s attack lacking a little clinical edge, the prospect of an out-of-position midfielder playing up-front for Keinan Davis‘ (£4.3m) price is hard to turn down, especially for those on a Wildcard.

If he can get a full 90-minute outing under his belt, Diogo Jota (£6.4m) could match or outscore Jiménez in Gameweek 31+. Over the last four matches, he has recorded better scores than his colleague for minutes per shot in the box, minutes per big chance and minutes per shot on target.

THE CAPTAIN

The Scout Picks has a captain for the 2019/20 campaign.
This skipper is chosen using the conclusions of the latest Captain Sensible article and a four-way vote between David, Neale, Paul and Geoff.

Because the use of Fantasy Football Scout data is used so heavily in this process, the captain we choose each Gameweek is usually known only to those who have signed up to Membership for the 2019/20 season and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 31+

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,721 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    I’m doing it. Salah to Bruno(C)

    Open Controls
  2. Alli
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    A. Pope, Maguire
    B. DDG, Aurier

    Open Controls
    1. Cricket_Badger
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B for me.

      Open Controls
  3. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Any reason not to play the free hit now? Seems like a good week

    Open Controls
    1. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Depends on current team. I'm saving for 38.

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 1 Year
      just now

      If your FH team looks like it will significantly outperform your current team, don't see why not.

      Open Controls
  4. Cricket_Badger
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    On WC and 1.3m ITB.

    Martinez - 3.9m
    TAA -- Doherty -- Lascelles -- [Holgate -- Robinson]
    Mane (c) -- KDB -- Son -- Fernandes -- St. Maximin
    JImenez -- DCL [Greenwood]

    A) Martinez -> DDG
    B) Robinson --> Maguire / AWB
    C) Other / Save?

    Open Controls
    1. jim0wheel
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Cricket_Badger
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  5. Ready Manager One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    A non WC/Salah-Mane question

    Sarr or Lascelles? 🙂

    Not convinced that home form is that relevant in behind closed doors games, Sarr looked great going forward and Burnley looked terrible. Ofc Burnley may try to bounce back and be more committed for this game...

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Or concede 5 again

      Open Controls
  6. 6ix9ine #1 on billboard
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Help needed here

    1.Pogba or Richa, have rash and bruno
    2. Ings or Dcl.

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Richarlison, Ings

      Open Controls
      1. 6ix9ine #1 on billboard
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        May I know why please.

        Open Controls
        1. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Don’t trust United sufficiently to use 3 spots for their offensive players.

          Ings looks razor sharp

          Open Controls
          1. 6ix9ine #1 on billboard
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Problem is if I get Rash and Bruno, you are damn sure it's going to be Pogba and martial in the points. Whichever duo I get, the other two will haul.

            Open Controls
            1. Rasping Drive
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Have faith, mon petit chou

              Open Controls
  7. Kaiser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    21 mins ago

    Having Martial, Bruno and Rash too much. Only alt gor Martial is Alli. Think Maryial outscores him

    Open Controls
  8. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    I'm torn. Would you free hit this team:

    Ederson
    TAA Doh Boly
    Grealish Barnes Mount KDB Bruno
    Jimi Rash

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      I would not

      Open Controls
      1. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Ok Ok, you're right... but damn that free hit team looks good

        Open Controls
        1. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Sorry, I may have misunderstood you. So this is your FH team, right? Looks great, go for it, might mot het a better chance than this

          Open Controls
  9. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    GW31 only

    A) Maguire VVD DCL
    B) Rashford Aurier Lascelles

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Scout15
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bottomed...
    Who’d you pick?
    A) Vardy
    B) Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. Luka does it again
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Vardy

      Open Controls
      1. Scout15
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers man, I’d go with him...

        Open Controls
  11. Luka does it again
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bench..

    A) Saka
    B) Cantwell

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Cantwell

      Open Controls
    2. Cricket_Badger
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Play Saka

      Open Controls
    3. 6ix9ine #1 on billboard
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Cantwell. SAKA is a baller. Would have assisted thrice if not for Auba and Laca poor outing.

      Open Controls
  12. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Anybody else? Thinking free hit this team: no?

    Ederson
    TAA Doh Boly
    Grealish Barnes Mount KDB Bruno
    Jimi Rash

    Open Controls
    1. 6ix9ine #1 on billboard
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is this you current or FH team?

      Open Controls
      1. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        no this is the team i would be changing

        Open Controls
        1. 6ix9ine #1 on billboard
          • 3 Years
          just now

          The Grealish Barnes, mount trio of midpriced mids and the wolves Def double up not particularly appealing. Needs some heung min son, some pool attack.

          Open Controls
  13. Disco Stu
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Play Nketiah or Lascelles?

    Open Controls
    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Lascelles

      Open Controls
    2. Gasa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Nketiah

      Open Controls
  14. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Have a feeling Pope and Burnley will tighten up again now

    Open Controls
    1. Cricket_Badger
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Don't disagree but they need to have more subs / use more subs to keep people fresh surely?

      Open Controls
  15. Gasa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    bench two:

    Holgate
    Laporte
    Nketiah
    Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Laporte Nketiah

      Open Controls
    2. Cricket_Badger
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Holgate and Nketiah.

      Open Controls
      1. Cricket_Badger
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yikes, actually I would bench Laporte actually.

        Open Controls
  16. Cricket_Badger
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    For rest of season:

    A) Martinez + Maguire

    B) DDG + Holgate

    Open Controls
  17. Teahupo'o
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Captain Salah or Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. Cricket_Badger
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      B (c)

      Open Controls
    2. Gasa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    3. Teahupo'o
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Thank you both.

      Open Controls
  18. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Anybody else? Thinking free hit this team and make it awesome: no?

    Ederson
    TAA Doh Boly
    Grealish Barnes Mount KDB Bruno
    Jimi Rash

    Open Controls
    1. 6ix9ine #1 on billboard
      • 3 Years
      just now

      It's not a good free hit side.

      Open Controls
  19. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Holgate or Aurier to start?

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Aurier

      Open Controls
  20. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Oh no... 10/11 of the scout picks for me. That’s not good

    Open Controls
    1. keefyefc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'm on a wild card & tried to get 10 of the picks but it's a bit pricey squad I've still got 9 of the 15 my defence is that good that I can't find a starting place for Lacelles . My other problem was not being able to afford both TAA & Doherty (went with Virgil instead )

      Open Controls
  21. Gasa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    pick a capt:

    Fernandes
    Alexander-Arnold
    Jimenes

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.