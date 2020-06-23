Wolves and United double-ups in our Gameweek 31+ Scout Picks selection

Wolves and Manchester United are set for an appealing Gameweek 31+ according to our latest Scout Picks selection.

We have chosen two assets from both clubs for the midweek round of action, as well as a double-up from Liverpool.

Our best XI for the Gameweek was chosen by the editorial team of David, Neale, Paul and Geoff, and came in £0.1m under our budget of £85.0m.

Goalkeeper

Nick Pope (£4.9m) may have conceded five at Manchester City on Monday evening, but the Burnley defence is a completely different animal at Turf Moor. They have kept the joint-highest number of clean sheets in home matches this season (seven) and face a Watford side with just two goals in their last four away trips.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) looks like the obvious best option to consider from Liverpool ahead of Crystal Palace’s trip to Anfield. The Eagles remain one of the most goal-shy in the division, Norwich (25) the only team to have scored fewer goals than them this season – while Alexander-Arnold has produced a return (either offensive or defensive) in five of his last six at home.

Harry Maguire (£5.3m) may have been at fault when Manchester United conceded against Spurs in Double Gameweek 30+ but he could prove the hero when Sheffield United come to Old Trafford midweek. The Blades are yet to score since the Premier League restarted and will be susceptible in the air without John Egan and potentially Jack O’Connell too. Maguire has more headed attempts than any of his defensive colleagues so could exploit their atypical lack of height.

Matt Doherty (£6.4m) has been in scintillating form of late and looks set for another potentially explosive score in Gameweek 31+. Wolves have been one of the best defensive sides in the league since Willy Boly returned from injury, while Bournemouth offered nothing in attack against Palace. Meanwhile, Doherty has more shots in the box than any defender over their last five matches and has averaged 8.7 points per match over his last six.

Jamaal Lascelles (£4.3m) offers great value for Gameweek 31+ as Aston Villa come to St. James Park. Like Burnley, Newcastle are joint-top for home clean sheets this season (seven) while Villa’s recent defensive improvements appear to have tempered their attacking threat since the Premier League’s restart.

Midfielders

Sadio Mané (£12.5m) may have struggled against Everton but he remains a more reliable bet at Anfield. Since his return from injury in Gameweek 26, the Senegalese international scored 21 points across two home matches.

After a Monday-night rest, Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) looks more than capable of continuing his incredible 2019/20 form into a midweek meeting with former club Chelsea. He has more attacking returns against last season’s top-six than any other FPL midfielder thus far, producing four goals and four assists against such opposition, finding the net the last time he faced Chelsea.

Son Heung-min (£9.7m) has scored 73 points since Jose Mourinho took over at Spurs, more than any of his colleagues, averaging at an impressive 6.1 per game. That makes him an important asset for the Tuesday-night meeting with West Ham. David Moyes men have kept just one clean sheet since Gameweek 21, conceding at least twice in six of their last eight.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.7m) looks the most likely to benefit from Sheffield United’s defensive absentees in Gameweek 31+, which also includes Dean Henderson missing out as an ineligible player. The Portuguese international has been involved in six of the nine goals Manchester United have scored since his Gameweek 25 debut and also appears first in line to take penalties.

Forwards

Bournemouth’s defence has conceded at least twice in five of their last six and with just one clean sheet on the road since Gameweek 11. That bodes well for Raúl Jiménez (£8.2m), who has been the right kind of consistent in recent times. The Mexican’s goal at West Ham was his third in the last four Gameweeks, and sixth in the last eight.

Norwich have conceded more shots in the box than any other team over their last four matches, opening the door for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.5m) to continue his excellent form. Only one player has registered more shots in the box than him over his last four matches, the Everton forward also ranking joint-fourth in the Premier League for shots on target in that time.

Substitutes

Martin Dúbravka (£5.1m) is an alternative route into the Newcastle defence, for those without the space in defence. He has made more saves than any other goalkeeper this season.

Those with enough spare funds, unlike us in this case, could consider upgrading Lascelles to Federico Fernandez (£4.6m), the former Swansea man besting his captain for shots in the box this season.

While Newcastle’s defence looks strong and Aston Villa’s attack lacking a little clinical edge, the prospect of an out-of-position midfielder playing up-front for Keinan Davis‘ (£4.3m) price is hard to turn down, especially for those on a Wildcard.

If he can get a full 90-minute outing under his belt, Diogo Jota (£6.4m) could match or outscore Jiménez in Gameweek 31+. Over the last four matches, he has recorded better scores than his colleague for minutes per shot in the box, minutes per big chance and minutes per shot on target.

