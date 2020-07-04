Jota on the Wolves bench as Arsenal go with 3-4-3 formation

Diogo Jota (£6.2m) finds himself on the bench for Wolves as Arsenal coe to Molineux.
Nuno Espirito Santo has gone with the 3-5-2 formation that usually features the Portuguese international, instead pairing Raúl Jiménez (£8.3m) with Adama Traoré (£5.8m).
The rest of the Wolves team is as expected, with Matt Doherty (£6.4m) and Jonny (£5.4m) providing width for the five-man midfield in front of a the settled back-three of Romain Saïss (£4.7m), Conor Coady (£5.1m) and Willy Boly (£4.8m).
Meanwhile, Arsenal have gone with a 3-4-3 formation for the second match in a row after deploying it with great success against Norwich.
Sead Kolasinac (£5.2m) is part of the back-three once again, while Kieran Tierney (£5.3m) and Cédric Soares (£4.8m) find themselves in midfield as wing-backs.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m) sits on the left-hand side of the front-three, joined there Eddie Nketiah (£4.4m) and Bukayo Saka (£4.7m).
Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Doherty; Jiménez, Traoré.
Arsenal XI: Martínez; Kolasinac, Luiz, Mustafi; Tierney, Xhaka, Ceballos, Cédric; Aubameyang, Nketiah, Saka.
1 hour, 29 mins ago
Jimenez and Mount to Greenwood and Sterling looks tempting