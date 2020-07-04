1057
Dugout Discussion July 4

Jota on the Wolves bench as Arsenal go with 3-4-3 formation

1,057 Comments
Diogo Jota (£6.2m) finds himself on the bench for Wolves as Arsenal coe to Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo has gone with the 3-5-2 formation that usually features the Portuguese international, instead pairing Raúl Jiménez (£8.3m) with Adama Traoré (£5.8m).

The rest of the Wolves team is as expected, with Matt Doherty (£6.4m) and Jonny (£5.4m) providing width for the five-man midfield in front of a the settled back-three of Romain Saïss (£4.7m), Conor Coady (£5.1m) and Willy Boly (£4.8m).

Meanwhile, Arsenal have gone with a 3-4-3 formation for the second match in a row after deploying it with great success against Norwich.

Sead Kolasinac (£5.2m) is part of the back-three once again, while Kieran Tierney (£5.3m) and Cédric Soares (£4.8m) find themselves in midfield as wing-backs.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m) sits on the left-hand side of the front-three, joined there Eddie Nketiah (£4.4m) and Bukayo Saka (£4.7m).

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Doherty; Jiménez, Traoré.

Arsenal XI: Martínez; Kolasinac, Luiz, Mustafi; Tierney, Xhaka, Ceballos, Cédric; Aubameyang, Nketiah, Saka.

  1. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Jimenez and Mount to Greenwood and Sterling looks tempting

    Open Controls
    1. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Need Kane also. Difficult to have them all

      Open Controls
    2. Uncle Gamst
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Perhaps just Nketiah > Greenwood.

      I went with Martial, Fernandes and Rashford from GW32

      Need to decide on who to drop of those 3 and who to bring in?

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Stick - Greenwood will get less mins

        Open Controls
        1. The Dance
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          How?

          Open Controls
      2. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I have had them since gw31. Rashford is droppable, but difficult to have Salah, Bruno, Martial and 3 MCI mids.

        Open Controls
        1. JONALDINHO
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          It’s impossible...

          Open Controls
  2. DandyDon
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    3 4 3 ain’t working at the minute. 3 5 2 is required but could do without another hit!

    Open Controls
    1. The Dance
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      End of season, hits are always fun 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I sincerely doubt formation is the main reason for lack of points in a game of chance 🙂 when YOU get to deal

      Open Controls
  3. BNMC
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Time to sell Raul? Could be distracted from his son on the way, and he’ll miss a game without warning.

      Open Controls
      1. Victor6359
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, thinking this aswell

        Open Controls
    • JONALDINHO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Pope
      Trent • Taylor • Lascelles
      Mo • Mane • Mahrez • Bruno • Martial
      Kane • Greenwood

      Will I break 100 pts on FH? Already on 42 with captain still to play!

      Open Controls
    • Vazza
        48 mins ago

        Who will score more points out of these lot -

        A. Holgate
        B. Saiss
        C. Boly
        D. Aurier

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          D

          Open Controls
      • Vazza
          46 mins ago

          Who will score more points out of these lot -

          A. Holgate
          B. Saiss
          C. Boly
          D. Aurier
          E. Soyoncu
          F. Justin

          Open Controls
        • _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          43 mins ago

          Giroud wastes a puli assist.

          Open Controls
        • Trophé Mourinho
            42 mins ago

            I need Azpil and Giroud goals 🙂

            Open Controls
          • Victor6359
            • 2 Years
            38 mins ago

            Would you do Jimmy to Kane for -4?

            Open Controls
          • Gabhini Gupini
            • 6 Years
            34 mins ago

            Giroud.

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.