Wan-Bissaka benched as Solskjaer makes more tweaks to United defence

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made another tweak to his defence, which bodes well for managers playing the Free Hit chip in Gameweek 38+.

His latest changes to the Manchester United side look to have confirmed Brandon Williams (£3.8m) can be a starting defender on the final day of the season, costing less than £4.0m.

The young left-back missed a recent trip to Crystal Palace with a head injury but has recovered to deputise for the also sidelined Luke Shaw (£5.4m) against West Ham.

Williams return to the team has also impacted on Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m), who drops out of the starting XI to join the substitutes for the first time since Project Restart began.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (£4.5m) was the man tasked with United’s left-back role at Selhurst Park but, rather than immediately return him to the bench, Solskjaer has switched him onto the right, preferring him to Wan-Bissaka.

That decision could cause deep frustration throughout the Fantasy community with the £5.5m still owned by 19.5% of managers worldwide.

There is much less consternation elsewhere in Wednesday’s first round of team sheets with Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) and Anthony Martial (£8.5m), the top 10k’s most popular Gameweek 37+ captains both starting for Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford (£8.9m) and Mason Greenwood (£4.8m) are the men either side of Martial, while Michail Antonio (£7.1m) leads the West Ham line once again with Sebastien Haller (£6.8m) still on the bench.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; B Williams, Maguire, Lindelöf, Fosu-Mensah; Matić, Pogba; Rashford, B Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial.

West Ham United XI (4-5-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Johnson; Fornals, Rice, Noble, Soucek, Bowen; Antonio.

