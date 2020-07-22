1448
Dugout Discussion July 22

Wan-Bissaka benched as Solskjaer makes more tweaks to United defence

1,448 Comments
Share

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made another tweak to his defence, which bodes well for managers playing the Free Hit chip in Gameweek 38+.

His latest changes to the Manchester United side look to have confirmed Brandon Williams (£3.8m) can be a starting defender on the final day of the season, costing less than £4.0m.

The young left-back missed a recent trip to Crystal Palace with a head injury but has recovered to deputise for the also sidelined Luke Shaw (£5.4m) against West Ham.

Williams return to the team has also impacted on Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m), who drops out of the starting XI to join the substitutes for the first time since Project Restart began.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (£4.5m) was the man tasked with United’s left-back role at Selhurst Park but, rather than immediately return him to the bench, Solskjaer has switched him onto the right, preferring him to Wan-Bissaka.

That decision could cause deep frustration throughout the Fantasy community with the £5.5m still owned by 19.5% of managers worldwide.

There is much less consternation elsewhere in Wednesday’s first round of team sheets with Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) and Anthony Martial (£8.5m), the top 10k’s most popular Gameweek 37+ captains both starting for Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford (£8.9m) and Mason Greenwood (£4.8m) are the men either side of Martial, while Michail Antonio (£7.1m) leads the West Ham line once again with Sebastien Haller (£6.8m) still on the bench.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; B Williams, Maguire, Lindelöf, Fosu-Mensah; Matić, Pogba; Rashford, B Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial.

West Ham United XI (4-5-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Johnson; Fornals, Rice, Noble, Soucek, Bowen; Antonio.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,448 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Next seasons champions lucky to draw.

    Open Controls
    1. Syd.
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I thought West Ham were unlucky

      Open Controls
  2. Daniel S.
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Come ooooon Chelsea. only 1 draw till the end and CL is here. Juhuuuu. Lampard is a genius. That team is overachieving

    Open Controls
  3. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Awful performance from United.

    Open Controls
  4. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Why has Ole ran Bruno into the ground? Should have rested for the cup and been taken off a few times when leading well. He looks terrible now

    Open Controls
  5. Warby84
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Well played hammers!!!

    Open Controls
  6. Monkey Hanger
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    That was yet another poor watch.

    Open Controls
  7. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Greenwood miles ahead on the bps scores.

    Open Controls
    1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 8 Years
      just now

      This

      Open Controls
  8. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would you hold on any transfers til Sunday morning?

    Pretty much know I want to do Bruno to DSilva. Possibly KDB to Sterling (-4)

    Open Controls
  9. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bruno + Rashford -> Martial + Greenwood nobrainer?

    Open Controls
    1. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      How reactive can you be!

      Open Controls
  10. FOO FIGHTER
      7 mins ago

      Salah(c) time

      Open Controls
    • Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      No baps for Martial either 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Chucky
        • 6 Years
        just now

        damn

        Open Controls
    • Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cmon Mane and Trent. Hauls please. Needed after this

      Open Controls
    • Trophé Mourinho
        6 mins ago

        Salah needs to get 30 for me hit a 100

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Salah needs to get 65 for me hit a 100

          Open Controls
          1. Trophé Mourinho
              just now

              Ha

              Open Controls
          2. Costa Nostra
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            I need an 8 from him to go to 102 with a triple captain on him!

            Open Controls
            1. Trophé Mourinho
                1 min ago

                Gl 🙂

                Open Controls
            2. I hate Moreno
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Salah needs 71 for me to hit 100

              Open Controls
              1. Trophé Mourinho
                  just now

                  Lmao

                  Open Controls
              2. jdp219
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                That with or without the armband?

                Open Controls
            3. gooberman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              West Ham were so annoying defending like their lives depend on it when the game was a dead rubber for them.

              Open Controls
              1. The Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                How dare they defend.

                Open Controls
            4. Little Red Lacazette
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              Fernandes cappa fail.

              Open Controls
              1. MiLK2018
                • 2 Years
                just now

                This

                Open Controls
            5. Cilly Bonnolly
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              A) Aubameyang to Kane

              B) Bruno to Son/Mahrez/David Silva

              C) Both for a hit

              Open Controls
              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Both. Dave

                Open Controls
                1. Cilly Bonnolly
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers. That's the way I'm leaning.

                  Open Controls
            6. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              I still got the Foden/Greenwood call wrong again 😆

              Open Controls
              1. RECKLESS
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                I missed the deadline by 30mins cuz of family time and wasted by FT before FH and played Greenwood over punt Stanislas supposedly on FT. Such carelessness and I still somehow 6k ovr lol. Fpl too much luck. If I had paid more attention would have lost on 7pts!

                Open Controls
              2. Cilly Bonnolly
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                I couldn't decide so played both and benched Saka. Worked out well but could have easily gone wrong.

                Open Controls
            7. RECKLESS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              With that point banked, AVL should win against Wham. glad to see historic AVL again over Watford in EPL. Next time though play better....much better

              Open Controls
            8. Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Chances Trent gets injured in warmup so I get Targett's haul off the bench?

              Open Controls
            9. Bookkeeper
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              How on earth did Greenwood end up with 3baps, gave the ball away many times

              Open Controls
              1. Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                Forward goal is 24 BPS.

                Poor quality game from two poor teams so that’ll be enough for 3 BAPs.

                Open Controls
              2. Debauchy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Someone had to get them , who else ?

                Open Controls
            10. zon
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Just saw Pogba handball, LOL

              Open Controls
            11. Tinkermania
                4 mins ago

                QUIZ TIME!!!!!! How many PL goals has Bruno score against teams in top 10?

                Open Controls
                1. Brosstan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  You should wait longer so people didnt see your last post.

                  1

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tinkermania
                      1 min ago

                      What do you mean by wait longer? After post?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Brosstan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        I mean I read your last post about it which was only 5 minutes ago like 2 pages back.

                        Open Controls
                  2. Bun Rab L4D3
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    2,368

                    Open Controls
                2. Chucky
                  • 6 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  GW covered ings and jesus 😎

                  Open Controls
                3. Trophé Mourinho
                    4 mins ago

                    Lol @ that useless reporter earlier leaking the wrong Chelsea team news

                    Open Controls
                  • FOO FIGHTER
                      2 mins ago

                      Who is keeping Bruno after that?

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Train Driver
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Everyone who doesn't have jerky knees..

                        Open Controls
                      2. Bun Rab L4D3
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        O/
                        Prob gotta chop Puli for Dilva instead.

                        Open Controls
                    • Pépé Pig
                      • 1 Year
                      1 min ago

                      Bruno & Jesus -> David Silva & Kane.

                      Worth a -4?

                      Open Controls
                    • SuperMane Returns
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Any chance that Martial could sneak in for 1 BAP?

                      Open Controls
                    • FOO FIGHTER
                        just now

                        Greenwood full bonus. Lovely

                        Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.