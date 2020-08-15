Aubameyang reclassified as midfielder for FPL 2020/21

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m) has been reclassified as a midfielder for the 2020/21 season of Fantasy Premier League.

The change to his position comes after the Arsenal man spent much of 2019/20 operating on the left-flank of a front-three.

With Mohamed Salah (£12.0m), Sadio Mané (£12.0m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) all retaining their midfield classifications from fulfilling the same roles at their respective clubs, the game-makers at FPL Towers decided it was time to put Aubameyang in the same category.

It means a price hike of £1.1m on the Gabonese international’s final valuation from the end of 2019/20, which does make a lot of sense, all things considered.

In his new classification, Aubameyang will now get an additional one point for all of his goals and be rewarded for Arsenal’s clean sheets too. Considering he found the net 22 times last season and was present for 10 of the Gunners’ clean sheets, a similar level of performance this season could mean big things.

However, Fantasy managers are already wondering what to do with their £100.0m budget for 2020/21 considering the plethora of premium midfielders.

Salah, Mané, Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) will all set managers back at least £11.5m while Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) has joined the high-end premium bracket. And a reclassification for Aubameyang could also see Marcus Rashford join this group too, given his extensive time on the flanks of attacking midfield in 2019/20… Only time will tell.

