News August 15

Aubameyang reclassified as midfielder for FPL 2020/21

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m) has been reclassified as a midfielder for the 2020/21 season of Fantasy Premier League.

The change to his position comes after the Arsenal man spent much of 2019/20 operating on the left-flank of a front-three.

With Mohamed Salah (£12.0m), Sadio Mané (£12.0m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) all retaining their midfield classifications from fulfilling the same roles at their respective clubs, the game-makers at FPL Towers decided it was time to put Aubameyang in the same category.

It means a price hike of £1.1m on the Gabonese international’s final valuation from the end of 2019/20, which does make a lot of sense, all things considered.

In his new classification, Aubameyang will now get an additional one point for all of his goals and be rewarded for Arsenal’s clean sheets too. Considering he found the net 22 times last season and was present for 10 of the Gunners’ clean sheets, a similar level of performance this season could mean big things.

However, Fantasy managers are already wondering what to do with their £100.0m budget for 2020/21 considering the plethora of premium midfielders.

Salah, Mané, Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) will all set managers back at least £11.5m while Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) has joined the high-end premium bracket. And a reclassification for Aubameyang could also see Marcus Rashford join this group too, given his extensive time on the flanks of attacking midfield in 2019/20… Only time will tell.

  C_Manan
      22 mins ago

      With Lacazette out of Arsenal, Willian and Pepe on wings, Auba to play as striker ? Another FPL misclassification ??

      InterUranus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Let's hope so

      Stoic
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Eddy

    InterUranus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      RMT

    sttewwizza
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Just two chips? Only Triple Cap and Bemch Boost... ?!

      Sun Jihai
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Can't FH in GW1

      InterUranus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Free hit isn't available first week

    InterUranus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Ryan Martin
      AWB TAA Aurier Dallas Ayling
      KDB Bruno Auba Traore Soucek
      Ings Bamford (4.5 TBC)

    SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      some potential mega bargains at Arsenal

      ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        I agree, I am looking at their defence

        SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          yeah, Sailba will be involved fairly soon you'd think - and if not Mari could be - even Bellerin at 5 could be a thing. Keepers too, esp Emi obviously

          ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            saliba most definitely, might take him a few games to get up to speed. I'd like to see martinez keep his place

    ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      FPL rockstar is out of a job

      Klaren
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        He already retired so not technically possible at this point.

    DantheManinaPan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hmmmm....

      Just my opinion but I think it's WAY too easy to get a decent team with TAA + Salah + KDB + Bruno.

      My first draft has those 4 plus VVD and Martial and still doesn't look like I'm skimping elsewhere.

    FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Only four 4.5 forwards available. None of them play...

      LOL

      TAA @ 7.5 is going to be a very difficult decision for many it seems...

      CloudSky
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Keiran Davis played some minutes no?

      DantheManinaPan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Davis got some games last year, and clubs are looking to loan Brewster - I've heard rumours SHU are looking at him at least.

      Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yeah, not sure what to do there.

        Get a dud to rot on the bench, or play with 3 strikers...

    James VARdy
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      90 min deadline change.

      Aguero and Kane "approachable" pricing.

      Mitrovic at 6.

      Burnley defenders at 4.5

      Quite a few bargains to help fit in a combo of the premium mids here and there.

      Apart from Firmino's pricing, it is looking like a beautiful launch so far.

      Enjoy the tinkering everyone.

    pingissimus
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Gulp - Doh is only 6.0

      Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        LOL

    Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Some serious value at the back.

      Burnley defenders at 4.5m, Vinagre 4.5m, Saiss 5.0m, Shaw 5.0m, Chelsea/Spurs 5.0m (If they can tighten), Doherty 6.0m, Laporte 6.0m, Trent 7.5m

      7shadesofsmoke
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        all over this. I'm going TAA + 3x Burnley

      Make America Greta Again
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Loving the 2 Leeds defenders at 4.5m.

      ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        is vinagre nailed?

        Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Jonny is out for a few months, no?

          ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            I didn't realise, thanks. One to consider

          Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            He has ligament injury.
            Yes

    SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      good to see they have cracked down on the CHEATING

      DantheManinaPan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        😆

    Marmalade Forest
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Sorry if anyone else has said. But Martinez at 4.5 could be, could be, maybe. Possibly. Amazing.

      Depending on what happens with Leno

      DantheManinaPan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Apparently Arsenal fans thinking Saliba could be a starter too - also at 4.5!

      Klaren
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes he was good but so was Leno so nothing that suggests that Martinez will be first choice.

    ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Ziyech is 8m. 6 goals and 13 assists last season in 21 apps. Looks like a good price

      pingissimus
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Eredivisie makes that look pricey imo. No comment on the player but skimpy returns

        Godfrey
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          CL also great stats in the last 2 seasons:

          17 games | 5 goals | 7 assists

      ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        In a jokers league

        Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          😆

        Klaren
          • 2 Years
          just now

          His CL stats are also very good as pointed out above.

    Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Bamford at 5.5, might chance him.

      ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        didn't he struggle to score in the championship?

        Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Ridiculous number of missed chances, can't do that when playing for a promoted team in the PL

    Sun Jihai
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Any chance of Indiana Vassilev or Keinan Davis playing for Villa? lol

      Klaren
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Vassilev no. Davis might get some minutes.

    Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      First thoughts on hilarious team names?

    pingissimus
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Someone got a vendetta against Everton at Towers?

      DCL 7.0
      Rich 8.0

      Or is the reverse - someone who believes in 30 goal targets?

    The Legend Squad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      My attempt at a TAA, Auba, KDB, Salah, Werner team...

      McCarthy
      TAA Laporte Vinagre Taylor
      Auba KDB Salah Soucek
      Werner Mitrovic

      4.0 4.0 4.5 4.5

    Amey
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      15k ID
      LOL

      Having an interview ongoing so missed Top 10k 😛

      Hopefully will get that as OR !

    Coys96
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nathan Ferguson... 4.0 million.

      The new AWB

      Amey
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Plays ??

        pingissimus
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Doesn't matter he's the new AWB 🙂

          Unlikely to start early on not least because Mitchell will be starting on the other flank. Decent call for starts after a bit though. Roy does tend to like to run people in - or out - first

    FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      All these drats done before all these prices were available all wripped to shreds!

      Picking 4 premium mids, good luck with that one 😀

    SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Emi
      TAA Robbo VVD Laporte
      Auba KDB Greenwood ASM
      Martial Mitro

      pretty easy, except for GW1 😀

