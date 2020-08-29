Alexander-Arnold absent as Martínez starts in goal for Arsenal

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) remains absent for Liverpool as their preparations for the 2020/21 campaign continue with the Community Shield final.

The right-back has already missed two pre-season friendlies this summer and, even though Jurgen Klopp said there was a chance he could be involved at Wembley, Neco Williams (£4.0m) has been handed a third-successive start in his place.

It is difficult to be too downbeat regarding Alexander-Arnold’s fitness issues though, considering he is still set to report for England duty on Monday morning.

The rest of Liverpool’s Community Shield line-up is largely as expected with Andrew Robertson (£7.0m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Joe Gomez (£5.5m) completing the back-four.

And, of course, Mohamed Salah (£12.0m), Sadio Mané (£12.0m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) comprise the front-three, although, based on Klopp’s pre-match press conference, we could see Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) feature from the bench.

Mikel Arteta may have potentially thrown Fantasy managers a bone with his team selection, handing a start to budget goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez (£4.5m).

The Spaniard has not featured in friendlies for the Gunners yet, Bernd Leno (£5.0m) starting the win at MK Dons, but, at the first chance of availability, he is back in the team following an excellent run of form during Project Restart.

If he were to hold onto the mantel of first-choice at Arsenal, that might ward off interest in William Saliba (£4.5m), who has been named among the substitutes today.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m) is stationed on the left-hand side of the Arsenal front-three, joined there by Bukayo Saka (£5.5m) and Eddie Nketiah (£6.0m).

Interestingly, after spending last season on loan in Turkey, Mohamed Elneny (yet to be priced) starts in central midfield alongside Granit Xhaka (£5.5m).

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, N Williams; Wijnaldum, Milner, Fabinho; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Arsenal XI (3-4-3): Martínez; Tierney, Holding, D Luiz; Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Elneny, Bellerín; Aubameyang, Nketiah, Saka.

