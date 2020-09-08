12
Community September 8

Why The Spurs Defence Might be Underpriced

12 Comments
Share

As a Spurs fan, I’ve grown accustomed to not counting on my team for defensive assets in FPL. But since Jose Mourinho‘s arrival, perhaps unsurprisingly I’ve started to notice that change. 

Prior to Mourinho last season, Spurs only kept one clean sheet in 12 matches. This form continued in the early stages of the Mourinho reign, with late goals conceded to West Ham and Bournemouth contributing to Spurs only getting one clean sheet in Mourinho’s first 10 matches. 

But as his tenure progressed, there were signs that he was shoring Spurs up defensively. Even against the best attacking sides in the league, Spurs were capable of defending resolutely: against Liverpool, Spurs defended well with a low block, only conceding to a very good goal by Roberto Firmino (£9.5m); when repeating the trick against Pep’s City, Spurs got the clean sheet and ran out 2-0 winners. Putting aside their off-colour day against Sheffield United, Spurs conceded just five goals from nine games at the back end of last season, racking up four clean sheets after the restart. 

This improvement in defence is particularly impressive when you consider the squad Mourinho was working with. With Victor Wanyama having lost his legs and Eric Dier (£5.0m) opting to become a central defender, Spurs were operating with Harry Winks (£5.5m) or Moussa Sissoko (£5.0m) as a defensive midfielder, which neither is suited to. Moreover, they had the mistake-prone Serge Aurier (£5.5m) playing at right-back.

The situation in the Spurs squad looks much improved. Toby Alderweireld (£5.5m) looks refocused after signing a new long-term contract, Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) has returned to top form in goal after his long injury layoff, and Eric Dier is now settled in central defence.

They’ve also made astute acquisitions in the summer transfer window to increase their defensive solidity. In defensive midfield they picked up the positionally-aware Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£5.0m) from Southampton, who had the most ball-recoveries of any player in the league last season, and – while unlikely to return significant points himself – will make them more defensively sound, improving the value of their defensive assets.

More directly relevant to FPL managers is the upgrading of Aurier to the defensively-reliable and attacking-returning FPL-favourite Matt Doherty (6.0m). After preseason training with Mourinho, there is reason to think Spurs will be defensively sound this season. 

It seems that FPL hasn’t priced in this improved defence, with several cheap assets available who will get regular game time. While lacking in attacking threat, Ben Davies (5.0m) is a nailed-on starter, playing a crucial role in Mourinho’s tactical system. Eric Dier (£5.0m) also looks set to start most games and provides a threat from set pieces. Perhaps most interestingly, at a slightly higher price reflecting his attacking threat, Matt Doherty (£6.0m) is likely to start every match and gain points at both ends of the pitch. 

Tottenham’s settled defensive unit of Lloris, Davies, Dier, Alderweireld and Doherty under the management of Mourinho looks much sturdier than we’ve been used to since Pochettino‘s team started to decline. Taken together, it seems likely that Spurs’s early season frailty last campaign and reputation for focussing more on attack than defence has led to some underpriced FPL assets.

12 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TopMarx
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Thank you for this FPL Octopus, I agree with you. I'm currently on Matt Doherty as my Spurs defender of choice because I think he will prove to be better value than Dier or Davies with those attacking returns. I think he will get 25 points more than them over the season. Which defender(s) do you have?

    Open Controls
    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Just Davies for now on a wait and see. However I also have Dele and Son so potential to pick up clean sheet mid points

      Open Controls
      1. TopMarx
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I currently have those two mids as well. Son's looked really good in pre-season but a switch to the left once Kane is back is a concern. Still, Son is very good in the transition phases of the game, not sure his starting position matters too much in that regard. And a lot will depend on how the opposition set up: Son better with spaces to run into.

        Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Would you recommend going with Dier or Davies if Doherty is not affordable?

      Open Controls
      1. RiskyBusiness
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        I would imagine Davies is more nailed on, I have him for now.

        Open Controls
      2. TopMarx
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        They are both good picks, I slightly prefer Davies because he's really our only left-back. The other left-footed options are Sess and Cirkin. Sess is better attacking or as a wing-back. Cirkin has impressed at times in pre-season but wasn't great against Watford. I would like Spurs to sign another left-back but until then Davies is nailed imo.

        Open Controls
    3. Billionaire
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      I don’t believe Doherty is 100% nailed to start the season ahead of Aurier. A few tactical pieces I’ve read is giving me this idea

      Open Controls
      1. TopMarx
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Interesting. I'm of the opinion that he is but I've heard a few share these doubts. Aurier is looking for a move away from the club and Spurs are trying to sell, Gedson is the other player who occupied the right-back spot during pre-season. I also think Doherty is a good fit with Mourinho. We shall see!

        Open Controls
  2. RiskyBusiness
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Are Onomah and Berge not better options then Soucek?

    Both seemingly nailed on and have fixtures you'd consider using them whereas Soucek has nothing past gw1 for weeks?

    Open Controls
    1. EmmetRyan
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Agree, Soucek fixtures are horrible.

      Open Controls
    2. TopMarx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      just now

      or Ceballos?

      Open Controls
  3. NABIL - 1 season 1der
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    As Doherty and Dier owner, this is a pleasant read.

    I wonder if there is anyone better than Dier or Davies at 5.0, maybe wolves defenders from GW3 onwards, but I'd rather difficult roll my luck with the double up for at least 2 GWs

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.