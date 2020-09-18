Best FPL Punts in Gameweek 2

A triple blank from Gameweek 1’s Best Punts was hardly the return I was hoping for on the first attempt back. Nonetheless, picking differentials before a kick of the ball is very much a stab in the dark, so here’s hoping for a return to the punt-picking form of yesteryear.

At the back last week, Semi Ajayi did not connect with any West Brom set-pieces as hoped, and an effervescent Leicester side proved naysayers wrong about their hopes this campaign with three goals against the newly-promoted outfit. Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino was unlucky not to see any minutes in his side’s goal-fest with Leeds United, although does remain one-to-watch for the rest of this season. Finally, Aaron Connolly was also deprived of playing time having, not so unexpectedly, started on the bench. The youngster did look lively when subbed on for Adam Lallana at half time with a half-chance stopped by Kepa.

With four more sides in action this weekend, here are my picks for Gameweek 2’s Best Punts.

Jamal Lewis | £4.5m Defender | Ownership – 3.0%

Despite all the goings-on off the pitch at Newcastle United, Steve Bruce’s recruitment this summer has been under the radar, yet greatly impressive. Ryan Fraser is a talented winger very capable at the top level, Callum Wilson has been netting in the Premier League for years and Jeff Hendrick is unglamorous but effective. This week, however, after a sterling performance away at West Ham in Gameweek 1, eyes turn to Jamal Lewis.

The defender’s rapidly increasing ownership this week is no surprise having brought home a clean sheet and a bonus point in his first appearance in the black and white stripes. Now teetering on the 3.0% threshold, Lewis and the Magpies welcome Brighton to St. James Park this weekend.

Only four clubs scored fewer than Graham Potter’s side last season and, despite netting once through Leandro Trossard against Chelsea last time out, still don’t look all that convincing in front of goal with an ever-changing front line. Despite a whopping 13 attempts, the fifth most in the opening week, the team mustered a mere three attempts on target. Newcastle themselves were one of six Premier League sides to manage a shut-out in Gameweek 1, not conceding a single big chance, which points to an increased defensive stability which harkens back to last season which finished with four clean sheets in the final four fixtures.

A Newcastle clean sheet would, therefore, be no surprise this weekend. What’s more, Lewis’ marauding runs and desire to drive his team forward had heads turning on his debut – being rated an 8 by Chronicle Live. Looking at the underlying stats, that’s no surprise either. Only Ryan Fredericks at West Ham averaged a lower minutes per chance created (18) than Lewis’ 30. What’s more, with the potent Callum Wilson and fit-again Andy Carroll in the middle, you’d fancy some of those chances being converted this weekend.

Riyad Mahrez | £8.5m Midfielder | Ownership – 2.1%

Being able to consider Riyad Mahrez a punt is a luxury that I first enjoyed back in 2015 whilst the winger was at Leicester City. You’d think those days were long gone. However, with the Citizens’ Gameweek 1 blank and more attention going towards premium options Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, the Algerian is flying well under the radar.

Little needs to be done on my half to justify the midfielder’s potential to bring home a fantasy haul. Four goals and three assists after the restart completed a total of 11 goals and 14 assists throughout the whole season in 2019-20. Game time is never guaranteed under Pep Guardiola, but he’ll be wanting to be off to a fast start this time around and you’d have to imagine Mahrez will be out in full force. A clash against Wolves is a potential bogey fixture, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men conquering the former Champions in both meetings last time out. Nonetheless, with a criminally low ownership, Riyad Mahrez is a tasty punt.

Ollie Watkins | £6.0m Forward | Ownership – 1.5%

Having shelled out £22 million for Ollie Watkins from Brentford, Aston Villa fans will be hoping for big things from the striker. The signs are all positive. It was Dean Smith who signed the striker for Brentford back in 2017 and his talismanic 25 goals in the Championship was bettered by only Fulham’s Aleksandr Mitrovic last year.

Whilst the transition to the Premier League is never an easy one, it’s looking positive for both Villa fans and interested FPL managers. Watkins has little competition for his spot, all of Keinan Davis, Indiana Vassilev and Wesley all misfiring, so looks certain for minutes. The 24-year-old also netted for Villa in the EFL Cup against Burton Albion on Tuesday night, seemingly settled already. A newly-contracted Jack Grealish will also no longer have the weight of survival on his back and should be a renewed creative force behind Watkins.

If the signs didn’t look promising enough, the Villains welcome Sheffield United to Villa Park to kickstart their season on Monday night. A side usually watertight in defence, Chris Wilder’s men were pummelled 2-0 at home against Wolves last Monday. You’d think a defensive resurgence for The Blades would happen eventually, but a rejuvenated Villa side means that might not be quite yet.