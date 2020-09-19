107
Dugout Discussion September 19

Ancelotti and Bilic name unchanged teams for Gameweek 2 opener

107 Comments
It’s as you were for both Everton and West Bromwich Albion in the opening match of Gameweek 2.

Fresh from a 1-0 win at Spurs, Carlo Ancelotti has gone with the same XI that impressed there.

That means another start in the front-three for James Rodriguez (Â£7.5m), who was highly sought-after in the Fantasy Premier League transfer market this week.

The Colombian international is joined at that end of the pitch by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Â£7.1m) and Richarlison (Â£8.0m), both of whom scored or had chances to in Gameweek 1.

The midfield trio of Allan (Â£5.5m), Abdoulaye DoucourÃ© (Â£5.5m) and AndrÃ© Gomes (Â£5.5m) gets another chance to dictate proceedings in front of an unchanged back-four.

Lucas Digne (Â£6.1m) is at left-back, Seamus Coleman (Â£5.0m) on the right-hand side of Michael Keane (Â£5.0m) and Yerry Mina (Â£5.5m).

Considering his slight personnel issues, Slaven Bilic has named a five-man defence once again, despite conceding three times at home to Leicester last time out.

Branislav Ivanovic (Â£4.5m) is not ready for involvement yet, so Kieran Gibbs (Â£4.5m) and Darnell Furlong (Â£4.5m) sit either side of Dara O’Shea (Â£4.5m), Kyle Bartley (Â£4.5m) and Semi Ajayi (Â£5.0m).

Grady Diangana (Â£5.5m) and Matheus Pereira (Â£6.0m) provide some additional width in midfield with Romaine Sawyers (Â£5.0m) and Jake Livermore (Â£5.0m) operating centrally.

For the second week in a row, Callum Robinson (Â£5.5m) has been named as the lone centre-forward.

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Mina, Keane, Coleman; DoucourÃ©, Allan, Gomes; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Rodriguez.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone; Gibbs, O’Shea, Bartley, Ajayi, Furlong; Diangana, Sawyers, Livermore, M Pereira; C Robinson.

107 Comments
  Keep Calm and Play On
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Come on Hames! Show us some of that World Cup class

    Open Controls
    Siva Mohan
      8 Years
      3 mins ago

      and show Real Madrid what they are missing..

      Open Controls
      Keep Calm and Play On
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agreed, hoping for Bale to do the same tbh. Glad to see both players back in the league even though I'm a Chelsea supporter

        Open Controls
        Siva Mohan
          8 Years
          just now

          good as long as they don't do damage to us

KTBFFH

          KTBFFH

          Open Controls
  Ciarant20
    2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is anyone considering Sterling over KDB? At 5% ownership he could be a huge differential

    Open Controls
    Fred54
      5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    Keep Calm and Play On
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I will let you know once they play

      Open Controls
    Siva Mohan
      8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sterling does well with no Aguero around ..

      Open Controls
      Keep Calm and Play On
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        just now

        If sterling plays up top he's in

        Open Controls
    Hart-ake
      3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I am. Kdb on pens though makes me want to rethink that.

      Open Controls
    Collie01
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      just now

      Sterling a great option potentially but KdB with pens looks fantastic also. He could conceivably get 15+ goals and 20+ assists this season.

      Open Controls
  Hart-ake
    3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Want 6 players out from my team minimum, got to wildcard right?

    Open Controls
    Siva Mohan
      8 Years
      just now

      yes

      Open Controls
    Keep Calm and Play On
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      just now

      Yup

      Open Controls
  Collie01
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any other Pickford owners? I brought him in as my first transfer this season, which feels odd.

    Open Controls
    Carky
      5 Years
      1 min ago

      I have him as my set and forget. 5mill cant go wrong

      Open Controls
    Hart-ake
      3 Years
      just now

      No but definitely considering bringing him in. Looks like the pick of the 5mil keepers to me. Guiata maybe another option.

      Open Controls
  Doosra - ☭A Noble Grape★
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    2 mins ago

    I'm going with this:

    GW 2:

    Something old, something new,
    Something borrowed, something blue,
    A silver sixpence in her shoe.

    Johnstone
    van Dijk, Digne, Justin
    Salah, Aubameyang, Willian, Hendrick
    Vardy, Calvert-Lewin, Bamford

    Button; Jorginho, James, Mitchell …F/T: 0/0, 1.0 ITB, TV: 99.6

    Good luck all - but not too much!!! ðŸ˜‰

    Open Controls
    1zverGGadeM
      3 Years
      just now

      Love it! GL Doos!

      Open Controls
  PocketZola
    3 Years
    1 min ago

    who else is regretting not doing son to rodriquez?

    Open Controls
    Drizz ✅
      8 Years
      just now

      2 pts for haames incoming

      Open Controls
  FOO FIGHTER
    1 Year
    just now

    Has anyone checked their points and rank status on LiveFPL?

    Open Controls
  Drizz ✅
    8 Years
    just now

    Chances of a jammy WBA goal?

    Open Controls

