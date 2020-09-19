Ancelotti and Bilic name unchanged teams for Gameweek 2 opener

It’s as you were for both Everton and West Bromwich Albion in the opening match of Gameweek 2.

Fresh from a 1-0 win at Spurs, Carlo Ancelotti has gone with the same XI that impressed there.

That means another start in the front-three for James Rodriguez (Â£7.5m), who was highly sought-after in the Fantasy Premier League transfer market this week.

The Colombian international is joined at that end of the pitch by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Â£7.1m) and Richarlison (Â£8.0m), both of whom scored or had chances to in Gameweek 1.

The midfield trio of Allan (Â£5.5m), Abdoulaye DoucourÃ© (Â£5.5m) and AndrÃ© Gomes (Â£5.5m) gets another chance to dictate proceedings in front of an unchanged back-four.

Lucas Digne (Â£6.1m) is at left-back, Seamus Coleman (Â£5.0m) on the right-hand side of Michael Keane (Â£5.0m) and Yerry Mina (Â£5.5m).

Considering his slight personnel issues, Slaven Bilic has named a five-man defence once again, despite conceding three times at home to Leicester last time out.

Branislav Ivanovic (Â£4.5m) is not ready for involvement yet, so Kieran Gibbs (Â£4.5m) and Darnell Furlong (Â£4.5m) sit either side of Dara O’Shea (Â£4.5m), Kyle Bartley (Â£4.5m) and Semi Ajayi (Â£5.0m).

Grady Diangana (Â£5.5m) and Matheus Pereira (Â£6.0m) provide some additional width in midfield with Romaine Sawyers (Â£5.0m) and Jake Livermore (Â£5.0m) operating centrally.

For the second week in a row, Callum Robinson (Â£5.5m) has been named as the lone centre-forward.

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Mina, Keane, Coleman; DoucourÃ©, Allan, Gomes; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Rodriguez.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone; Gibbs, O’Shea, Bartley, Ajayi, Furlong; Diangana, Sawyers, Livermore, M Pereira; C Robinson.

