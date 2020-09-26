Abraham leads Chelsea line as Jorginho drops to bench for West Brom trip

Tammy Abraham (£7.3m) has been tasked with leading the Chelsea line for their Gameweek 3 trip to West Bromwich Albion.

After impressing midweek, the former Swansea City loanee makes his first Premier League start of the season in what looks to be a 4-2-3-1 formation named by Frank Lampard.

That suggests a slightly wider role for Timo Werner (£9.5m), who is capable of operating as a left-winger, while Kai Havertz (£8.4m) gets his first chance to play number 10 in a league match since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, Abraham coming into the team has forced Jorginho (£5.1m) to the bench, which should make for interesting viewing if Chelsea win any penalties this afternoon, as the Italian has taken two since the start of the season.

In defence, Reece James (£5.1m) continues to silence the naysayers worried about rotation, as he starts ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.9m) for the third match in a row.

His Fantasy credentials are boosted by a Premier League debut for Thiago Silva (£5.5m), although Willy Caballero (£4.9m) makes one last start in goal as Edouard Mendy‘s (£5.0m) came too soon for involvement in Gameweek 3.

Matheus Pereira (£6.0m) remains the only asset of slight Fantasy worth in the West Bromwich Albion side.

The mid-priced midfielder is the most popular among Baggies starters but is only owned by 2.5% ahead of a testing meeting with Chelsea.

West Bromwich Albion XI (5-4-1): Johnstone; C Townsend, O’Shea, Bartley, Ajayi, Furlong; Diangana, Sawyers, Livermore, M Pereira; C Robinson.

Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Caballero; Alonso, T Silva, Christensen, R James; Kanté, Kovačić; Werner, Havertz, Mount; Abraham.

