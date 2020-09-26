56
Dugout Discussion September 26

Abraham leads Chelsea line as Jorginho drops to bench for West Brom trip

56 Comments
Tammy Abraham (£7.3m) has been tasked with leading the Chelsea line for their Gameweek 3 trip to West Bromwich Albion.

After impressing midweek, the former Swansea City loanee makes his first Premier League start of the season in what looks to be a 4-2-3-1 formation named by Frank Lampard.

That suggests a slightly wider role for Timo Werner (£9.5m), who is capable of operating as a left-winger, while Kai Havertz (£8.4m) gets his first chance to play number 10 in a league match since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, Abraham coming into the team has forced Jorginho (£5.1m) to the bench, which should make for interesting viewing if Chelsea win any penalties this afternoon, as the Italian has taken two since the start of the season.

In defence, Reece James (£5.1m) continues to silence the naysayers worried about rotation, as he starts ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.9m) for the third match in a row.

His Fantasy credentials are boosted by a Premier League debut for Thiago Silva (£5.5m), although Willy Caballero (£4.9m) makes one last start in goal as Edouard Mendy‘s (£5.0m) came too soon for involvement in Gameweek 3.

Matheus Pereira (£6.0m) remains the only asset of slight Fantasy worth in the West Bromwich Albion side.

The mid-priced midfielder is the most popular among Baggies starters but is only owned by 2.5% ahead of a testing meeting with Chelsea.

West Bromwich Albion XI (5-4-1): Johnstone; C Townsend, O’Shea, Bartley, Ajayi, Furlong; Diangana, Sawyers, Livermore, M Pereira; C Robinson.

Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Caballero; Alonso, T Silva, Christensen, R James; Kanté, Kovačić; Werner, Havertz, Mount; Abraham.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

56 Comments Post a Comment
  Peter Ouch
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Perreira brace

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      2 mins ago

      No Kepa today.

      Open Controls
    Forza
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      just now

      of points

      Open Controls
  fr3d
    2 Years
    9 mins ago

    At this rate, could Everton challenge Man Utd for 3rd?

    Open Controls
    Peter Ouch
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Man utd 3rd?
      At this rate 6th

      Open Controls
    Coolboy9191
      1 Year
      8 mins ago

      No way.. Top 8 maybe

      Open Controls
    Qaiss
      4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Man Utd will not finish in the top 4

      Open Controls
      Lindelol
        2 Years
        5 mins ago

        They will after 30 penalties

        Open Controls
        Qaiss
          4 Years
          just now

          Nah, last season they only finished 3rd cause of Arsenal with Emery till December, Chelsea transfer ban, Spurs sacking Pochettino.

          Open Controls
    Coolboy9191
      1 Year
      8 mins ago

      They can challenge man utd for relegation

      Open Controls
    Rainer
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      5 mins ago

      3rd bottom?

      Open Controls
    Jafooli
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      3 mins ago

      3rd Division

      Open Controls
    Daniel S. - is DCL essentia…
      11 Years
      1 min ago

      They are contenders for top 4 for sure at this rate. Some guys on twitter insist they have chance for the title even.

      Open Controls
  Coolboy9191
    1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Zaha blanks again haiz

    Open Controls
  COK3Y5MURF
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Tammy looking smug in this picture

    Open Controls
  Martial FC
    8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Werner hatrick from the wing to shut up the smugness

    Open Controls
    Nanoelektronicar
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      just now

      Both Richarlison and Barnes had a good game from that same position, can't see why not Werner.

      Open Controls
  BenDavies
    7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hamez blank. Season over.

    Open Controls
  Coolboy9191
    1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Should i do mitrovic to batshuayi

    Open Controls
  Trophé Mourinho
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Wood brace later lads, Saints in disarray

    Open Controls
    Ask Yourself
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hoping for a goalfest from Ings and wood

      Open Controls
      Trophé Mourinho
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 Year
        4 mins ago

        oh another Wood owner, we are a rare species

        Open Controls
        Gregor
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          Has Moderation Rights
          10 Years
          2 mins ago

          I've got Wood.

          Open Controls
          Trophé Mourinho
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 Year
            1 min ago

            The player or..

            Open Controls
            Gregor
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              Has Moderation Rights
              10 Years
              just now

              Haha, just the player, for now.

              Open Controls
              Trophé Mourinho
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 Year
                just now

                😀

                Open Controls
        Ask Yourself
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 Years
          1 min ago

          Surprised how many people on here are anti wood. Could have had a hat trick vs Leicester

          Open Controls
          Trophé Mourinho
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 Year
            just now

            Hoping Wood stays injury free and is this seasons Ings. 6.5 is a great price, pens also

            Open Controls
        Zim0
          2 Years
          just now

          I'd like a wood hattrick

          Open Controls
  Ask Yourself
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    7 mins ago

    BAPs
    Rich 3
    Kouyate 2
    Coleman 1

    Open Controls
    The 12th Man
      7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Rich and Coleman here,

      Open Controls
      Limbo
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nice.

        Open Controls
  HurriKane
    8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Anyone else worried about J.Rodriguez ?

    Two pre assist so far. Maybe a trend emerging that could follow long time?

    Open Controls
    The 12th Man
      7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’m on Coleman,Rodriguez and Richarlison.

      I’m seeing how Chelsea play.
      I’ll either be going Lewis > James or Rodriguez >> Havertz

      Open Controls
    Rolls-Royce
      6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Noticed that last game too vs WBA, hence got rid on WC.

      Open Controls
    Honourvolley
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      4 mins ago

      3 CC, 1 BCC, 7.6m. Still looks like decent value in a team which are scoring quite well so far. Shame he's not on pens though

      Open Controls
      HurriKane
        8 Years
        just now

        Yh that would have been great. But without pens im having doubts now

        Open Controls
    zatara
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Should have had an assist. Looks class. Holding.

      Open Controls
    Yome
      8 Years
      2 mins ago

      No, fixtures are good. I am keeping

      Open Controls
      Andy_Social
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        just now

        I'll be looking to sell him for Grealish on Monday.

        Open Controls
    Ashante'Kotoko
      8 Years
      1 min ago

      Keeping for next game then evaluate

      Open Controls
      HurriKane
        8 Years
        just now

        Yeah probably wise thing to do. Another blank means id be tempted to sell

        Open Controls
  El Presidente
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Don't like Chelseas shape tbh...

    Open Controls
    Fred54
      5 Years
      just now

      She's put on loads of weight in lockdown.

      Open Controls
  COK3Y5MURF
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Removed Richarlison on WC. So it begins...

    Open Controls
  Limbo
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Everton Everton Everton, Everton Everton Evertooooon

🙂

Beers for limbo

    🙂

    Beers for limbo

    Open Controls
    The 12th Man
      7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Here we go here we go, Everton are the best we all know.

      Open Controls
    Rainer
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks Evertons to lose this season.

      Open Controls
    El Presidente
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      1 min ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
  Coolboy9191
    1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Werner will come good when ziyech starts playing

    Open Controls
  Daniel S. - is DCL essentia…
    11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Don't count your points lads. There might be a penalty after the final whistle . Be patient

    Open Controls
    AzzaroMax99
      3 Years
      just now

      LoL

      Open Controls
    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3
      just now

      Ole time transcends Fergie time.

      Open Controls
  16. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Can't believe we're getting to see Crystal Palace play twice in one day, consecutively.

    Open Controls
  17. Pedram
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Hoping for a cheeky WBA 1-0 win.

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      How are you not banned you child

      Open Controls
  18. TyroneGAA
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Come on Werner

    Open Controls
  19. john25
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Hey guys, how nailed on is Saiss really? If they ever play a back 4 would Saiss be dropped out?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  20. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Anyone know what happened to Zouma? Not even in the squad...

    Open Controls
  21. Daniel S. - is DCL essentia…
    • 11 Years
    just now

    300K up with no Everton in my squad. Amazing.

    Open Controls

